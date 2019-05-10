Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Former Planned Parenthood head admits Roe v. Wade ‘absolutely at risk’ with Alabama abortion bill pending

Former longtime Planned Parenthood leader Cecile Richards might have accidentally given HB 314, Alabama’s proposed abortion ban, a boost going into next week.

Speaking with Axios‘ Mike Allen on Friday morning, Richards was complaining about the trend of recent state bills restricting abortion, calling it a “huge issue.” She was specifically speaking in reference to the most recent examples: Alabama’s pending bill and Georgia’s just-passed “heartbeat bill.

HB 314 is intended to challenge Roe v. Wade on the question of what constitutes “personhood.” State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the bill’s sponsor, has explained the bill is narrowly and intentionally crafted to use language from the Roe v. Wade decision itself to have the Supreme Court re-examine whether the baby in utero is a “person” under the law.

Richards said, “[W]ith the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh [to the Supreme Court], the right to safe and legal abortion in this country is not just theoretically at risk — it is absolutely at risk.”

As Alabama Democrats and national (and some state) media outlets try and twist HB 314 into a Hollywood-scripted, dystopian policy, Richards’ comments are a powerful reminder to the state legislature that the bill is really just a legal tool to challenge Roe v. Wade.

To be very clear, HB 314 was never intended to become law as written.

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who is carrying the bill in that chamber, has called HB 314 a “vehicle” to get the Supreme Court to take up the legal challenge. If the challenge is successful, Chambliss and other proponents want the court to give states the power to decide how they place restrictions on abortion. At that point, “appropriate” exceptions – like the ones for rape and incest – would be taken up by the legislature.

However, adding rape and incest exceptions to HB 314 would contradict the “personhood” argument at the very crux of the legal challenge.

Collins has explained, “Well, how do we say, ‘The baby inside is a person unless they’re conceived in rape or incest?’ If that amendment was to get on the bill, then I’ll kill the bill because it won’t go to the Supreme Court. It will contradict itself. And so that’s why we’re trying to keep it clean…”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 mins ago

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. VI

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. The Alabama Policy Institute (API) hosted a panel discussion last night in Huntsville. Among the many topics discussed was one which has bubbled under the surface for quite a while: What will happen to Huntsville in the next round of apportionment following the 2020 census?

The Alabama legislature will take up the task of updating the state’s congressional districts based on those census numbers during its 2021 session. Most expect population shifts — as well as population loss — to result in some significant changes in the district lines for members of Congress.

Discussion at the API event centered, specifically, on whether Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) would want to absorb parts of Huntsville into his district. His fourth congressional district currently ends south of the Rocket City. Panelists speculated that he may wish to include some of the areas, such as Redstone Arsenal and Research Park, which contain key aerospace industry stakeholders.

That scenario spurred discussion about what such a change might mean to Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05). Brooks currently has the entirety of Huntsville contained within his district. Now that Brooks is officially out of the 2020 U.S. Senate race, might his approach change to reapportionment? Or could his stated interest in running for the U.S. Senate race in 2022 — if Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) decided to retire — focus his attention elsewhere?

As a participant on the panel, State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) advised to consider carefully whether to split up a city between districts. She recalled that her hometown of Decatur was, at one time, split between the districts of Aderholt and former Congressman Bud Cramer. She felt that it did not work well for Decatur and may not work well for Huntsville.

One of the other scenarios being bandied about could make the discussion moot. Some believe a decrease in Alabama’s population could result in the state losing a congressional seat. The merger of Aderholt’s district with that of Brooks is one of the options being rumored in that case.

2. As ridiculous as the whole spectacle has been, don’t discount the impact State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) could have on the 2020 U.S. Senate race. National Journal even touched on this in one of their daily email blasts this week.

What hasn’t been mentioned yet is how the whole Rogers/Jones dynamic ties into the fight Jones has picked with the ADC, the black caucus of Alabama’s Democratic Party.

Jones has been fighting with the ADC and the state party, which longtime ADC head Joe Reed is viewed as controlling, since 2017 when Jones publicly complained they didn’t help him enough in the general election. Of course, things really came to a head when Jones backed a failed takeover of the state party last summer. And, as this possible Rogers primary challenge unfolds, the party is reaching the end of the timeframe that the DNC gave Worley and Reed to hold a do-over election for its leadership. There are whispers around Goat Hill that Jones is now seeing the fruits of picking a fight with the ADC, jeopardizing the already long-shot chance he has at re-election in 2020.

3. The lottery bill, SB 220, has become another example of State Rep. Bill Poole’s (R-Tuscaloosa) huge influence in the House.

Poole’s statesmanship delivered another major win for the ETF on Thursday when the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee unanimously adopted a substitute version of the lottery bill that will now send 25 percent of revenues to the ETF rather than education getting none of the lottery windfall. That Poole helped deliver this important concession quietly and effectively behind the scenes (yet again) only adds to what has been a historic few months for him. Kudos also go to State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), that chamber’s general fund chair and House carrier of the bill, who helped reach the compromise in an amicable and clean way, giving the lottery the best chance of passing possible on the floor.

