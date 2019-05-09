Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

35 mins ago

Alabama House committee wants lottery bill to give education part of the revenue

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Thursday morning held a public hearing on and adopted a substitute version of SB 220, State Sen. Greg Albritton’s (R-Atmore) constitutional amendment that would legalize a clean, paper-only lottery in the state of Alabama.

State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) is carrying the bill in the House. He presented a substitute during the committee meeting that would change the revenue distribution in the bill so that 75 percent of funds would flow to the state general fund, while 25 percent would go to the Education Trust Fund. The committee adopted the substitute unanimously.

The bill passed by the Senate did not allow for any revenue to benefit education.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has said that lottery money benefitting the general fund would protect the education fund.

The House committee is set to vote on the bill next week. If the committee approves the bill, it would then proceed to the House. The full House would also need to vote on adoption of the substitute, which seems likely to carry given that it is a compromise between ETF and general fund proponents, before voting on the bill itself. If the substituted version receives passage by the full House, the Senate would then be faced with the option to concur or non-concur. Non-concurrence would result in a conference committee.

Clouse’s substitute version also includes some “cleanup language,” as he called it. This includes removing the word “multisovereign” and replacing it with a term clarifying the intent of that language was simply to allow Alabama to participate in Powerball.

Clouse expressed confidence that the substitute does not affect the amount of pro-lottery votes in the Senate, which only passed the bill with the minimum threshold. That being said, Clouse did emphasize that the House vote is expected to be “very close.” He noted this will need to be a bipartisan effort if the House is going to get the necessary 60 percent threshold of votes.

Clouse also stressed the importance of keeping the legislation to a clean, paper-only lottery.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 mins ago

Video contest will award funding to nonprofits making a difference in Alabama

Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH) is planning to award funding to seven nonprofit organizations as part of its inaugural Partners in Progress Video Contest.

Nonprofits in Alabama and North Florida wishing to participate can visit the contest website to submit an entry form along with a short video explaining how their organization makes a difference in the community.

The deadline to enter is May 14. Beginning on May 16, all qualifying entry videos will be posted on the contest website for voting to begin.

The seven nonprofits to receive the most votes by May 31 will win a share of $125,000 according to the list below:

• 1st place: $40,000
• 2nd place: $30,000
• 3rd place: $15,000
• 4th place – 7th place will each receive $10,000

WCH spokesperson Danielle Sanspree explained, “Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities and there are so many organizations doing great work. The idea behind this contest is to give nonprofits a platform to tell their stories to a larger audience and then to learn what non-profits people want us to support.”

Sanspree said she hopes people will jump behind the effort by making sure their favorite organizations enter the contest and then by encouraging friends and family to vote.

“Nonprofits provide resources that no one else can or will; they stand in the gaps every day. This is a way for us to let them know they aren’t standing alone,” she stated.

Those wanting to learn more can visit the Wind Creek Hospitality Facebook page and search for Partners in Progress Video Contest or visit the contest website at https://3bb86cf2.wishpondpages.com/partners-in-progress/

48 mins ago

Alabama lawmaker wants to end non-medical exemptions for mandatory vaccinations

The measles “outbreak” is expected to continue to grow in the United States of America and Alabama already has its first case. Nationally, there are 764 cases in 23 states. While this state only has one, there are 293 cases under investigation.

The American public has already declared that they don’t like the exemptions that are used by some to avoid the vaccines. Recent polling shows 72 percent of Americans favor doing away with all exemptions except medical exemption. These numbers actually make for a small increase over polling in 2015 that showed 66 percent of Americans supported required vaccinations.

Freshman Alabama legislator State Representative Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) has proposed a bill that would end the exemptions in the state.

During a radio interview with WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Stadthagen said he started researching the issue when his wife, a cancer survivor, returned to the classroom.

“She works in the school system, so when we got done with her treatments, and her immune system is broken down, well she has to go back to work,” he explained.

In Alabama, there are currently 3,587 people using those exemptions — the most being in the 420 in Madison County.

Stadthagen made it clear that he knows people who are not religiously opposed to the vaccine are using the exemption, and cited churchgoers at his Baptist church.

He faults these people for putting those like his wife and the 321 students in Alabama who have medical exemptions for vaccines at risk. Stadthagen believes he has an obligation to take actions like this to protect the state, saying, “It’s the parent’s fault for taking advantage of this exemption. It’s a sad thing because there are some religions that don’t believe in medicine, but on the flip side when you have parents abusing that policy, this is where we’re at.​”

It is unknown if there are enough votes in the Alabama legislature to get this bill passed.

During the same radio show, State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) said he did not support ending the exemption for religious reasons but wanted to “tighten up” the process in which it is used.

The exemption debate has the potential to be contentious. It has medical, religious and parental issues involved, but it looks like Alabama could have this debate soon.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Marsh on need for his historic education proposal: ‘Our state school board is completely dysfunctional’

MONTGOMERY — Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) on Thursday introduced a proposal that would be a historic overhaul of the state school board.

The proposal was first reported on by Yellowhammer News on Wednesday.

“Over the past year I have met with every entity involved with public education in the state of Alabama. Our current system is broken,” Marsh said in a statement. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

Marsh filed SB 397 and SB 398 on Thursday. SB 397 is a constitutional amendment to replace the current elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate. The legislation has 20 Senate cosponsors — all Republicans.

“We started looking at the states who have the highest ranked education systems and all of them have an appointed school board,” Marsh explained.

He outlined, “Currently, one of the reasons that education is consistently the most pressing issue for most Alabamians is because our state school board is completely dysfunctional. We have had five State Superintendents in three years. Our teachers and students are the ones who suffer from this the most. If the voters approve this plan, we will have more input from our local leaders, educators, and superintendents.”

