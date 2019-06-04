Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

32 mins ago

7 Things: Some think impeachment is here, Kamala Harris doesn’t understand Alabama pro-lifers, border issues galore and more …

7. Alabama native refuses to be in the same country as Trump

  • The founder of Wikipedia and Alabama native Jimmy Wales apparently isn’t the biggest fan of President Donald Trump, and tweeted, “I am going to the airport. Leaving the UK today. I will be back when he leaves.”
  • Wales finally acknowledged the trip has nothing to do with Trump because someone replied to his tweet, “Who cares?” and he admitted that his trip had been planned for a while.

6. Alabama is booming

  • Specifically, Huntsville is booming and has been named the fourth best city in the nation for career opportunities, according to SmartAsset.com, with Provo, Utah, coming in first.
  • The rankings, where Alabama has climbed one notch, take into account many factors, including unemployment rates, median income, annual housing costs and change in total employment.

5. It seems becoming American isn’t that hard

  • The number of people who have taken the oath of citizenship is at a five-year high according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, despite the system being criticized by the Democrats.
  • Almost 850,000 naturalization forms were processed in 2018, and 757,000 people were sworn in as new citizens, which was a 6% increase from 2017. This deals a severe blow to the premise that becoming an American is too hard or that we are an unwelcoming nation.

4. Build The wall

  • Judge Trevor McFadden has thrown out the House Democrats’ lawsuit against President Trump using emergency funds for the border wall.
  • President Trump’s motion was to move $6.7 billion toward the border wall construction, and McFadden emphasized that courts typically stay out of issues that are considered “political question doctrine,” since they are matters best left to voters.

3. Illegal immigrant caught bringing cocaine to Alabama

  • The drug bust may have taken place in North Carolina, but the drug in transit was $400,000 worth of cocaine. Eyian Valenti Robotham is now being held on a $750,000 bond. The Department of Homeland Security has obtained an immigration detainer on Robotham.
  • Robotham has been charged with felony trafficking a schedule II narcotic by possession, felony trafficking a schedule II narcotic by transportation and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. His nation of origin was not reported.

2. Kamala Harris not a fan of Alabama’s pro-life stance

  • Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) spoke about the Alabama abortion ban, saying, “Those folks down in Alabama who are doing this, these are the same folks who, by the time that baby is born, they couldn’t care less.”
  • Of course, what Harris was ignoring was the fact that in 2018 Alabama set a new record for how many children were adopted out of the state foster care system, and instead focused on saying that Alabama is trying to tell women what to do with their bodies and pretending that if you are against the state providing every aspect of someone’s life (food, housing, health care) you just don’t care.

1. Maybe impeachment is already here

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent the weekend having Californians chanting at her about impeachment while she continues to caution against the unpopular move against President Trump, but Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) has now said that he thinks they’ve already begun.
  • Clyburn said, “I think we’ve already begun. We’ve got all of these committees doing their work, we’re having hearings.” He is arguing that if they do more investigations a groundswell of impeachment support will appear and the Republican Senate will be forced to act, which is never happening.

 

3 mins ago

Carbon Hill mayor on minorities: ‘Without killing them out there’s no way to fix it’

The mayor of a small city in Walker County is defending comments he made on Facebook regarding “homosexuals,” “transvestites” and “socialists.”

WBRC reported that Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers on Friday posted in all caps on his publicly accessible Facebook page, “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

A Facebook friend of the mayor responded on that post, “By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution.”

Chambers replied to that friend, “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

WBRC asserted that Chambers faced “strong” backlash from his constituents for both the initial post and then his response.

However, when reached by the Birmingham outlet, he dismissed the notion of local criticism of him. Chambers reportedly said only one person in the small city does not like him and that he does not have an issue with anyone.

In an initial phone interview Monday, Chambers denied making the Facebook comments.

“Minutes later,” WBRC reported, he called back and changed his tune, saying he made the comments but they were being taken out of context.

In that second phone interview, Chambers said his response on the initial Facebook post was intended to be a private message to his friend. He reportedly decried that immigrants are taking over America and explained that his comments were meant to come in the context of another civil war occurring in the United States.

“I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that,” Chambers told WBRC.

