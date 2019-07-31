Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Another Democratic debate, CNN attacks Alabama, Doug Jones is a generic Democrat and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Watch out for these summer bugs, Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Siegelman: ‘State of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic’ — Joe Reed, Nancy Worley ‘succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party’ 5 hours ago / News
Episode 19: How petty are you towards your rivals’ fans? 9 hours ago / Podcasts
Van Smith endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association, supported by job creators in HD 42 race 18 hours ago / News
CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is 18 hours ago / Opinion
690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
‘Clowns’: Ad hits Jones’ pledge to support any Democratic presidential nominee 1 day ago / Politics
7 Things: Race fight continues, study highlights AL pre-K benefits, ALDOT digs in and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Allen Caton lands NRA endorsement in Alabama’s House District 42 race 1 day ago / News
Brooks on Roby retirement: ‘A little bit surprised, a little bit disappointed’ — Means GOP resources will have to be diverted to an open seat 1 day ago / News
Ted Hosp named VP of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield 2 days ago / News
State Sen. Chambliss takes himself out of contention to replace Roby in AL-02 2 days ago / Politics
Crowell releases first ad, encouraged by polling in Montgomery’s mayoral race 2 days ago / Politics
Grand jury gets case of soldier charged in Auburn officer’s killing 2 days ago / News
Sorry, your race card has been declined 2 days ago / Opinion
Huntsville’s Dynetics acquiring largest electron beam welding system in western hemisphere 2 days ago / News
Alabama must build more prisons but taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: In border battle, agents face growing crisis 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Wind Creek Hospitality donates $25,000 to Birmingham’s Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
4 hours ago

Watch out for these summer bugs, Alabama

Alabama is one of the most biodiverse states in the nation, and bugs play a tremendous part in the circle of life here.

That’s according to Dr. John Abbott, chief curator and director of museum research and collections for the University of Alabama Museums.

Abbott said most of Alabama’s more than 20,000 arthropod species – invertebrates with segmented bodies and jointed limbs such as insects and spiders – don’t cause problems for people. But some can, and summer is the most likely time for humans and arthropods to clash.

“The big arthropods to be concerned with are ticks and mosquitoes,” Abbott said. “Those can be problematic because they can vector diseases. I always like to remind people that it’s not actually the tick or mosquito that’s causing you the problem, it’s the pathogens they’re carrying.”

Abbott said the primary disease to be concerned about with mosquito bites in Alabama is West Nile virus. With ticks in the state, it’s Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

“Someone actually brought in a black widow spider the other day that they captured from a house,” Abbott said. “They’re super common.”

Abbott said people view spiders negatively, but they’re actually a boon because they curb pest insect populations. Still, people must be careful around them, especially black widows, brown widows and brown recluses, the state’s most dangerous arachnids.

“They have completely different types of toxins. Black widows have a neurotoxin and can stop you from breathing. The smaller you are, the worse it will be.

“Brown recluses have a hemotoxin, which stops blood flow in infected areas and causes necrosis.”

Abbott said black widow spider bites cause a lot of pain, and seeking immediate hospital attention is highly recommended.

Brown widows, which look like black widows but for their brown or gray coloring, have a similar venom to that of their more dangerous black cousins, but it’s less toxic.

“It’s rare to be bitten by these spiders even though they’re very common, especially in the summer months,” he said. “People aren’t going to encounter them in any regular way. Something can be common, but that doesn’t mean you’ll commonly encounter them.

“Brown recluses are reclusive; it’s in their name. They are in dwellings but in parts not commonly accessed, like attics. Black widows also tend to be in tucked-away places like crevices, so most people aren’t going to casually run into them.”

Other arthropods to watch out for in Alabama are the Southern devil scorpion, centipedes, fire ants, yellow jackets and red paper wasps.

“The Southern devil scorpion here isn’t any more dangerous than getting stung by a bee,” Abbott said. “With the centipede it’s the same. It’ll hurt, but it’s not anything most people will have to go to the hospital for.”

Though painful, stings from the wasp, bee, yellow jacket and fire ant also don’t require a hospital trip — unless the person stung is allergic. Red paper wasps and yellow jackets can be aggressive, and can sting multiple times, unlike bees, which die after they sting.

“It’s good to take precautions when heading outdoors,” Abbott said. “Wear long pants, and spray the bottom of your pants with DEET or some other insecticide. That will go a long way in keeping things off because they oftentimes gather at your ankles and feet and crawl up.”