Governor Kay Ivey has come out in adamant support of the proposal. Marsh told reporters at the State House that State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the powerful chair of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, will carry the legislation in that chamber.

“I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues in the Legislature as well as those with an interest in our education system to get this bill out for a vote of the people. I also want to thank Governor Ivey for her support. The taxpayers want more accountability, stability and improved schools across our state and this is the best way to achieve that goal,” Marsh said, calling SB 397 his “premier bill of this session.”

He also told reporters the proposal was “nothing personal” against any of the current elected state school board members.

As a constitutional amendment, SB 397 (if passed by the Alabama legislature) would need to be approved by the people of the state in a referendum. This would occur on the March 2020 primary election date.

Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Ainsworth comes out swinging after Senate delays pro-life vote – ‘Abortion is murder’

MONTGOMERY — There is no questioning the strong pro-life credentials of Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL).

After antics from Democrats on Thursday led to the Alabama Senate delaying a vote on HB 314, the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood, Ainsworth released a statement reaffirming his ardent support for the legislation.

“It is important that we pass this statewide abortion ban legislation and begin a long overdue effort to directly challenge Roe v. Wade,” Ainsworth remarked.

“Abortion is murder,” he said. “Those three simple words sum up my position on an issue that many falsely claim is a complex one.”

Ainsworth also outlined that the Trump presidency is making this effort possible.

“Now that President Donald Trump has supercharged the effort to remake the federal court system by appointing conservative jurists who will strictly interpret the Constitution, I feel confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe and finally correct its 46-year-old mistake,” he advised.

The lieutenant governor also pointed to how the Yellowhammer State has been taking major pro-life strides.

“By ratifying a constitutional amendment declaring Alabama a pro-life state, offering generous tax incentives to families who adopt, and pushing legislation that gives a voice to the voiceless, I am proud that Alabamians are leading the nation in protecting unborn life,” Ainsworth concluded.

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) is carrying the bill in the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) has gone on record with his important backing of HB 314.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama Senate delays vote on abortion ban after commotion on the floor

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama State Senate on Thursday began debate of a bill to ban abortion, however a vote will have to wait until at least Tuesday after Democrats resorted to shouting down the chair after losing a procedural vote.

Sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), HB 314 is intended to get the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

The bill as passed by the House last week only would have banned all abortion except when the life of the mother is in danger. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday tacked on an amendment by State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) adding exceptions for rape and incest.

Collins and State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who is carrying the bill in the Senate, argued that adding exceptions for rape and incest takes away from the legal challenge the bill is trying to mount, as the question at hand is whether the baby in the womb is a person and should have rights as such, regardless of how that baby was conceived.

Thus, after one successful 23-6 procedural vote (on the bill’s Budget Isolation Resolution), Chambliss moved to table the committee amendment regarding rape and incest.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) heard the motion, asked for the “yeas” and “nays” separately, and announced that the motion to table the Whatley amendment was successful. That is when chaos erupted, with Democrats beginning to yell into one of the two microphones on the floor.

State Sens. Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile) and Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham) followed Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) in protesting Ainsworth’s decision.

Afterward, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) said he agreed with the sentiments expressed by his Democrat colleagues, demanding a roll call vote on the tabling motion. However, this came after Ward rejected a request for a roll call vote the day previous on the very same amendment when it was in his committee, a point that Ainsworth noted from the chair.

“Yesterday, we had a fair hearing, it was calm, it was deliberate, and I thought it was very respectful of both points of view. Today however, I did not think the process in which we just tabled that amendment was a fair thing to do,” Ward asserted.

Ward said he supports the bill but threatened to filibuster until what he viewed as the “fair” thing be done for the Democrats.

“I’m a pro-life Republican,” Ward added. “But I’m also a fair procedure Republican.”

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) then took to the podium to calm everyone down and moved that the members adjourn until Tuesday so tensions could settle down and real debate resume. He also emphasized to Ainsworth that he had done things by the book.

“Mr. President, first let me just say that you did follow the rules. That’s the process,” Marsh advised.

He explained Democrats were not quick enough to react after the motion was made and the votes were asked for to properly trigger a roll call vote.

“You have to be on your toes sometimes,” Marsh noted.

The Senate will take the bill back up on Tuesday after they gavel in at 4:00 p.m.

Marsh, who said he personally supports the rape and incest exceptions amendment, after the Senate adjourned reaffirmed to reporters that he believed the process followed by Ainsworth was correct procedurally and fair. Marsh also said the Senate Secretary had confirmed to him a motion was made by Chambliss.

“I believe the lieutenant governor followed procedure,” Marsh said. “I think people maybe had their guard down a little, maybe didn’t expect a voice vote. But he has every right to do that.”

He added that the amendment “was stripped in a fair way” through the process.

Marsh said adjourning until Tuesday will allow that amendment to be represented on that day by someone like Singleton, who vowed to do so in a gaggle with reporters.

“We’re back in a good place,” Marsh noted.

Whatley told Yellowhammer News that he wants the amendment tacked back onto the bill.

Singleton is actually on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which adopted the Whatley amendment by a contested voice vote when Ward denied a request for a roll call vote. However, Singleton was absent for that Wednesday meeting.

Yellowhammer News asked the minority leader if he felt the same way about that committee voice vote as the floor voice vote.

“I wasn’t there, I wasn’t there yesterday so I can’t talk about [that], I can only talk about when I was here today,” Singleton said.

Following the meeting, Ainsworth released a statement, saying, “Since taking the gavel, I have always followed both the spirit and letter of the Senate rules, and I will continue that practice as long as I am presiding officer.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

