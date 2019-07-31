7 Things: Another Democratic debate, CNN attacks Alabama, Doug Jones is a generic Democrat and more …
7. A North Carolina gun shop is about to do a lot of business
- Cherokee Guns posted a billboard that featured the four members of “The Squad,” U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Talib (D-MI), which states, “The 4 Horsemen Cometh are Idiots. Signed, the Deplorables.”
- Of course, the billboard has already been called “dangerous” by the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence due to the “disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric,” as well as mentioning that threats against minority members of Congress are rising, but despite the controversy, Cherokee Guns hasn’t backed down. Now, they’re also offering “The 4 Horsemen cometh” bumper stickers.
6. More “no collusion”
- It’s yet another blow for the Trump-Russia collusion narrative as U.S. District Judge John Koeltl on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) claiming the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks hacked DNC documents.
- Democrats have attempted to go after President Donald Trump and his campaign for engaging in illegal activity with Russia. Koeltl said that the campaign “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining materials.”
5. Scarlet letter of Alabama
- In Alabama, transgendered people are allowed to change their sex on their driver’s license if they have a letter signed by their doctor that performed reassignment surgery or an amended birth certificate. Three transgender women are trying to change the policy, and on Tuesday U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson heard arguments in the lawsuit.
- The three women represented by the American Civil Liberties Union are arguing that the driver’s license policy violates their equal protection rights and opens them up to “hostility aimed at transgender people,” according to AL.com. Judge Thompson said that “you might as well have a scarlet letter T on your driver’s license,” but a decision will not be made in the case until Thompson goes over written arguments.
4. Who will Alabama Democrats vote for?
- New data has been released from the Federal Election Commission on second-quarter donations for Democratic presidential candidates in Alabama, which shows that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden are nearly neck-and-neck with overall donations, but Biden received more than Harris from Alabama voters in the second quarter.
- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place, where the support in Alabama drops off dramatically, and then trailing in 10th place is U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with no second quarter donations from Alabama.
3. Doug Jones is a standard Democrat
- A new ad released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is hitting U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on his statement that no matter what, he’ll support the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election.
- The ad highlights how Jones would be willing to support higher taxes, free health care for illegal immigrants, decriminalizing illegal immigration and doing away with employer-based health care. The ad was released just ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates.
2. CNN attacks Alabama to “defend” Baltimore
- In a strange interview, CNN’s John Berman tried to take RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to task for the conditions of Alabama’s 5th congressional district. He tried to imply that it is equally “in distress” as Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) district, which no one truly believes.
- Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) responded with a text to Yellowhammer News highlighting the district’s need for more workers for high-paying jobs, new houses for those moving here and help with new roads and schools to handle the population growth.
1. Winner and losers in Democratic debate
- As the first night of CNN’s Democratic Party debate wrapped up, the real winner might have been Donald Trump because Democrats continued their lurch to the left that seems to be irreversible as the leaders continued to promise government-run health care for all, including illegal immigrants. Otherwise, self-help guru Marianne Williamson was the most Googled and quotable candidate. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) kept their top-tier status.
- The main losers from last night’s debate were the moderate Democrats who tried their best to wrestle the party away from the more liberal members, but Warren and Sanders ruled the day.