Alabama State Senate approves medical marijuana bill

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill authorizing the use of medical marijuana for some medical conditions.

Senators swiftly approved the bill Thursday morning on a 17-6 vote. It now moves to the House of Representatives.

State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence), a physician, said research shows medical marijuana can offer relief to patients with certain chronic medical conditions without the addiction of opioids.

His bill would set up a state oversight commission and a process for prescribing marijuana for people with certain medical conditions.

Patients with a valid medical cannabis card could not be charged with marijuana possession.

Melson said there are multiple safeguards. Patients will have to have a doctor’s recommendation and a second opinion and meet other conditions.

Senators had delayed a vote Wednesday because of a threatened filibuster.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

