AL(dot)com fabricates story about the UA SGA warning against Trump protests

While the term “fake news” has become politically charged and overused in recent years, there are times when news reports are quite simply false.

One glaring example occurred on Wednesday, when Alabama Media Group’s Leada Gore published an article claiming that the University of Alabama Student Government Association had sent an email out to student organizations threatening to revoke their block seating if they protested President Donald Trump during the Crimson Tide’s upcoming home game against LSU.

One AL(dot)com headline preview for the article read, “UA SGA: Trump protest may cost students seats.”

The full headline at one point read, “Alabama SGA warns groups: Protest Trump during LSU game, risk losing reserved seating.”

As evidence of those pointed assertions, Gore cited an email from a UA SGA official. However, that email did not mention the president whatsoever.

Jason Rothfarb, SGA vice president of student affairs, warned students that extra security will be in and around the student section this upcoming game.

“Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season,” he wrote.

Multiple sources directly involved in the UA SGA told Yellowhammer News on Wednesday that the email was referring to a string of fights breaking out in the block seating area in recent Bama home games.

The sources emphasized that the email was a simple reminder ahead of what will be a highly charged game against No. 1 ranked LSU. Student organizations in the block seating area have experienced fights and some individuals pouring drinks on others, and the email was underscoring the need for respectful behavior to maintain the seating, which is a privilege that comes with a basic set of rules to be maintained.

To be clear, the email was not about President Trump nor was it even about the game being on national television or Dixieland Delight.

Yet, Gore explicitly wrote, “The Student Government Association at the University of Alabama is warning groups that protesting President Trump during the Tide’s Saturday game vs. LSU could result in loss of reserved seating for the remainder of the season.”

“Disruptive protests against the president will have consequences, Rothfarb wrote,” Gore alleged.

Rothfarb did not, in fact, write anything about the president or any form of protests.

Despite the facts of the situation, Alabama Media Group’s article has been published for over 1.5 hours as of this writing with no correction.

Other national and in-state media have since run with the assertion, simply reading the headline without delving into the facts.

The UA SGA released a statement at approximately 2:30 p.m. confirming Yellowhammer News’ reporting that the AL(dot)com article is erroneous.

Yellowhammer News will update this story if Alabama Media Group issues a retraction or the University of Alabama releases a statement.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama companies recognized for commitment to hiring veterans

Eleven Alabama companies have been announced as recipients of the 2019 U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

Awardees were unveiled from across the nation in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) applauded the Yellowhammer State companies honored for their investments in recruiting, employing and retaining America’s heroic veterans.

“Congratulations to these Alabama companies for being the nation’s best at putting America’s veterans to work,” he said. “I can think of nothing more rewarding than supporting those who have given so much to us.”

97
Keep reading 97 WORDS

He concluded, “Our veterans possess unique, invaluable skills, and we must recognize businesses who provide opportunities to transition those skills to civilian life. This Veterans Day, let’s renew our pledge to remember the many sacrifices of our veterans and their families.”

The Alabama companies recognized are as follows:

Navigator Development Group Inc., Enterprise
Shearer & Associates, Inc., Huntsville
Qualis Corporation, Huntsville
nLogic, LLC, Huntsville
HigherEchelon, Inc., Huntsville
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville
Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, Huntsville
Pinnacle Solutions, Inc., Huntsville
Bevilacqua Research Corporation, Huntsville
A Precision Auto Glass, Inc., Mobile
Blueridge IT Solutions, Montgomery

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Alabama was part of a bad trend for Republicans that started in 2017 and still hasn’t stopped

Discussion about what Tuesday night’s elections results in Kentucky and Virginia mean for 2020 is dominating the airwaves today.

As with most of these discussions in the national media, it usually goes like this:

If the night was good for Republicans, it means nothing.

If the night is good for Democrats, it is a sign of things to come.

That said, last night was bad for Republicans.

But let’s look at how elections have gone for Republicans since Trump was inaugurated.

302
Keep reading 302 WORDS

2017:

2018:

2019:

Virginia has been lost to the Democrats. It could have been because of federal gerrymandering, Virginia trending blue or hangover from the incident in Charlottesville.

Now, these legislators could be in charge of redistricting congressional seats, which could be bad for Republicans for a long time.

As for Kentucky, the Republican narrative is that Matt Bevin sucked as a candidate. He was brash, picked fights he didn’t need to, had high unfavorable ratings and underperformed other Republicans.

Who does that sound like?

(Screenshot/APTV)

See also:

(WH/Flickr)

These are trends. They guarantee nothing, but they are bad signs.

I know, I know, a lot could happen between now and then. But America is all about a nationalized discourse right now. Russia and impeachment are dominating the headlines.

The only economic news we hear is about a trade war and doom-and-gloom wishful thinking about pending economic decline.

Even with all of that, Trump has great stuff happening right now. The economy is humming, record stock market, low unemployment and he still can’t save people down the ballot.

I know, I know, Trump wasn’t on the ballot. But he never had coattails — not even in 2016.

In 2016, Republicans lost two Senate seats, lost six House seats and Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in the popular vote by 2 million.

Trump also did worse than GOP Senate candidates in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arizona, Florida and even Utah.

This isn’t good for Republicans. In fact, it is really bad for 2020.

As I said, this could all change, but if it doesn’t, the GOP better be praying for a candidate worse than Hillary Clinton from the Democrats.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
Saban on Trump attending Bama-LSU game: ‘It’s an honor’

Count University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban among the people having nothing but positive things to say about President Donald Trump planning to attend the Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Tuscaloosa this Saturday.

