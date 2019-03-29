Yellowhammer Multimedia honors 20 Alabamians as Women of Impact
Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce the second annual Women of Impact Awards, a celebration of strong women who shape and propel Alabama.
This year’s class of honorees is stacked with respected leaders, advisers and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.
From rocket scientists to philanthropists, soldiers on the front lines against cancer, to soldiers on the front lines of our nation’s military – these women are a force in our state and we are delighted to tell their stories.
These honorees will be featured on Yellowhammer News during the month of April. We will tell their stories one-by-one each weekday and celebrate the group with fanfare on April 29th.
Congratulations to the 2019 Women of Impact:
-Dr. Martina Bebin- Professor of Neurology, UAB School of Medicine
-Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon- Adjutant general, Alabama National Guard
-Katie Britt- President, Business Council of Alabama
-Melanie Bridgeforth- President & CEO, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham
-Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh- President, Alabama Public Service Commission
-Jody Singer- Director, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
-Dr. Michele Kong- Founder KultureCity and Pediatric Critical Care Physician, Children’s of Alabama
-Cindy Nafus- Vice president of pperations and Mission Success, United Launch Alliance
-Connie Hudson- President, Mobile County Commission
-Katherine Robertson- Chief counsel to the Attorney General of Alabama
-Neeysa Biddle- Former senior vice president, Ascension Health
-Judy Ryals- President & CEO, Huntsville / Madison County Convention Visitors Bureau
-Sarah Williams- Managing attorney, Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm
-Connie Rowe- Representative, Alabama House of Representatives
-Dr. Rebecca Boohaker- Assistant fellow, Oncology Department, Southern -Research
-Dawn Bulgarella- CFO, UAB Health System and Sr Associate Dean of Administration and Finance, UAB School of Medicine
-Mary Margaret Carroll- Fine Geddie Associates
-Pardis Stitt- Owner, Highlands Bar & Grill, Bottega and Chez Fonfon
-Mary Wyatt- CEO, Wyatt General Contractors
-Cindy Griner- Vice president Engineering Services and Solutions, Dynetics Inc.
Last year’s inaugural event included a sell-out crowd and highlighted high-caliber awardees such as Governor Kay Ivey.
We hope you will join us to celebrate these women and their great accomplishments.