7 Things: Abortion bill leads to chaotic day in the State Senate, lottery funding change could see money directed to education, medical marijuana bill passes the State Senate and more …  43 mins ago / Analysis
House abortion ban sponsor Rep. Terri Collins threatens to ‘kill the bill’ if Senate adds exceptions for rape, incest 4 hours ago / News
State Rep. John Rogers challenges Doug Jones to public debate 15 hours ago / News
Video contest will award funding to nonprofits making a difference in Alabama 16 hours ago / News
Alabama House committee wants lottery bill to give education part of the revenue 16 hours ago / News
Alabama lawmaker wants to end non-medical exemptions for mandatory vaccinations 17 hours ago / Analysis
Marsh on need for his historic education proposal: ‘Our state school board is completely dysfunctional’ 19 hours ago / News
Ainsworth comes out swinging after Senate delays pro-life vote – ‘Abortion is murder’ 19 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate delays vote on abortion ban after commotion on the floor 20 hours ago / News
Why you should never eat lunch alone 20 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama State Senate approves medical marijuana bill 21 hours ago / News
Immigrant named Alabama teacher of the year 21 hours ago / News
Ivey on proposed school board overhaul: ‘Strongly urge’ support of this ‘bold change’ 22 hours ago / News
HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Watch live: Alabama Senate debates abortion ban meant to challenge Roe v. Wade 23 hours ago / News
Byrne, Sims slam Intel Cmte. for ‘harassment’ of Donald Trump, Jr. — ‘It’s time to move on’ 24 hours ago / Politics
Introducing Birthday Stories from Facebook — including free doughnuts 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Rape and incest exemptions added to Alabama’s abortion bill, Democrats hold questionable contempt vote, House Democrats insist on protection for illegal gambling for a lottery vote and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Siegelman: Trump ‘had reason’ to question political motives of DoJ investigators 1 day ago / News
Reports: Jeff Sessions not ruling out 2020 Senate bid 1 day ago / News
House abortion ban sponsor Rep. Terri Collins threatens to ‘kill the bill’ if Senate adds exceptions for rape, incest

HUNTSVILLE — On Thursday, news outlets across the country proclaimed the Alabama Senate had devolved into “chaos” in the wake of a floor debate over an amendment that would have added exceptions for rape and incest to HB 314, a bill that would criminalize abortions in Alabama.

Shortly after the so-called “chaos,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) adjourned the Senate until Tuesday, where debate is expected to pick up where it left off. Bill proponents have warned that by adding those exceptions, the eventual law would be weakened and have less of a chance of being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, where it would presumably be a challenge to the 1972 Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in America.

However, during a panel discussion put on by the Alabama Policy Institute in Huntsville later in the day, Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the sponsor of the House version of the abortion bill, warned against adding those amendments and threatened to kill the bill should the Senate add those exceptions.

The Morgan County Republican explained why her bill was different than the “heartbeat” bill recently passed by the Georgia legislature given it was specifically crafted to take on the Roe v. Wade decision and not to create other legal questions beyond establishing that a baby in a womb is a person.

“This year after much discussion, prayer and thought as a caucus, we decided we would have one pro-life bill, and we’ll try to make one that counts,” Collins said. “We aimed for language that addresses the language of Roe v. Wade. The decision was based on someone in utero, someone pregnant so we don’t get into conception. We don’t get into birth control. We don’t get into the morning-after pill, but in utero, which is the language they used that when a woman is pregnant. This bill criminalizes abortion through the doctor. And not the woman, but the doctor.

“The reasoning is the same reasoning, Roe v. Wade was decided that the baby in the womb was not a person,” she continued. “So this bill bases its reasoning that the baby in the womb is a person. And we based it on the fact that in Alabama law, we currently consider the baby in the womb a person. If you were a drunk driver and you killed a pregnant woman, you have a double homicide on your hands. We voted as a state to be a pro-life state.”

According to Collins, adding the exception for rape and incest could negate the argument that the baby in the womb is a person.

“The biggest thing to attack it with is to say, ‘What, you’re not going to include rape and incest?’” she explained. “Well, how do we say, ‘The baby inside is a person unless they’re conceived in rape or incest’? If that amendment was to get on the bill, then I’ll kill the bill because it won’t go to the Supreme Court. It will contradict itself. And so that’s why we’re trying to keep it clean, and we’re fighting with the Senate, which is what the House does. So, we’ll see what happens on Tuesday. Stay tuned.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

State Rep. John Rogers challenges Doug Jones to public debate

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) is officially challenging U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) to a public debate on abortion and healthcare, among other issues focused on “taking the state forward.”

Updating Yellowhammer News on his intent to primary Jones, Rogers said he has not yet had time to work on fundraising with the legislature in session the past three days. He said he is worried he will not be able to compete with Jones’ war chest, given the massive amounts of money Jones was raking in from out of the state and overseas.

However, Rogers is not totally deterred, saying he believes Jones “is in prolific trouble anyways.”

“I’m going to give him another week before I file my FEC stuff. I’ll give him another week, and then I might run anyway [regardless of the money differential].” Rogers said.  “And then I might just run — I could win, beat Doug with $500,000. I don’t need $1,000,000.”

