CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is

As the media and their Democrats continue to try to find creative ways to defend Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Baltimore and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Alabama becomes their whipping boy.

CNN’s John Berman took aim at Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and his district this morning on his morning show “New Day.”

You watch this and you feel bad for @JohnBerman. He doesn't believe this stuff he is saying, he provides NO context, he can't actually defend Cummings and Baltimore, and he's afraid to let @GOPChairwoman speak. Put @RepMoBrooks or anyone from AL-05 on your show.#alpolitics

Berman forgot to point out that Trump was factually correct.

Oddly, Berman didn’t target Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, which has a median income that is almost $20,000+ less than Brooks’ 5th District.

Dishonest hacks are going to dishonestly hack.

We all know that the 7th District has a black Democratic Congresswoman, Terri Sewell, and Berman surely wasn’t going to single her out.

There is an old saying about the “soft bigotry of low expectations” that might apply here.

Berman is right. The median income in Cummings’ district does have a higher income and home values in his district, but that hardly tells the whole story.

North Alabama is booming, there is no question about that.

Huntsville has been named to the following lists:

Best places to live

Best places to retire

Best affordable place to live

Top cities for career opportunities

Best place to raise a family Additionally, and while this may not be an official ranking, it is still important: Brooks’ congressional district was one of 434 congressional districts in the United States without a documentary linking its rat infestations and its societal ills. Mo Brooks, who Berman referenced but did not contact, responded to this embarrassing CNN moment with the following text to Yellowhammer News: Mean spirited (and really stupid) Fake News attack on me, Alabama and TN Valley. Claimed we were economically “distressed”. In a way, we are “distressed”. We need more workers for our vacant, high-paying jobs. We need tens of thousands of new houses for the tens of thousands of people who already have and will be soon moving here for jobs already created or soon to be created. We need more and wider roads and new schools to handle the population influx. Whew! Can we handle the real “distress”? Berman is not expected to know all this because he is a TV commentator living in New York and repeating the latest “sick burn” one of his producers found on Twitter. But it is just embarrassing for a professional commentator to get it this wrong. If he wants to know what it is like to be in Alabama, I extend him a hearty welcome, and I will gladly pay for his flight and put him up in my guest room. My wife is a lovely woman from Albertville, Alabama, with an engineering degree from Auburn and an MBA from Alabama, and she will gladly show him the best Southern food in America. I will take him on a tour of Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center and Research Park to meet the smartest people he will ever encounter. But John Berman is just going to sit on his desk at CNN. He isn’t going leave his bubble to go slumming with us, and that is just fine with the people of the 5th Congressional District. Bless his heart.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.