To avoid fire ant mounds, walk carefully. Stay away from secluded areas and crevices in the house, and put sulfur powder around ankles (it stinks and repels insects). If ticks are discovered on clothing or skin and they haven’t embedded themselves, remove them using a lint roller or duct tape.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Another Democratic debate, CNN attacks Alabama, Doug Jones is a generic Democrat and more …

7. A North Carolina gun shop is about to do a lot of business

  • Cherokee Guns posted a billboard that featured the four members of “The Squad,” U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Talib (D-MI), which states, “The 4 Horsemen Cometh are Idiots. Signed, the Deplorables.”
  • Of course, the billboard has already been called “dangerous” by the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence due to the “disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric,” as well as mentioning that threats against minority members of Congress are rising, but despite the controversy, Cherokee Guns hasn’t backed down. Now, they’re also offering “The 4 Horsemen cometh” bumper stickers.

6. More “no collusion”

578
Keep reading 578 WORDS

  • It’s yet another blow for the Trump-Russia collusion narrative as U.S. District Judge John Koeltl on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) claiming the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks hacked DNC documents.
  • Democrats have attempted to go after President Donald Trump and his campaign for engaging in illegal activity with Russia. Koeltl said that the campaign “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining materials.”

5. Scarlet letter of Alabama

  • In Alabama, transgendered people are allowed to change their sex on their driver’s license if they have a letter signed by their doctor that performed reassignment surgery or an amended birth certificate. Three transgender women are trying to change the policy, and on Tuesday U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson heard arguments in the lawsuit.
  • The three women represented by the American Civil Liberties Union are arguing that the driver’s license policy violates their equal protection rights and opens them up to “hostility aimed at transgender people,” according to AL.com. Judge Thompson said that “you might as well have a scarlet letter T on your driver’s license,” but a decision will not be made in the case until Thompson goes over written arguments.

4. Who will Alabama Democrats vote for?

  • New data has been released from the Federal Election Commission on second-quarter donations for Democratic presidential candidates in Alabama, which shows that U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden are nearly neck-and-neck with overall donations, but Biden received more than Harris from Alabama voters in the second quarter.
  • U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place, where the support in Alabama drops off dramatically, and then trailing in 10th place is U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with no second quarter donations from Alabama.

3. Doug Jones is a standard Democrat

  • A new ad released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is hitting U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on his statement that no matter what, he’ll support the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election.
  • The ad highlights how Jones would be willing to support higher taxes, free health care for illegal immigrants, decriminalizing illegal immigration and doing away with employer-based health care. The ad was released just ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates.

2. CNN attacks Alabama to “defend” Baltimore

  • In a strange interview, CNN’s John Berman tried to take RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to task for the conditions of Alabama’s 5th congressional district. He tried to imply that it is equally “in distress” as Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) district, which no one truly believes.
  • Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) responded with a text to Yellowhammer News highlighting the district’s need for more workers for high-paying jobs, new houses for those moving here and help with new roads and schools to handle the population growth.

1. Winner and losers in Democratic debate

  • As the first night of CNN’s Democratic Party debate wrapped up, the real winner might have been Donald Trump because Democrats continued their lurch to the left that seems to be irreversible as the leaders continued to promise government-run health care for all, including illegal immigrants. Otherwise, self-help guru Marianne Williamson was the most Googled and quotable candidate. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) kept their top-tier status.
  • The main losers from last night’s debate were the moderate Democrats who tried their best to wrestle the party away from the more liberal members, but Warren and Sanders ruled the day.

 

Show less
5 hours ago

Siegelman: ‘State of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic’ — Joe Reed, Nancy Worley ‘succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party’

It would appear that the Alabama Democratic Party has a lot of vocal critics, from the national level down to the local level. And now you can add former Gov. Don Siegelman to that list.

During an appearance on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5 on Tuesday, Siegelman, Alabama’s last Democrat governor, called his party “pathetic” and blamed current party chairwoman Nancy Worley and Alabama Democratic Conference chairman Joe Reed for its current state.

“The state of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic,” Siegelman said on “The Matt & Aunie Show.” “Joe Reed and Nancy Worley have succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party.”

271
Keep reading 271 WORDS

Siegelman proposed Democrats adopt a similar plan to what Republicans in Alabama once adopted when they were dominated by the Democrats, which is to start from scratch and elect members with precinct caucuses and conventions at the county and state levels and do away with Reed’s appointment role.

“I think the Democratic Party needs to adopt a process that was used by the state Republican Party back in the ‘70s, and that is to have a precinct caucus, county convention, state convention to elect members of the county committee, state committee – have a real Democratic process and get rid of Joe Reed’s appointment process, which distorts the Democratic elected members of the committee. Anyway, that’s what I would recommend. I would recommend going to a precinct caucus, county convention. You can imagine in this year when you have this many Democrats running for president … with all of those people sending their workers to precinct caucuses to get delegates elected. There would be just a mass of energetic young people. It doesn’t matter who you elect to the county committee, or who you elect to the state committee. It’s going to be better than who the Democrats have today. So, that’s what I would recommend – to go back and learn something from the Republicans back in the ‘70s – have a precinct caucus, county convention, state convention to set things in motion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
9 hours ago

Episode 19: How petty are you towards your rivals’ fans?

