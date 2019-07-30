Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Van Smith endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association, supported by job creators in HD 42 race 3 hours ago / News
CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is 4 hours ago / Opinion
690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee 10 hours ago / Politics
7 Things: Race fight continues, study highlights AL pre-K benefits, ALDOT digs in and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Allen Caton lands NRA endorsement in Alabama’s House District 42 race 12 hours ago / News
Brooks on Roby retirement: ‘A little bit surprised, a little bit disappointed’ — Means GOP resources will have to be diverted to an open seat 14 hours ago / News
Ted Hosp named VP of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Chambliss takes himself out of contention to replace Roby in AL-02 1 day ago / Politics
Crowell releases first ad, encouraged by polling in Montgomery’s mayoral race 1 day ago / Politics
Grand jury gets case of soldier charged in Auburn officer’s killing 1 day ago / News
Sorry, your race card has been declined 1 day ago / Opinion
Huntsville’s Dynetics acquiring largest electron beam welding system in western hemisphere 1 day ago / News
Alabama must build more prisons but taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: In border battle, agents face growing crisis 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Wind Creek Hospitality donates $25,000 to Birmingham’s Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Trump ‘racist’ again, Mueller hearing isn’t enough as Dems prattle on, Roby won’t run again and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Potential field quickly emerging in Alabama’s Second Congressional District 2 days ago / Analysis
VIDEO: Mueller hearings fail to impress, the FAIR Tax is proposed for Alabama, Sen. Tom Butler relays an interesting story about ALDOT director John Cooper and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
UAH professor part of San Antonio Zoo’s successful effort to breed enigmatic salamander 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is

As the media and their Democrats continue to try to find creative ways to defend Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Baltimore and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Alabama becomes their whipping boy.

CNN’s John Berman took aim at Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and his district this morning on his morning show “New Day.”

Watch:

Berman forgot to point out that Trump was factually correct.

Oddly, Berman didn’t target Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, which has a median income that is almost $20,000+ less than Brooks’ 5th District.

Dishonest hacks are going to dishonestly hack.

We all know that the 7th District has a black Democratic Congresswoman, Terri Sewell, and Berman surely wasn’t going to single her out.

There is an old saying about the “soft bigotry of low expectations” that might apply here.

Berman is right. The median income in Cummings’ district does have a higher income and home values in his district, but that hardly tells the whole story.

North Alabama is booming, there is no question about that.

Huntsville has been named to the following lists:

Best places to live
Best places to retire
Best affordable place to live
Top cities for career opportunities
Best place to raise a family

Additionally, and while this may not be an official ranking, it is still important: Brooks’ congressional district was one of 434 congressional districts in the United States without a documentary linking its rat infestations and its societal ills.

Mo Brooks, who Berman referenced but did not contact, responded to this embarrassing CNN moment with the following text to Yellowhammer News:

Mean spirited (and really stupid) Fake News attack on me, Alabama and TN Valley.
Claimed we were economically “distressed”.
In a way, we are “distressed”.
We need more workers for our vacant, high-paying jobs.
We need tens of thousands of new houses for the tens of thousands of people who already have and will be soon moving here for jobs already created or soon to be created.
We need more and wider roads and new schools to handle the population influx.
Whew!  Can we handle the real “distress”?

Berman is not expected to know all this because he is a TV commentator living in New York and repeating the latest “sick burn” one of his producers found on Twitter.

But it is just embarrassing for a professional commentator to get it this wrong.

If he wants to know what it is like to be in Alabama, I extend him a hearty welcome, and I will gladly pay for his flight and put him up in my guest room.

My wife is a lovely woman from Albertville, Alabama, with an engineering degree from Auburn and an MBA from Alabama, and she will gladly show him the best Southern food in America.

I will take him on a tour of Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center and Research Park to meet the smartest people he will ever encounter.

But John Berman is just going to sit on his desk at CNN. He isn’t going leave his bubble to go slumming with us, and that is just fine with the people of the 5th Congressional District.

