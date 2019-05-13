Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Alabama is about to get a lot of national attention because of its potential abortion bill, DoD gives $1.5 billion for the wall, potential terrorist training camp in Alabama and more …

7. Georgia passed a heartbeat bill and Hollywood is fighting back

— Hollywood actor Alyssa Milano has called for a “sex strike,” which involves liberal women not having sex with the goal of allowing more abortions. Other liberals have criticized this idea because it robs women of the joys of sex, it ignores LGBTQ people somehow and “sex strikes don’t stop sexual assaults from being perpetrated.” Also, some production companies have said that they will not film in Georgia after they passed their abortion ban. Christine Vachon of Killer Films, David Simon of Blown Deadline Productions and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions have all come out in opposition to the state’s heartbeat bill and will not film in the state. Georgia has become a hotspot for filming TV shows and movies, including “Black Panther,” “The Walking Dead” and “Stranger Things.”

6. President Donald Trump is doing particularly well with female voters

— The Center for Responsive Politics analysis showed that 45 percent of Trump’s campaign donations during the first quarter came from women. Trump received the third highest percentage among 2020 presidential candidates, just behind Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) at 52 percent of donations coming from women and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) at 49 percent. Trump is still facing high disapproval ratings from women, but the donation analysis suggests that he has a strong core following of female voters. The press secretary for the 2020 Trump campaign Kayleigh McEnany said, “Democrats pander to women. President Trump acts for women and speaks to women.” Trump also had the most female donors out of any other candidate in the first quarter at 10,329 women, whereas Harris had 3,850 and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had 3,271.

5. False alarm — There are no cases of measles in Alabama

— Last week it was announced that a five-month-old baby girl in Pell City was diagnosed with measles. After further testing, the CDC released an analysis that the results were negative for measles. Currently, 23 states have seen an outbreak of measles. So far this year, the Alabama Department of Public Health has investigated 252 possible measles cases, and 82 of those cases remain open. The fear of a measles outbreak has been a topic of conversation around the state. State Rep. Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) has proposed ending all non-medical exemptions for vaccinations.

4. New tariffs have gone into effect; China is expected to respond in-kind

— President Trump has kept his word to increase tariffs on China unless a trade deal was reached between the two countries. Those tariffs took effect on Friday and will impact $200 billion in Chinese imports because American officials believe the Chinese have walked back an agreement the two nations were working on. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) warned the White House about this gambit going on for an extended period saying, “The longer we’re involved in a tariff battle or a trade war, the better chance there is that we could actually enter into a recession because of it.” On Sunday, Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow acknowledged that Americans will pay the costs of these tariffs and it could cause economic pain.

3. Reports indicate that a piece of property in Alabama appears to be linked to a terrorist training camp

— The land located in Macon County has been linked to a terrorist training camp in New Mexico where children were being trained to commit mass shootings. The property in Alabama is owned by Siraj Wahhaj, who lived on the compound in New Mexico with other adults and children. Five adults were indicted by a federal grand jury for kidnapping and firearms violations. Assistant Director McGarrity said in an FBI statement, “The defendants in this case allegedly were preparing for deadly attacks and their targets included law enforcement and military personnel, the very people who are committed to protecting all of us.” Wahhaj had been seen traveling from Georgia to New Mexico when the car overturned. Wahhaj was traveling with seven children and one other adult, they told authorities that they were going to New Mexico to go camping.

2. President Trump’s wall is getting some funding from the Department of Defense

— The Pentagon has approved a spending plan to spend $1.5 billion to build 80 miles of border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the funding, and said, “The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements, and therefore will have minimal impact on force readiness.” This $1.5 billion combined with the $1 billion that was redirected earlier in March this year is a direct response to President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

1. Abortion ban bill to be voted on; Planned Parenthood is worried about the bill and Attorney General Steve Marshall is prepared to defend it

— The bill that would criminalize performing an abortion may pass with or without an exception for rape and incest included in the bill, but Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) said she will kill the bill if the exception is included. Planned Parenthood has made it clear that they are worried about this bill taking down Roe v. Wade. Either way, Attorney General Steve Marshall has said that his office will be prepared to defend the bill no matter what it looks like. Marshall added, “Once the legislature finishes its work on the bill this session, it sounds like Tuesday they’ll take that backup, whatever is passed and hopefully the governor signs, we’ll be prepared to defend it. And we’ll defend it with facts.” The bill is set to be voted on in the Senate on Tuesday.

Georgia police sergeant killed in line of duty was Troy University grad

A report has revealed that slain Savannah Police Department Sergeant Kelvin Ansari was a graduate of Troy University in Pike County, Alabama.

Ansari, 50, was tragically shot and killed while responding to a robbery call at a local barbershop in Georgia on Saturday.

The suspect, after shooting Ansari, was shot and killed by another law enforcement officer following a foot chase.

Ansari reportedly spent 21 years in the Army before beginning a career with the Savannah Police Department in 2009. A husband and father of two, the sergeant received his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Report: Alabama has most opioid prescriptions per capita

A new study shows that Alabama ranks relatively well nationally when it comes to overall drug use problems, however, a more in-depth analysis shows a very mixed bag.

The personal-finance website WalletHub on Monday released a report on the “States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2019,” with Alabama beating the national average and coming in at number 35.

Comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws, D.C., WalletHub ranked Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia and Indiana as the five places with the biggest drug problems.

The metrics were spread across three core categories: 1) Drug Use & Addiction, 2) Law Enforcement and 3) Drug Health Issues & Rehab. Alabama actually ranked as the nation’s best in the Law Enforcement category, yet it also came in at the exact opposite end of the spectrum in multiple metrics.

Source: WalletHub

The most glaring problem area for the Yellowhammer State is opioid prescriptions, with Alabama experiencing 107 of these prescriptions per 100 residents. This is the nation’s highest rate for opioid prescriptions.

Additionally, in the overall category of Drug Health Issues & Rehab, Alabama was ranked at number three — or third worst. This points to the state not having adequate medical and support resources for drug users and addicts.

A few metrics in this category were especially dire for Alabama.

The state has the lowest number of substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors per capita, and WalletHub awarded the Yellowhammer State the absolute lowest possible score possible when it comes to the availability of drug treatment programs for pregnant women. Additionally, Alabama ranked fourth when it comes to the share of addiction treatment medication paid by Medicaid in the state, which came in at just 5.5 percent.

Alabama’s was ranked as having the ninth most “Clandestine Drug Laboratories or Dumpsites” per capita.

The state’s overall drug use metrics looked good compared to the rest of the nation. Alabama’s share of teenagers (7.21 percent) and adults (8.82 percent) who used drugs in the last month put the state at number 36 and 39 respectively. The state’s overdose per capita rate was ranked at number 32.

Overall, WalletHub’s study showed red states faring significantly better than blue states when it comes to drug use.

Read more about the study’s methodology here.

These rankings come soon after CVS completed the rollout of time delay safes in all of the company’s Alabama locations. This move was aimed at deterring pharmacy robberies, especially when it comes to opioid thefts.

Combatting the opioid epidemic is a top priority of Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act

Right now, the Alabama legislature has an opportunity to pass a no-cost, commonsense bill to support our state’s 761,000 caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

According to a recent survey in Alabama, voters across party lines strongly support (91%) SB376 the Family Caregivers Act.

The Alabama Family Caregivers Act would ensure hospitals identify, notify and provide after-care instructions to family caregivers when their loved ones are in the hospital – prior to discharge.

These caregivers routinely take on tasks that can be overwhelming, stressful and exhausting — from helping with medication regiments, meals, bathing, transportation, complex medical tasks and more.

Learn more about this bipartisan legislation and the survey here.

Lawmakers taking on ALDOT over new I-10 Mobile Bayway-Wallace Tunnel tolls

For over a century, residents of Southwest Alabama have been grappling with a solution to getting back and forth across the Mobile Bay.

Prior to the opening of the vertical-lift Cochrane Bridge and the Mobile Bay Causeway in the 1920s, those making the trek from Mobile to Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore relied on ferry service to Daphne and Fairhope. In the 1940s, the Bankhead Tunnel opened, which offered for a more direct path to the existing Causeway. In the 1970s, the Wallace Tunnel opened. Then in the 1990s came the completion of the $69 million Africatown-Cochrane Bridge that replaced the old Cochrane bridge.

In recent years, Alabama’s transportation policymakers have decided on offering another option for Bay crossers to alleviate back-ups coming in and out of the city of Mobile through the Wallace Tunnel: a new Bayway bridge that will be erected south of Mobile’s downtown.

However, it comes with a catch: tolls.

Dollar figures for the proposed toll that would be levied on those crossing the new Bayway bridge and the existing Wallace Tunnel range from $3-6 according to reports. The proposal has been met with opposition from residents of Baldwin County, which is one of the most-Republican counties in the state of Alabama.

The opposition comes on the heels of the Alabama legislature passage of a 10-cent gas tax increase, part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act.

State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne), who represents parts of western Mobile County and the area of Baldwin County where the bridge will be constructed, insists the tolls levied would be the same as double-charging some citizens.

“I have met in person with ALDOT to express my concerns not only with the high tolls on the I-10 bridge but also making sure improvements to the Causeway are addressed,” Simpson said to Yellowhammer News on Monday. “The people of our district are already paying an increase in gas taxes. It would be wrong to charge our citizens twice.”

One proposed alternative is using GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] money in place of tolls, which has been put forth by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who represents the area in Congress.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama offers new license for bait hunting of deer and pigs

A new license allowing bait to be used in the hunting of white-tailed deer and feral pigs in Alabama is now on sale.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is issuing the annual bait privilege license after a new law was passed, AL.com reported .

The Alabama legislature approved the baited hunting measure last month.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 83-12.

The new law could provide limited help with crop destruction and other problems caused by feral hogs, said State Rep. Danny Crawford (R-Athens), who sponsored the bill in the House.

“I don’t know if you could ever kill enough feral hogs with a rifle to ever make a dent in it but it will help,” Crawford said.

Alabama Department Conservation Commissioner Christopher Blankenship said the department did not initiate the bill but was not opposed to it.

There are several stipulations on the new baiting law.

The license applies only to white-tailed deer in season and feral pigs on privately owned or leased lands, for instance.

Baiting any wildlife remains illegal on public lands.

The license costs $15 for Alabama residents and $51 for non-residents.

Revenue generated by the sale of the licenses will be matched by the federal government to help support conservation efforts, officials said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

