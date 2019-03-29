Yellowhammer Multimedia honors 20 Alabamians as Women of Impact

It’s back because we have listened to our readers. In the last few months, we have had more people say they wanted us to bring it back than any other piece of content we can remember.

1. Speaking of Cliff Sims, Alabama’s newest New York Times bestselling author is back in Birmingham. The ultra-talented Sims is keeping his next move under wraps but we are able to tell you it is quite a unique opportunity, one that compelled him to opt for Alabama after having been courted by major firms in New York and Washington, D.C., as well as more than one major television network.

2. With ethics reform about to take center stage in the Alabama legislature, it sounds like longtime member of the Alabama Supreme Court Lyn Stuart is in line to begin a new chapter in her distinguished career on the Alabama Ethics Commission. Look for another renowned lawyer from the private sector to also join the commission later in the year as Butch Ellis and Jerry Fielding finish their terms in 2019.

3. We have heard one statewide official is close to making a 2020 election decision of her own. Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh appears likely to sign up to run for another term as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission — a position she has won twice before. She most recently co-chaired the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama’s successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment on last November’s ballot. It will be nearly impossible to run to her right in a Republican primary given her conservative track record.

4. It is a poorly kept secret that State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) has designs on running for the Court of Civil Appeals in 2020. Fridy has a $75,000 balance in his state campaign account which would give him a solid head start on fundraising in any court race. However, several prominent Republicans have mentioned his name to us as someone they hope considers a run for Congress should Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) jump into the U.S. Senate race.

5. It sounds, though, as if the D.C. interest group Club for Growth no longer believes Palmer will throw his name in the hat for the Senate in 2020. The sentiment seems now to be that Palmer, a Club favorite, will wait to see what Sen. Richard Shelby decides to do in 2022. Evidence of this is the Club’s zeroing in on Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) as a potential candidate to run this cycle. Brooks aligns with the group’s ideology, but the Club continues to privately harbor concerns about Brooks’ statewide viability. Other D.C.-based groups have made the same case behind the scenes in hopes of discouraging a Brooks candidacy. Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is currently the only declared Republican candidate in the race.

6. A recent move on Byrne’s congressional staff could be a clue as to the validity of rumors that Jeff Sessions plans to jump in to reclaim his old seat. Former Sessions staffer Bradley Jaye was recently named Communications Director for Byrne’s congressional office, taking over for the highly-regarded Seth Morrow, who is serving as Byrne’s campaign manager. Normally when potential candidates are heavily considering a move, word goes out to their team — past and present — to hold steady in anticipation of a run. Could Jaye’s move indicate Sessions plans to pass on the Senate race? Time will tell.

Have a rumor or rumbling you want to share? Email us at editor@yellowhammernews.com.