Bless his heart.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

3 hours ago

Van Smith endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association, supported by job creators in HD 42 race

Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith has been endorsed by the Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) in the House District 42 special Republican primary election to fill the seat of the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton).

The endorsement was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“We believe that Van Smith is the best candidate to represent District 42,” AFA Executive Vice President Chris Isaacson emphasized.

Smith, a career educator and farmer, also boasts the respective endorsements of the Business Council of Alabama and Alabama Farmers Federation. Along with the AFA, these organizations represent some of the biggest job creators in the state.

“He is a tree farmer, as well as a cattle and hay farmer,” Isaacson explained. “We believe he understands the issues that the people in Autauga and Chilton Counties face and can best represent them.”

218
Keep reading 218 WORDS

Smith was born and raised in Chilton County. He received his Bachelors degree in Agriscience from Auburn University, his Masters in Agriscience from Alabama A&M University and his teaching certificate from the University of Montevallo.

He is a veteran of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

“The timber industry is a major part of Alabama’s economy, providing jobs and revenue all across the state specifically in Chilton and Autauga Counties. I’m humbled to receive the endorsement from this conservative organization,” Smith said.

No other candidates in the race have been endorsed by a trade or industry group.

Chilton County Commissioner Allen Caton on Monday was endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee and Jemison Town Administrator Shannon Welch are the other Republican candidates vying to represent parts of Autauga and Chilton Counties in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The primary is on August 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote that day, a primary runoff will be held on November 5 and the general will be held January 21. If no runoff is necessary, the general will be held November 5. Kennith Allison, Sr. of Jemison is the only Democrat who qualified to run for the seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A nearly 700-mile yard sale is about to span several states from Alabama to Michigan for its 32nd straight year.

The Gadsden Times reports the four-day event known as 127 Yard Sale returns Thursday. It runs from Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama, through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio before winding down in Addison, Michigan.

The event’s website says the yard sale was founded in 1987 by a man who wanted travelers to bypass interstate highways in favor of scenic routes that took them through rural communities.

59
Keep reading 59 WORDS

Most of the event follows Highway 127 and dozens of vendors will set up shop in certain spots, such as Noccalula Falls Park. Sales will be set up all along the route. The event recommends attendees bring cash, sunscreen and rain gear.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
10 hours ago

‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee

Ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential primary debates, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is once again being criticized for his blanket pledge to support the party’s eventual 2020 nominee, no matter how radical that individual ends up being.

A new video ad by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) plays off of Jones’ now infamous admission, when he was caught on camera saying, “Whatever we’re going to do, we will end up supporting the [Democratic] nominee.”

The ad ties Jones in with the far-left policies being touted by the current field of contenders, which seem to go further and further to the extreme as the primary progresses.

171
Keep reading 171 WORDS

Democratic policies highlighted in the video include Democratic presidential candidates announcing their support for imposing higher taxes, banning employer-based health insurance, providing free health coverage for illegal aliens and decriminalizing illegal immigration.

There will be a debate each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The voters of Alabama know that anti-Trump Democrat Doug Jones has embraced the socialist agenda of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates that will be on the debate stage this week,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement. “His pledge to support any of these clowns for president is a reminder that Doug Jones will put his party and their socialist agenda ahead of the principles and priorities of Alabama voters.”

Watch:

Jones is up for reelection in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
11 hours ago

7 Things: Race fight continues, study highlights AL pre-K benefits, ALDOT digs in and more …

7. Kamala Harris might not know where she stands on issues

  • U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has decided to flip-flop on decriminalizing illegal border crossing. Originally during a Democratic debate, Harris said she was in favor of decriminalization, but then Harris was on “The View” and she denied ever being in favor, but then quickly backtracked.
  • Harris stated, “I’m not in favor of decriminalizing or not having consequences,” but then later said that crossing the border illegally should be a “civil enforcement issue.” She added it shouldn’t carry criminal charges, and while this is the latest flip-flop from Harris, it’s definitely not the first.