4. Speaking of the lottery, there are a lot of major issues and spending priorities being intertwined in the conversation around SB 220. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has publicly emphasized the importance of bolstering general fund revenues, and he made another compelling case to House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) this week.

Daniels met with Marsh on Wednesday, continuing Marsh and other Republican leaders’ pledge (made during the Rebuild Alabama process) to hold substantive discussions with Democrats in the legislature about healthcare needs in the state. Daniels told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday that Marsh had committed to working on Medicaid expansion. However, Marsh’s office elaborated on how the conversation went.

Marsh reaffirmed his caucus’ commitment to improving rural healthcare and told Daniels Medicaid expansion was not on the table right now as an option because the state couldn’t afford it. However, Marsh said, if the general fund is boosted sufficiently by SB 220 lottery revenues, then Medicaid expansion could be a constructive conversation moving forward.

Clouse has emphasized that he needs Democrat votes to pass SB 220 in the House, so consider how these issues are linked, as expanding healthcare access and affordability has been the Democrats’ self-professed number one priority this year in Alabama, along with the prison system, which would also be set to benefit from increased general fund revenues.

1 hour ago

Vivian Figures laments ’27 white male Republicans’ in the Alabama Senate

During a Friday morning appearance on MSNBC, Alabama State Sen. Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) shared her thoughts on the “chaos” surrounding the bill to ban abortion in the Yellowhammer state while lamenting the “white male Republicans” serving in the Alabama Senate.

“Our Senate is made up of 27 white male Republicans and eight Democrats, of which four of those are four African-American women. So yes, they’re going to get their way,” Figures stated. “What they did on yesterday was not a surprise. It’s happened before.”

Figures also explained that she feels Senate Republicans in Alabama force their agenda on the Senate Democrats.

“Although they have the numbers to do what they want to do, they always feel the need to force and cram something down our throats,” Figures said.

“Of course I went to the microphone to let the lieutenant governor know that we had made the request,” Figures explained. “Senator Singleton had asked very very politely, if you will, he had asked and was very clear about saying every vote we would take on this bill, we want a long roll call vote. In the past that’s been honored. Of course, the Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth is a new lieutenant governor presiding over the Senate.”

Watch:

Figures was also asked to share her thoughts on whether she believed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey would sign the bill, should it be passed.

“The way it’s been going in Alabama since we received a supermajority Republican administration and legislature, whatever the Republican agenda is, everybody else falls in line to do what needs to be done,” Figures told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. ” That’s why they called for a voice vote on stripping that amendment from the bill, because some of their own members do not feel comfortable with not having that amendment about rape and incest to be a part of the exception in that bill.”

Figures added, “I have no doubt that she might sign it.”

Jackson also questioned Figures on how to “stop” strict abortion bills from reaching the Supreme Court.

“I’m not sure that we can stop it with the numbers,” Figures responded. “When you have the votes, you have the votes. One way we can stop this down the line is to make sure that we get people out to vote and elect more Democrats across this country.”

“This is clearly Republican agenda. It’s a hot button issue that they use for politics to get them elected and reelected,” Figures claimed. “It’s a shame because the state of Alabama doesn’t even have enough money to adequately fund public education.”

After the loss of a procedural vote, Democrats in the Alabama Senate resulted to shouting at the chair, which resulted in a delay of the vote.

The bill, which was passed by the House last week, would have only banned all abortion except when the life of the mother is in danger.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

It’s time to reform occupational licensing in Alabama

Did you know that it’s against the law to braid hair, wash hair or even plant flowers professionally in Alabama without a license?

That’s because occupational licensing, originally meant to protect consumers, has gotten way out of hand. A video recently produced by the Alabama Policy Institute illustrates just how ridiculous it has become.

Sure, licensing certain occupations is a good thing. We need to know our builders, physicians, attorneys and those practicing many other specialized and potentially dangerous professions are being well regulated.

But the process has evolved beyond its original intent. Sometimes, it seems to be more about controlling the market and restricting access to competition rather than public safety.

“Alabama licenses a total of 151 occupations, covering over 432,000 Alabama workers, which represents over 21 percent of the state’s labor force,” wrote the authors of The Costs of Occupational Licensing in Alabama, a special report commissioned by API.

The report found that the initial costs of occupational licensing are $122 million, with another $45 million for renewals plus $243 million in annual continuing education costs.

Those costs are eventually passed along to the consumers.

Thankfully, we have an opportunity to at least slow further growth of occupational licensing in Alabama.

State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) has introduced House Bill 88, known as the Alabama Sunrise Act.

Under existing law, the Alabama Sunset Committee is responsible for periodically reviewing state professional licensing boards, agencies, and commissions to ensure they’re operating effectively and ethically.

Shedd’s bill would reform the committee’s processes by adding a “sunrise” provision so that when a new licensing requirement is proposed, lawmakers would have an objective set of thorough standards to judge its merits.