After a reporter read his own comments back to him, the mayor responded, “That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

He has since made his Facebook page private.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

50 mins ago

Episode 12: Rest in peace, Rod

DrunkAubie is back to talk about Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, who tragically died way too soon, Auburn baseball, football and basketball recruiting. Also, the SEC lifted its ban on the sale of alcohol in stadiums, so that was discussed.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1 hour ago

Alabama linemen celebrated at fifth annual ‘Appreciation Day’

Opelika Power Services on Monday hosted the Yellowhammer State’s fifth annual Lineman Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Energy Institute of Alabama (EIA), recognizing the hardworking men and women tasked with providing electricity to the state’s residents every day, even in dangerous conditions and after severe weather strikes.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh expressed her appreciation for the linemen that keep Alabama running day and night.

“Linemen sacrifice countless hours away from their families and put their lives on the line year-round to keep our lights on,” Cavanaugh said. “These men and women provide an essential service to everyone in Alabama and are truly unsung heroes. They respond day or night, hot or cold, and in severe weather, to provide us all with safe and reliable electricity.”

“We are thankful for our linemen today and every day,” she emphasized.

Alabama’s annual Lineman Appreciation Day began as a statewide celebration following a resolution sponsored by State Rep. April Weaver (R- Alabaster), which established the first Monday of June as a day to recognize these dedicated individuals.

Weaver spoke on Monday about her own grandfather serving as a lineman and the personal sacrifices she has witnessed first-hand that linemen make every day to serve the citizens of the state.

Welcoming over 80 linemen and guests to the event, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller remarked, “In good weather we love them, but in bad weather, we sure do appreciate them.”

The attendees witnessed Cullman Electrical Cooperative’s Jeff Osborn receive the Energy Institute’s Outstanding Service Award for his 12 years of exemplary service as a lineman, as well as his commitment to go above and beyond his daily work duties for the cooperative.

Former Alabama House Speaker Seth Hammett, EIA chairman, shared a story about Osborn organizing work days in the community to help citizens with much-needed yard work and home repair projects on his own time.

“What sets Jeff apart is his attention to detail and compassion for people he encounters each day,” Hammett said as he read Osborn’s nomination for the award.

Other active Alabama linemen attended the event, with two sharing their own perspectives of what it means to be a lineman. All were gifted backpacks for use in the field.

Hammett advised that the special recognition for linemen is important due to their unwavering commitment to serve the people of our state every day and in the worst of conditions.

“Our linemen are the face of our industry,” Hammett commented. “When people think about electric utilities, they think about linemen.”

Information about the newly created “Thank A Lineman” car tag was also shared at the event, including that the proceeds from the tag will benefit charities that support linemen and their families.

This comes after the National Lineman Appreciation Day, which has been celebrated annually across America on April 18 since a 2013 resolution passed by Congress.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama Supreme Court to hear arguments in Hubbard appeal

The Alabama Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday morning in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s appeal of his conviction on ethics charges.

The prominent Republican was convicted in 2016 of improperly receiving consulting contracts and business investments from company executives.

Hubbard’s attorney will argue that Hubbard committed no crimes and that prosecutors are stretching the bounds of the ethics law in their bid to send him to prison.

The Alabama attorney general’s office will ask justices to uphold the conviction.

They argue Hubbard monetized his public position for personal profit.

Hubbard was one of the state’s most influential Republicans, but his political career ended with the 2016 conviction.

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Former Troy head coach Larry Blakeney on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Troy University football legend Larry Blakeney, an Alabama native, will be considered on the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Blakeney was the Trojans’ head football coach from 1991-2014. He is a graduate of Auburn University, where he was a three-year letterman in football and two-year letterman in baseball.

Born in Birmingham, Blakeney coached at three different Alabama high schools before becoming an assistant football coach at Auburn in 1977. He served there until taking over the head job at then-Troy State.

State Rep. Chris Blackshear (R-Phenix City), a former sideline reporter for the Troy Sports Radio Network, tweeted his support for Blakeney’s candidacy.

One of only two coaches to have taken a college football program from NCAA Division II to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Blakeney has previously been inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame, the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

His blurb on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot as follows:

Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Only 219 individuals have previously been named as coaches to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Before the deadline of June 21, over 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation and current members of the Hall of Fame will submit their ballots. The National Football Foundation’s FBS Honor Court will then determine the fate of Blakeney’s 2020 candidacy.

The announcement of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in January in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

