Yellowhammer exclusive: Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens sound off on Shaun King, Doug Jones and ANTIFA

Friday, Yellowhammer News’ Kyle Morris had the opportunity to interview two of conservative media’s most recent sensations, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.

Kirk and Owens, who were the keynote speakers at the 2018 ALGOP Summer Dinner, both appear frequently on Fox News and are the stars of Turning Point USA.

The two discussed an array of topics throughout the interview, including Shaun King’s upcoming speech at the University of North Alabama, social media censorship, Doug Jones’ refusal to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and their experience of getting attacked by ANTIFA while eating breakfast in Philadelphia.

Asked about her thoughts on Shaun King speaking at UNA in September Owens chuckled and responded, “Is he coming as a black man or a white man?”

After being informed that he was coming as a black man, Owens said, “Oh, right, the black man that won’t grow his hair out because he is white.”

“I can’t think of anything more insulting to the black community than to have people that are pretending to be black and at the forefront of what they consider black movements offering critiques of actual black conservatives.”

She went on to say that King was “the furthest thing from a black person” and that “he should not be at the forefront of any black conversation until he has an honest conversation with himself about the fact that he is a white man.”

Kirk and Owens briefly discussed social media censorship and Owens’ recent Twitter suspension that resulted in a revolt from her supporters and “blew up the internet.”

The two were recently involved in an attack perpetrated by ANTIFA.

Owens says, “I didn’t think that we would get hurt. My number one concern was that I would get arrested.”

Both Owens and Kirk insisted that Democrats in red states should be more than willing to side with Republicans on most issues and “pretend to be moderate.”

Kirk said, “What does Doug Jones think? Kavanaugh is going to get confirmed.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller