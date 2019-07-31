Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Merrill rebuts SPLC claim that voter fraud is ‘non-existent’ — Cites six recent Alabama convictions 5 hours ago / News
Hightower endorsed by Club for Growth in AL-01 GOP primary 7 hours ago / News
UAB, UnitedHealthCare reach deal to continue service 7 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 11 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Another Democratic debate, CNN attacks Alabama, Doug Jones is a generic Democrat and more … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Watch out for these summer bugs, Alabama 18 hours ago / News
Siegelman: ‘State of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic’ — Joe Reed, Nancy Worley ‘succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party’ 19 hours ago / News
Episode 19: How petty are you towards your rivals’ fans? 23 hours ago / Podcasts
Van Smith endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association, supported by job creators in HD 42 race 1 day ago / News
CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is 1 day ago / Opinion
690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee 2 days ago / Politics
7 Things: Race fight continues, study highlights AL pre-K benefits, ALDOT digs in and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Allen Caton lands NRA endorsement in Alabama’s House District 42 race 2 days ago / News
Brooks on Roby retirement: ‘A little bit surprised, a little bit disappointed’ — Means GOP resources will have to be diverted to an open seat 2 days ago / News
Ted Hosp named VP of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield 2 days ago / News
State Sen. Chambliss takes himself out of contention to replace Roby in AL-02 2 days ago / Politics
Crowell releases first ad, encouraged by polling in Montgomery’s mayoral race 2 days ago / Politics
Grand jury gets case of soldier charged in Auburn officer’s killing 2 days ago / News
Sorry, your race card has been declined 2 days ago / Opinion
5 hours ago

Merrill rebuts SPLC claim that voter fraud is ‘non-existent’ — Cites six recent Alabama convictions

After the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Tuesday sent out a press release claiming “voter fraud” has “consistently proven to be non-existent,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in an interview with Yellowhammer News pointed to specific, confirmed cases of recent voter fraud in the state, rebutting the SPLC’s assertion.

The SPLC release was in reference to a tweet by President Donald Trump earlier that day supporting voter identification requirements.

Nancy Abudu, deputy legal director of the SPLC, attempted to tie in the voter ID tweet with Trump’s recent comments about Baltimore, strongly implying that it amounted to racism.

“Just days after referring to a majority-Black city as ‘infested,’ the President now calls for Voter ID — a device that disproportionately keeps Black voters from the polls,” Abudu asserted.

The SPLC spokesperson then brazenly claimed that voter fraud is “non-existent.”

“Voter ID laws do not address ‘voter fraud’ — which is consistently proven to be non-existent,” Abudu said. “But they do create barriers for Black, Latino, low-income, and elderly voters, who are more likely than the general population to lack an acceptable form of photo identification.”

Her statement ended with an attack on the South, alleging that “voter fraud” is a “myth” meant to “undermine the Black vote.”

“Unfortunately, perpetuating the myth of voter fraud has been so successful that conservative lawmakers use it as a cudgel to undermine the Black vote, particularly in the Deep South. In order to strengthen our sacred right to vote, we must restore the Voting Rights Act to its full strength,” Abudu concluded.

Speaking with Yellowhammer News, Merrill directly addressed the SPLC’s full statement.

“Well, again my friend, they’re entitled to their own opinions, but they’re not entitled to their own facts,” he emphasized.

Merrill explained that from 2015 through today, the state of Alabama has had a total of 928 instances of “alleged voter fraud or election impropriety that have been introduced to [the secretary of state’s office].” He advised that 925 of these cases have been fully investigated and closed, with three still pending.

Of the 925 closed cases, Merrill said there have been six resulting convictions for voter fraud specifically. Five of these convictions occurred in Houston County, while one occurred in Henry County.

Additionally, two elections have been completely overturned in Jefferson County during Merrill’s tenure, including the 2017 Brighton mayoral race.

“So, if the Southern Poverty Law Center really believes what they’re saying about voter fraud [being] non-existent, they need to get those people out of the penitentiary — because they’re in the penitentiary right now,” Merrill quipped. “That’s because they’ve been convicted for voter fraud. That’s why they went.”

These six cases, Merrill noted, were just the confirmed counts of voter fraud that made it all the way through the legal system. He has said previously that the secretary of state’s office has recommended many more prosecutions related to the 919 other closed cases, but local district attorneys in certain jurisdictions “frequently” balk at prosecuting election-related cases.

He also pushed back on the implication by the SPLC that voter ID laws, like Alabama’s, are racist.

Merrill outlined that the state has experienced record voter participation “since the voter ID law went into effect.”