6. McConnell isn’t a traitor

561
Keep reading 561 WORDS

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spoken out against an absurd Washington Post op-ed that said McConnell is a “Russian asset,” and now McConnell has said that this “modern-day McCarthyism is toxic and damaging.”
  • McConnell continued by saying history matters and that our country needs to pay attention to the inability to “debate public policy without screaming about treason.” He noted that McCarthyism hurt America during the Cold War because it drove divisions between ourselves.

5. New polls show Mueller didn’t move the needle

  • After the much promoted and awaited Robert Mueller testimony before two congressional panels and cable news audiences was over, nothing much changed in the minds of most Americans.
  • As Democrats still haven’t come to grips with these facts and Democrats get ready for the next debate, a new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden still crushing his opponents with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA) with 12% and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 11% bunched up behind him.

4. Feud between talk show host and Tea Party leader

  • Montgomery talk show host Baron Coleman and Wetumpka Tea Party leader Becky Gerritson are involved in a war of words that has spilled into a battle that could cost the talk show host his ability to practice law because Coleman referred to Gerritson as a “Big Pharma whore.”
  • Gerritson used the leftist playbook when she went after the advertisers of the radio show in an attempt to silence Coleman for being critical of her and her organization, all of which makes her appear to be a thin-skinned political figure.

3. ALDOT responds to criticism of potential toll project in Mobile

  • Those against the tolling aspect of the new Mobile Bay bridge project and its six dollar on-way tolls have attracted the attention of the Alabama Department of Transportation who released an email reiterating their commitment to using a toll to fund the project, stating, “Without a toll, the project won’t happen.”
  • The “Mythbusters” email further places the blame for tolling on the Trump administration by saying, “The federal infrastructure legislation proposed under the current administration is heavily dependent upon tolling to deliver infrastructure projects around the United States.”

2. Alabama Pre-K is good for kids

  • A study conducted by the First Class Pre-K Research Evaluation Team evaluated students that participated in Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program and found that those who took part in the voluntary program were half as likely to have disciplinary issues in the future.
  • The study determined that in first grade, First Class Pre-K students were half as likely to be involved in disciplinary issues. It also found that by the time the students were in high school, there was an even greater difference in behavioral issues.

1. Race card being played with reckless abandon

  • President Donald Trump followed up his weekend attacks on U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore with attacks on the rat “infested” district with some shots at Al Sharpton for good meausure to stock the media firestorm further.
  • Now, a Trump criticism of Sharpton is called racist with Presidential candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris rushing to renowned anti-Semite Sharpton’s defense, calling him a “champion in the fight for civil rights” and saying Sharpton “has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation.”

Show less
12 hours ago

Allen Caton lands NRA endorsement in Alabama’s House District 42 race

Chilton County Commissioner Allen Caton has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) in the House District 42 special Republican primary election to fill the seat of the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton).

The endorsement was made in a letter to Caton written on Friday and announced on Monday.

Caton was the only candidate in the race given an “AQ” rating, which is the highest the association gives to candidates without an established record on Second Amendment issues in office. Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee was rated with a “B-” while Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith was given a “C.” Shannon Welch was handed a “?,” indicating she did not complete the NRA’s questionnaire.

160
Keep reading 160 WORDS

This is seemingly the first major endorsement handed down in the race that did not go to Smith. The district covers parts of Autauga and Chilton Counties.

Smith — a career educator and farmer — has received the respective endorsements of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Alabama Farmers Federation. He is the current president of the Autauga County Farmers Federation and a past president of the Autauga County Cattleman’s Association.

The primary will be held on August 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote that day, a primary runoff will be held on November 5 and the general will be held January 21. If no runoff is necessary, the general will be held November 5. Kennith Allison, Sr. of Jemison is the only Democrat who qualified to run for the seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less