The bill states that “no profession or occupation be subject to regulation by the state unless the regulation is necessary to protect the public health, safety, or welfare from significant and discernible harm or damage and that the police power of the state (is exercised only to the extent necessary for that purpose.”

In other words, it would have to be more about protecting the people than protecting the profession, used only as a last resort, and even then it would be applied to the least degree possible.

The bill sets down several requirements that a proposal must satisfy before a new license is created, including:

  • Demonstrate that it wouldn’t have an unreasonable effect on job creation or job retention, or place unreasonable access or restrictions on the ability of individuals who are practicing the profession.
  • Explain why the public cannot be effectively protected by other means.
  • And provide documentation of the nature and extent of the harm to the public caused by the unregulated practice of the profession or occupation.

Unless we do something now, we should expect the trend to continue.

“In the past six decades, instances of occupational licensing in the United States have increased from a coverage of around 5 percent of the U.S. labor force to a present-day coverage of close to 25 percent of the U.S. labor force,” wrote Peter Q. Blair and Bobby W. Chung in a recent policy memo from the Cato Institute.

Those pushing for additional occupational licensing may have the best of intentions, but we should remind them of the simple phrase uttered by a Frenchmen more than 200 years ago. His words captured the essence of the free market and became the slogan for an emerging economic doctrine that formed the bedrock of America’s prosperity.

When a meddling advisor to King Louis XIV asked a group of struggling businessmen in Paris how the government could help them increase profits, a frustrated factory owner named Legendre bravely shouted,

“Laissez-nousfaire!”

Translation: “Leave us alone!”

Contact your state lawmaker today and tell them you want some of the boards to simply leave us alone and that the Alabama Sunrise Act should receive a public hearing before the House Boards Agencies and Commissions Committee, and soon.

J. Pepper Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

3 hours ago

Watch: Doug Jones refuses to say if Rep. John Rogers lied about phone call

While in New York City on Friday, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) refused to answer when asked if State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) was lying about a phone call in which Rogers alleges Jones said his infamous viral abortion comments were “right.”

Outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, Jones was asked, “Senator Jones, did John Rogers lie about your phone call?”

Jones looked directly at the questioner, smiled and responded, “He what?”

The junior senator then ignored the same question when asked again, walking away into the hotel. The exchange was captured on camera by a Republican tracker.

Watch:

Jones raised more in the first quarter of 2019 from New York than anywhere else individually besides California. He only raised 12 percent of his funds in that timeframe from Alabama. Jones has been referred to frequently as New York’s “third senator.”

Rogers has announced his intent to primary Jones, even challenging him to a debate to prove that Jones actually does agree with him.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Roby vows to continue push for Hurricane Michael relief: ‘My priority is the people that I represent in the Wiregrass in Southeast Alabama’

Even though Hurricane Michael made its way inland on the Florida Panhandle, then into the Alabama Wiregrass eight months ago, the region is still grappling with the impact, especially the farmers in southeastern Alabama.

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show” on WVNN in Huntsville, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) offered listeners an assessment of efforts to get disaster relief for those impacted by the storm.

“As you will recall, when Hurricane Michael hit, it hit the southeastern corner of our state,” Roby said. “We had one of the best cotton crops we have had in a long time, and as a result, our farmers had gone all-in. Just at harvest time, the huge hurricane that knows no party lines, or state or district lines, crossed over and really hit hard a portion of my district.”

As it stands now, disaster relief efforts are held up in Congress, which comes at an inopportune time for some farmers that plant for their crop during this time of the year.

“This disaster funding piece is long overdue,” she continued. “As I’ve had to explain numerous times to folks here in Washington: Our farmers take a loan out, put a crop in the ground and they count on the crop to repay the loan so they can then turn around and put another crop in the ground. We’re within that 30-day window right now where our farmers need to get a crop in the ground. And, you know quite frankly, we won’t even know until next year how many farmers were unable because of Congress’ inability to act to get a crop in the ground this year.”

“This disaster money piece is way overdue,” she said. “And you know, there’s also the tornados that swept through Lee County. That recovery assistance would also be in this bill. But, a bill has been filed in the House. Is it perfect? No, it is not. But it provides much-needed assistance to the tune of $3 billion for crop-related loss, as well as for the tornados that swept across Lee County. We’re waiting to see how all of this is going to play out. At the end of the day, it is my job to represent my district, and I intend to do so as it relates to this disaster bill. It’s a good first step. We need the Senate to move. So again, I know that this bill is not perfect. But it is my job to represent the folks in the Wiregrass and make sure they get this much-needed assistance.”

The Montgomery Republican cited the effort of Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) to end the impasse and reiterated her pledge to make her constituents in the Wiregrass her priority.

“I’ll just use the words of the secretary of Agriculture – he said, ‘Devastation is devastating to the devastated,’” Roby said. “And our folks in the southeast corner of our state have been devastated. So, I know that Senator Shelby has been in conversations with the White House about getting this done.”

“My priority is the people that I represent in the Wiregrass in Southeast Alabama,” she added. “So, I’m hopeful we can reach an agreement so that we can get these folks, especially the farmers, the help that they need.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