This is in addition to breaking all previous records for voter registration.

Merrill’s office has advised that 96% of all eligible black people in Alabama are registered to vote, 91% of all eligible white Alabamians are registered to vote and 94% of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote in total.

“Nobody’s having a hard time voting — and they’re voting in record numbers,” Merrill stressed.

Related: Merrill provides update on record voter registration numbers: ‘Easy to vote and hard to cheat’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Hightower endorsed by Club for Growth in AL-01 GOP primary

Former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) has been endorsed by the Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth’s political arm in the 2020 Alabama First Congressional District race to fill the vacancy created by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (R-AL) U.S. Senate bid.

The endorsement was announced on Wednesday.

“Bill Hightower is a strong, pro-growth conservative with business experience who will fight for Alabama jobs and families in the House of Representatives,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement.

239
Keep reading 239 WORDS

Hightower was elected to the Alabama Senate in a 2013 special election before achieving reelection in 2014. He chose to forgo the chance at a second full term in 2018, instead running against Governor Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial primary.

“As a State Senator, Hightower consistently supported reduced spending, lower taxation, and fewer regulations, and we look forward to him bringing those principles to Washington,” McIntosh added.

The endorsement announcement came the day after Club for Growth PAC released their own polling results showing Hightower leading the race over State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Hightower stated, “I welcome the endorsement of fiscal conservatives like the Club for Growth PAC. We share the common goal of bringing fiscal responsibility to Washington so we can reduce the tax burden on hardworking families.”

“My record proves I have one of the most conservative voting records in the entire state,” he continued. “And when it comes to cutting taxes, I’m the only candidate to vote against every tax hike and fight to pass a flat tax. I am committed to going to Washington to support President Trump’s efforts to lower the tax burden on hardworking families.”

“The people of South Alabama work too hard to see their tax dollars wasted, and I will be their watchdog in Congress,” Hightower concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

UAB, UnitedHealthCare reach deal to continue service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System has reached a deal with UnitedHealthCare to continue accepting the company’s medical insurance.

The agreement means almost 25,000 policyholders can continue getting care at one of Alabama’s leading hospitals.

102
Keep reading 102 WORDS

UAB was going to quit accepting the company’s insurance after Wednesday without a new contact.

The new deal will cover two years, and a statement from UnitedHealthCare says its customers won’t see any interruption in benefits.

An impasse emerged after months of talks and disagreements over the cost of care at UAB. The insurer said the hospital system was too expensive, and the hospital said the company was ignoring costs associated with treating the state’s sickest patients.

The new agreement will be finished over the next two weeks.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
11 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

125
Keep reading 125 WORDS

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

Show less
16 hours ago

7 Things: Another Democratic debate, CNN attacks Alabama, Doug Jones is a generic Democrat and more …

7. A North Carolina gun shop is about to do a lot of business

  • Cherokee Guns posted a billboard that featured the four members of “The Squad,” U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Talib (D-MI), which states, “The 4 Horsemen Cometh are Idiots. Signed, the Deplorables.”
  • Of course, the billboard has already been called “dangerous” by the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence due to the “disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric,” as well as mentioning that threats against minority members of Congress are rising, but despite the controversy, Cherokee Guns hasn’t backed down. Now, they’re also offering “The 4 Horsemen cometh” bumper stickers.

6. More “no collusion”

578
Keep reading 578 WORDS

  • It’s yet another blow for the Trump-Russia collusion narrative as U.S. District Judge John Koeltl on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) claiming the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks hacked DNC documents.
  • Democrats have attempted to go after President Donald Trump and his campaign for engaging in illegal activity with Russia. Koeltl said that the campaign “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining materials.”

5. Scarlet letter of Alabama

  • In Alabama, transgendered people are allowed to change their sex on their driver’s license if they have a letter signed by their doctor that performed reassignment surgery or an amended birth certificate. Three transgender women are trying to change the policy, and on Tuesday U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson heard arguments in the lawsuit.
  • The three women represented by the American Civil Liberties Union are arguing that the driver’s license policy violates their equal protection rights and opens them up to “hostility aimed at transgender people,” according to AL.com. Judge Thompson said that “you might as well have a scarlet letter T on your driver’s license,” but a decision will not be made in the case until Thompson goes over written arguments.

4. Who will Alabama Democrats vote for?

  • New data has been released from the Federal Election Commission on second-quarter donations for Democratic presidential candidates in Alabama, which shows that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden are nearly neck-and-neck with overall donations, but Biden received more than Harris from Alabama voters in the second quarter.
  • U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place, where the support in Alabama drops off dramatically, and then trailing in 10th place is U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with no second quarter donations from Alabama.

