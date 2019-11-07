7 Things: AL(dot)com spreading fake news, Sessions to announce Senate run, majority think Trump will win in 2020 and more …
7. Federal judges overstep to strike-down healthcare rule
- A rule that was set to take effect on November 22 that would have protected medical providers from performing certain medical services, such as abortions, on religious or moral grounds, has now been blocked by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer.
- Since the rule would’ve allowed the Department of Health and Human Services to revoke federal funding from care centers that didn’t comply with the rule, Engelmayer said, “Wherever the outermost lime where persuasion gives way to coercion lies, the threat to pull all HHS funding here crosses it.”
6. “Anonymous” book makes outrageous claims that are instantly denied
- The media and their Democrats will treat any attack on Republicans and President Donald Trump as absolute gospel, no matter how far-fetched it is. A book written by an anonymous author claims Vice President Mike Pence was willing to go along with invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.
- Facts are irrelevant here. Vetting this source is impossible, but if it makes the right people look bad, it will still be portrayed as a scandalous allegation. The attempted coup never happened, and Pence’s team has called the suggestion “fake news.”
5. Pete Buttigieg is now second in Iowa as Joe Biden continues to slip
- The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is now in a statistical tie with Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, with all four candidates between 20% and 15%.
- This isn’t the first poll where Biden finds himself in third or fourth place in Iowa, as he is losing momentum in the early contest while maintaining his frontrunner-ish status in the national polls.
4. The impeachment process is “tainted”
- While interviewing with AL.com, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) discussed the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in which he described the process as “tainted.”
- Byrne went on to say that the “resolution that they passed last week is a joke.” He added that after going about impeachment “the wrong way for so many weeks, you can’t un-taint it.”
3. New poll shows Trump could win in 2020
- New data released by Politico/Morning Consult shows that among registered voters, 56% think Trump will be reelected in 2020, with 27% saying reelection is “very likely” and 29% saying it’s “somewhat likely.”
- Only 34% of voters responded to the survey saying they didn’t think Trump would be reelected, while 10% of respondents remained unsure. Among Republicans, 85% believe Trump will win in 2020, but only 35% of Democrats and 51% of Independents think he will be reelected.
2. Sessions about to announce his Senate campaign
- Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday where he is expected to announce that he will enter the race to reclaim his U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
- The deadline to qualify for the race is 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Sessions would be entering the race as a clear underdog that will now not only need to convince voters to select him over other candidates, but he will also have to fend off attacks from a popular president from his own party.
1. AL.com starts a fake news storm
- With the upcoming University of Alabama v. LSU game that President Donald Trump will be attending, the University of Alabama Student Government sent an email from SGA vice president Jason Rothfarb to students warning them that “organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.”
- The email also mentioned that there will be added security. While AL.com’s inaccurate piece about the event said that the University of Alabama was trying to keep students from protesting, the real reason for the email is due to recent altercations that have taken place at games.