During his weekly Wednesday press teleconference, Saban briefly commented on the president’s planned attendance when asked.

“Well, it’s an honor, I think, that the president of the United States would be interested enough to come to the game,” Saban said.

“I’m sure we’ll do everything we can to welcome him,” the coach added.

32
Keep reading 32 WORDS

RELATED: LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Alabama’s Andrew Brasher nominated by Trump for another federal judgeship

Judge Andrew Brasher, who was confirmed earlier this year to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, on Wednesday was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Before being nominated by Trump for his current federal judgeship, Brasher was serving as solicitor general of Alabama.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against Brasher’s confirmation to the district court, while Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted affirmatively to confirm.

Upon hearing the news on Wednesday, Shelby voiced his support for Brasher’s new nomination, as did two other major supporters of his — Attorney General Steve Marshall and former Senator Luther Strange (R-AL).

327
Keep reading 327 WORDS

“Judge Andrew Brasher is eminently qualified and possesses the judicial temperament to make him a fine choice to serve as a federal appeals judge,” Marshall said in a statement. “Judge Brasher distinguished himself as a legal scholar during his lengthy tenure as Solicitor General of the State of Alabama, arguing and winning cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and the Alabama Supreme Court.”

“I applaud President Trump for his nomination of Judge Andrew Brasher to a seat on the federal appeals court and I give his nomination my full support,” he concluded.

Brasher has won two “Best Brief Award” honors from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as solicitor general in 2014, he served for several years as deputy solicitor general.

Before joining the attorney general’s office in that capacity, Brasher practiced in the litigation and white-collar criminal defense practice groups in the prestigious Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, he served as a law clerk to Alabama’s Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Brasher earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Off with their heads!

This past week, “IT” finally happened. Mississippi surpassed Alabama in overall rankings for K-12 education.

What absolute fresh hell is this? In truth, it is not that fresh.

Alabama has been limping behind the pack for decades and this year’s “Nation’s Report Card” by the National Center for Education Statistics represented a final bottoming out.

749
Keep reading 749 WORDS

Give us more money they said! Well, they got it. Ten years of steadily increasing budgets with zero proration culminating in a record $7.1 billion education budget this year. And we went down anyway.

School choice is evil they said! Well, Mississippi has put in new choice measures and other reforms in leadership and approach in education with, obviously, strong effect.

We don’t want superintendents with fancy new ideas they said! Well, we’re on our fourth state superintendent in an eight-year span, not counting two interims who held the post collectively for nearly two of those eight years.

Alabama parents should be asking for their heads right now. In fact, Alabama parents should be shouting from the rooftops: “Off with their heads!”

You may be asking: Who is “they?” Glad you asked. Let’s name names.

First of all, the much-vaunted Alabama Education Association has been at the helm resisting change for decades. Ever stalwart in their ability to put children last they have insisted that dollars are less for educating Alabama’s children and more for feeding the beast of a system that now ranks last in the nation. They say nothing when the best teachers are let go to ensure entrenched seniority stays in the classroom. Creative choices such as charter schools and the equitable solution of simply allowing kids to leave a failing school are decried as enemy actions and are challenged by the AEA on a regular basis. We are now last in the nation; thank you AEA.

Names number two: the current, elected, State School Board, which has been a dysfunctional mess with no ability to project policy. Fractious at best, blindingly arrogant at worst, the Board preserves itself while getting nothing done that promotes a 21st-century education? None. What incentives are offered to retain the best among our teachers? None. Would you run a company like this? Honest readers are thinking “no.” Then why do we continue to support a feckless body of individuals who fail us constantly? We are now last in the nation; thank you elected State School Board.

Lastly, those in higher education who train those teachers who enter our classrooms have to bear some measure of responsibility. What are they teaching our teachers? Who are they sending out to teach our kids? Is there any measure of innovation, choice, or passion being taught? Higher education must take some stock of itself and look to its own curriculum and instruction to determine how best to put more meaning into their diplomas. We are now last in the nation; thank you higher ed.

Solutions are not easy, but they are mandatory.

In fixing Alabama education there should not be a single call for more money. Not. One. Call. The money is there, and it is there for the child not for the system.

Alabama’s per capita spending on each child is greater than that of Mississippi and has been for many years and now we in Alabama are last in the nation, not Mississippi.

In fact, Governing Magazine reports that 22% of the 50 states spend less than Alabama per student; yet, all of those low-spending states rank higher than Alabama in results. This year’s NAEP results show four low-spending states finished multiple times in the top 10 of the categories and grade levels ranked in the recent NAEP findings.

The solution isn’t more cash. The real solution lies in setting policies that break the status quo.

Yes, break it!

Innovations in the school choice arena have to be put into effect and given the ability to operate fully. The State School Board needs to be appointed as opposed to elected so that the likelihood of dysfunction is mitigated and a team approach to setting policy can be emplaced. Incentives should be implemented such as scholarships for teachers to achieve National Board Certification and rewards for classroom innovation.

And yes, even the third rail of education politics, we must reimagine tenure as we know it and create retention standards for educators based on meritorious service and achievement so that the best among our educators stay in the classroom.

These really aren’t overly hard things to do. But they are different and require a political will that is too often lacking in Montgomery. “New and better” should be the mantra for education policy in 2020 because “old and last” is nothing to be proud of.

Until we are no longer last in the nation, off with their heads!

Phil Williams is a former Alabama State Senator and is the Director of Policy Strategy for the Alabama Policy Institute, www.AlabamaPolicy.org.

Show less