No guests this week on the show, but DrunkAubie reads listeners’ responses to how petty they act towards rival teams’ fans, as well as shares his own levels of pettiness.

Also, DrunkAubie discovers the Alabama Crimson Tide cruise and ponders what kind of activities would take place on such a thing.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
18 hours ago

Van Smith endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association, supported by job creators in HD 42 race

Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith has been endorsed by the Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) in the House District 42 special Republican primary election to fill the seat of the late State Rep. Jimmy Martin (R-Clanton).

The endorsement was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“We believe that Van Smith is the best candidate to represent District 42,” AFA Executive Vice President Chris Isaacson emphasized.

Smith, a career educator and farmer, also boasts the respective endorsements of the Business Council of Alabama and Alabama Farmers Federation. Along with the AFA, these organizations represent some of the biggest job creators in the state.

“He is a tree farmer, as well as a cattle and hay farmer,” Isaacson explained. “We believe he understands the issues that the people in Autauga and Chilton Counties face and can best represent them.”

218
Keep reading 218 WORDS

Smith was born and raised in Chilton County. He received his Bachelors degree in Agriscience from Auburn University, his Masters in Agriscience from Alabama A&M University and his teaching certificate from the University of Montevallo.

He is a veteran of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

“The timber industry is a major part of Alabama’s economy, providing jobs and revenue all across the state specifically in Chilton and Autauga Counties. I’m humbled to receive the endorsement from this conservative organization,” Smith said.

No other candidates in the race have been endorsed by a trade or industry group.

Chilton County Commissioner Allen Caton on Monday was endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee and Jemison Town Administrator Shannon Welch are the other Republican candidates vying to represent parts of Autauga and Chilton Counties in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The primary is on August 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote that day, a primary runoff will be held on November 5 and the general will be held January 21. If no runoff is necessary, the general will be held November 5. Kennith Allison, Sr. of Jemison is the only Democrat who qualified to run for the seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

CNN’s #FakeNews attack on Alabama shows how out of touch the elite media is

As the media and their Democrats continue to try to find creative ways to defend Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Baltimore and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Alabama becomes their whipping boy.

CNN’s John Berman took aim at Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and his district this morning on his morning show “New Day.”

Watch:

476
Keep reading 476 WORDS

Berman forgot to point out that Trump was factually correct.

Oddly, Berman didn’t target Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, which has a median income that is almost $20,000+ less than Brooks’ 5th District.

Dishonest hacks are going to dishonestly hack.

We all know that the 7th District has a black Democratic Congresswoman, Terri Sewell, and Berman surely wasn’t going to single her out.

There is an old saying about the “soft bigotry of low expectations” that might apply here.

Berman is right. The median income in Cummings’ district does have a higher income and home values in his district, but that hardly tells the whole story.

North Alabama is booming, there is no question about that.

Huntsville has been named to the following lists:

Best places to live
Best places to retire
Best affordable place to live
Top cities for career opportunities
Best place to raise a family

Additionally, and while this may not be an official ranking, it is still important: Brooks’ congressional district was one of 434 congressional districts in the United States without a documentary linking its rat infestations and its societal ills.

Mo Brooks, who Berman referenced but did not contact, responded to this embarrassing CNN moment with the following text to Yellowhammer News:

Mean spirited (and really stupid) Fake News attack on me, Alabama and TN Valley.
Claimed we were economically “distressed”.
In a way, we are “distressed”.
We need more workers for our vacant, high-paying jobs.
We need tens of thousands of new houses for the tens of thousands of people who already have and will be soon moving here for jobs already created or soon to be created.
We need more and wider roads and new schools to handle the population influx.
Whew!  Can we handle the real “distress”?

Berman is not expected to know all this because he is a TV commentator living in New York and repeating the latest “sick burn” one of his producers found on Twitter.

But it is just embarrassing for a professional commentator to get it this wrong.

If he wants to know what it is like to be in Alabama, I extend him a hearty welcome, and I will gladly pay for his flight and put him up in my guest room.

My wife is a lovely woman from Albertville, Alabama, with an engineering degree from Auburn and an MBA from Alabama, and she will gladly show him the best Southern food in America.

I will take him on a tour of Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center and Research Park to meet the smartest people he will ever encounter.

But John Berman is just going to sit on his desk at CNN. He isn’t going leave his bubble to go slumming with us, and that is just fine with the people of the 5th Congressional District.

Bless his heart.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less