3. Doug Jones is a standard Democrat

  • A new ad released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is hitting U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on his statement that no matter what, he’ll support the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election.
  • The ad highlights how Jones would be willing to support higher taxes, free health care for illegal immigrants, decriminalizing illegal immigration and doing away with employer-based health care. The ad was released just ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates.

2. CNN attacks Alabama to “defend” Baltimore

  • In a strange interview, CNN’s John Berman tried to take RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to task for the conditions of Alabama’s 5th congressional district. He tried to imply that it is equally “in distress” as Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) district, which no one truly believes.
  • Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) responded with a text to Yellowhammer News highlighting the district’s need for more workers for high-paying jobs, new houses for those moving here and help with new roads and schools to handle the population growth.

1. Winner and losers in Democratic debate

  • As the first night of CNN’s Democratic Party debate wrapped up, the real winner might have been Donald Trump because Democrats continued their lurch to the left that seems to be irreversible as the leaders continued to promise government-run health care for all, including illegal immigrants. Otherwise, self-help guru Marianne Williamson was the most Googled and quotable candidate. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) kept their top-tier status.
  • The main losers from last night’s debate were the moderate Democrats who tried their best to wrestle the party away from the more liberal members, but Warren and Sanders ruled the day.

 

Show less
18 hours ago

Watch out for these summer bugs, Alabama

Alabama is one of the most biodiverse states in the nation, and bugs play a tremendous part in the circle of life here.

That’s according to Dr. John Abbott, chief curator and director of museum research and collections for the University of Alabama Museums.

556
Keep reading 556 WORDS

Abbott said most of Alabama’s more than 20,000 arthropod species – invertebrates with segmented bodies and jointed limbs such as insects and spiders – don’t cause problems for people. But some can, and summer is the most likely time for humans and arthropods to clash.

“The big arthropods to be concerned with are ticks and mosquitoes,” Abbott said. “Those can be problematic because they can vector diseases. I always like to remind people that it’s not actually the tick or mosquito that’s causing you the problem, it’s the pathogens they’re carrying.”

Abbott said the primary disease to be concerned about with mosquito bites in Alabama is West Nile virus. With ticks in the state, it’s Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

“Someone actually brought in a black widow spider the other day that they captured from a house,” Abbott said. “They’re super common.”

Abbott said people view spiders negatively, but they’re actually a boon because they curb pest insect populations. Still, people must be careful around them, especially black widows, brown widows and brown recluses, the state’s most dangerous arachnids.

“They have completely different types of toxins. Black widows have a neurotoxin and can stop you from breathing. The smaller you are, the worse it will be.

“Brown recluses have a hemotoxin, which stops blood flow in infected areas and causes necrosis.”

Abbott said black widow spider bites cause a lot of pain, and seeking immediate hospital attention is highly recommended.

Brown widows, which look like black widows but for their brown or gray coloring, have a similar venom to that of their more dangerous black cousins, but it’s less toxic.

“It’s rare to be bitten by these spiders even though they’re very common, especially in the summer months,” he said. “People aren’t going to encounter them in any regular way. Something can be common, but that doesn’t mean you’ll commonly encounter them.

“Brown recluses are reclusive; it’s in their name. They are in dwellings but in parts not commonly accessed, like attics. Black widows also tend to be in tucked-away places like crevices, so most people aren’t going to casually run into them.”

Other arthropods to watch out for in Alabama are the Southern devil scorpion, centipedes, fire ants, yellow jackets and red paper wasps.

“The Southern devil scorpion here isn’t any more dangerous than getting stung by a bee,” Abbott said. “With the centipede it’s the same. It’ll hurt, but it’s not anything most people will have to go to the hospital for.”

Though painful, stings from the wasp, bee, yellow jacket and fire ant also don’t require a hospital trip — unless the person stung is allergic. Red paper wasps and yellow jackets can be aggressive, and can sting multiple times, unlike bees, which die after they sting.

“It’s good to take precautions when heading outdoors,” Abbott said. “Wear long pants, and spray the bottom of your pants with DEET or some other insecticide. That will go a long way in keeping things off because they oftentimes gather at your ankles and feet and crawl up.”

To avoid fire ant mounds, walk carefully. Stay away from secluded areas and crevices in the house, and put sulfur powder around ankles (it stinks and repels insects). If ticks are discovered on clothing or skin and they haven’t embedded themselves, remove them using a lint roller or duct tape.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less