Rogers then upped the ante, challenging Jones to debate him on the issues. He said a debate would reveal Jones does indeed agree with him on the sentiments of his infamous abortion remarks when Rogers said he was trying to differentiate between being “pro-life” and “pro-birth.”

“I challenge him to a debate, I challenge him to a debate at 16th Street Baptist Church,” Rogers told Yellowhammer News.

Jones’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jones has established himself as an automatic pro-choice vote in the U.S. Senate. He has previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions.

RELATED: Recorded phone call reveals the moment John Rogers decided to primary Doug Jones

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Video contest will award funding to nonprofits making a difference in Alabama

Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH) is planning to award funding to seven nonprofit organizations as part of its inaugural Partners in Progress Video Contest.

Nonprofits in Alabama and North Florida wishing to participate can visit the contest website to submit an entry form along with a short video explaining how their organization makes a difference in the community.

The deadline to enter is May 14. Beginning on May 16, all qualifying entry videos will be posted on the contest website for voting to begin.

The seven nonprofits to receive the most votes by May 31 will win a share of $125,000 according to the list below:

• 1st place: $40,000
• 2nd place: $30,000
• 3rd place: $15,000
• 4th place – 7th place will each receive $10,000

WCH spokesperson Danielle Sanspree explained, “Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities and there are so many organizations doing great work. The idea behind this contest is to give nonprofits a platform to tell their stories to a larger audience and then to learn what non-profits people want us to support.”

Sanspree said she hopes people will jump behind the effort by making sure their favorite organizations enter the contest and then by encouraging friends and family to vote.

“Nonprofits provide resources that no one else can or will; they stand in the gaps every day. This is a way for us to let them know they aren’t standing alone,” she stated.

Those wanting to learn more can visit the Wind Creek Hospitality Facebook page and search for Partners in Progress Video Contest or visit the contest website at https://3bb86cf2.wishpondpages.com/partners-in-progress/

Alabama House committee wants lottery bill to give education part of the revenue

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Thursday morning held a public hearing on and adopted a substitute version of SB 220, State Sen. Greg Albritton’s (R-Atmore) constitutional amendment that would legalize a clean, paper-only lottery in the state of Alabama.

State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) is carrying the bill in the House. He presented a substitute during the committee meeting that would change the revenue distribution in the bill so that 75 percent of funds would flow to the state general fund, while 25 percent would go to the Education Trust Fund. The committee adopted the substitute unanimously.

The bill passed by the Senate did not allow for any revenue to benefit education.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has said that lottery money benefitting the general fund would protect the education fund.

The House committee is set to vote on the bill next week. If the committee approves the bill, it would then proceed to the House. The full House would also need to vote on adoption of the substitute, which seems likely to carry given that it is a compromise between ETF and general fund proponents, before voting on the bill itself. If the substituted version receives passage by the full House, the Senate would then be faced with the option to concur or non-concur. Non-concurrence would result in a conference committee.

Clouse’s substitute version also includes some “cleanup language,” as he called it. This includes removing the word “multisovereign” and replacing it with a term clarifying the intent of that language was simply to allow Alabama to participate in Powerball.

Clouse expressed confidence that the substitute does not affect the amount of pro-lottery votes in the Senate, which only passed the bill with the minimum threshold. That being said, Clouse did emphasize that the House vote is expected to be “very close.” He noted this will need to be a bipartisan effort if the House is going to get the necessary 60 percent threshold of votes.

Clouse also stressed the importance of keeping the legislation to a clean, paper-only lottery.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama lawmaker wants to end non-medical exemptions for mandatory vaccinations

The measles “outbreak” is expected to continue to grow in the United States of America and Alabama already has its first case. Nationally, there are 764 cases in 23 states. While this state only has one, there are 293 cases under investigation.

The American public has already declared that they don’t like the exemptions that are used by some to avoid the vaccines. Recent polling shows 72 percent of Americans favor doing away with all exemptions except medical exemption. These numbers actually make for a small increase over polling in 2015 that showed 66 percent of Americans supported required vaccinations.

Freshman Alabama legislator State Representative Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) has proposed a bill that would end the exemptions in the state.

During a radio interview with WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Stadthagen said he started researching the issue when his wife, a cancer survivor, returned to the classroom.

“She works in the school system, so when we got done with her treatments, and her immune system is broken down, well she has to go back to work,” he explained.

In Alabama, there are currently 3,587 people using those exemptions — the most being in the 420 in Madison County.

Stadthagen made it clear that he knows people who are not religiously opposed to the vaccine are using the exemption, and cited churchgoers at his Baptist church.

He faults these people for putting those like his wife and the 321 students in Alabama who have medical exemptions for vaccines at risk. Stadthagen believes he has an obligation to take actions like this to protect the state, saying, “It’s the parent’s fault for taking advantage of this exemption. It’s a sad thing because there are some religions that don’t believe in medicine, but on the flip side when you have parents abusing that policy, this is where we’re at.​”

It is unknown if there are enough votes in the Alabama legislature to get this bill passed.

During the same radio show, State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) said he did not support ending the exemption for religious reasons but wanted to “tighten up” the process in which it is used.

The exemption debate has the potential to be contentious. It has medical, religious and parental issues involved, but it looks like Alabama could have this debate soon.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

