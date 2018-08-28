Subscription Preferences:

Rep. Byrne: Being able to debate about issues ‘fundamental to our country’ 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
University of Alabama, Auburn students rank among the most conservative and most religious in the nation 3 hours ago / News
Listen to the craziest case Jonathan Cooner has ever worked in Alabama 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama leaders optimistic about Trump’s NAFTA renegotiation 4 hours ago / News
Alabama pastor shares experiences on mental illness, suicide and spirituality 4 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Federal regulators deny Alabama Power dam licenses 4 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer exclusive: Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens sound off on Shaun King, Doug Jones and ANTIFA 5 hours ago / News
‘Just Mercy’ begins filming in Montgomery 5 hours ago / News
Proposed IRS rule may affect Alabama Accountability Act 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: New framework for U.S./Mexico deal, Ivey follows Trump’s lead on lowering the flag, tax cuts benefit Alabama and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Why did an AL(dot)com’s Connor Sheets story neglect to mention ousted Marion County Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Cobb was recently arrested? 7 hours ago / Analysis
Federal school safety commission begins today in Alabama 13 hours ago / News
Honoring John McCain: Gov. Ivey orders flags at half-staff at the request of President Trump 19 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard’s conviction upheld on 11 of 12 counts 20 hours ago / News
Montgomery doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill 20 hours ago / News
‘Right for Alabama’: ALGOP adopts first-ever state party platform 21 hours ago / News
Alabama native Jamarcus Russell using his story to teach kids while coaching at his alma mater 21 hours ago / News
Walker County BOE selects interim superintendent 22 hours ago / News
The Hollywood Conservative explains what is really going to happen with Cohen, Manafort and Trump 22 hours ago / Radio
The media’s reversal on McCain is a transparent attack on Trump 23 hours ago / Opinion
Yellowhammer exclusive: Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens sound off on Shaun King, Doug Jones and ANTIFA

Friday, Yellowhammer News’ Kyle Morris had the opportunity to interview two of conservative media’s most recent sensations, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.

Kirk and Owens, who were the keynote speakers at the 2018 ALGOP Summer Dinner, both appear frequently on Fox News and are the stars of Turning Point USA.

The two discussed an array of topics throughout the interview, including Shaun King’s upcoming speech at the University of North Alabama, social media censorship, Doug Jones’ refusal to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and their experience of getting attacked by ANTIFA while eating breakfast in Philadelphia.

Watch: 

Asked about her thoughts on Shaun King speaking at UNA in September Owens chuckled and responded, “Is he coming as a black man or a white man?”

After being informed that he was coming as a black man, Owens said, “Oh, right, the black man that won’t grow his hair out because he is white.”

“I can’t think of anything more insulting to the black community than to have people that are pretending to be black and at the forefront of what they consider black movements offering critiques of actual black conservatives.”

She went on to say that King was “the furthest thing from a black person” and that “he should not be at the forefront of any black conversation until he has an honest conversation with himself about the fact that he is a white man.”

Kirk and Owens briefly discussed social media censorship and Owens’ recent Twitter suspension that resulted in a revolt from her supporters and “blew up the internet.”

The two were recently involved in an attack perpetrated by ANTIFA.

Owens says, “I didn’t think that we would get hurt. My number one concern was that I would get arrested.”

Both Owens and Kirk insisted that Democrats in red states should be more than willing to side with Republicans on most issues and “pretend to be moderate.”

Kirk said, “What does Doug Jones think? Kavanaugh is going to get confirmed.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller 

Rep. Byrne: Being able to debate about issues ‘fundamental to our country’

No one can deny that the political climate in our country today is pretty divisive. Protests and outbursts are becoming more and more common. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise when you consider that a certain group now considers themselves “the resistance.”

Given the volatile condition of our politics today, many Members of Congress are no longer hosting town hall-style meetings to meet with their constituents. These events have become too risky as they provide an avenue for “the resistance” to cause problems and create negative attention.

Despite the national trend away from town hall meetings, I continue to believe town halls are one of the best ways to stay in touch with the people we represent. My town hall meetings are always open to anyone and provide for an hour of open dialogue between residents and the person elected to be their voice in Congress.

While I know some town halls around the country have turned confrontational, I believe that the people of Alabama have enough decency to be able to openly debate and discuss political issues without becoming nasty. I’ve held over 115 in-person town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, and I can count on one hand the number of times someone has been intentionally disruptive or hateful.

Last year, a national news crew from CBS came down to Alabama to cover a day of my town hall meetings. I think they were expecting some hostile moments. At the end of the day, they commented about how nice, friendly and hospitable the people were. I told them that was just how we operate in Alabama.

See, I think being able to debate – and even disagree – about important issues is fundamental to our country. If you look at places like Russia, North Korea and Iran, they don’t allow for open debate and dialogue about issues. It is this type of conversation and the freedom to disagree that makes our country great.

So, over the past month, I hit the road to visit communities across Southwest Alabama to hold town hall meetings. Known as the “Better Off Now” Town Hall Tour, I held open meetings in Salipta, Atmore, Brewton, Dauphin Island, Millry, Citronelle, Mobile, Grand Bay, Monroeville, Seminole, Loxley and Spanish Fort.

For me, it is very important to spread out where I hold town hall meetings. Instead of just staying in larger cities, I have made a commitment to visiting communities of all sizes and in each of the six counties that make up the First Congressional District. The voice of the people in the Salipta community of Clarke County matters just as much as the voice of those in Mobile.

During my recent town hall meetings, hot topics were problems at the Department of Veterans Affairs, concerns about illegal immigration, issues with the “Deep State” and government bureaucracy, and the need for improvement to local roads and infrastructure. Each town hall meeting was different, but these were some of the overarching themes.

At the end of the day, I refuse to give in to the narrative that we can no longer openly discuss political issues in our country. We need to embrace the diversity of opinions and views, and town hall meetings are a great way to do that.

So, I promise that as long as I am your Congressman, I will continue to hold public, in-person town hall meetings throughout our area to hear directly from the people I represent. Through these meetings, I become a better Congressman, and I think our society becomes a little stronger.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

University of Alabama, Auburn students rank among the most conservative and most religious in the nation

The Princeton Review has released their trademark list of the “Best 384 Colleges” for 2019 and three Alabama schools made the cut – the University of Alabama, Auburn University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Both Alabama and Auburn were ranked in several top 20 subcategories, including “Most Conservative Students” and “Most Religious Students.”

To compile their latest edition, which is the 27th annual, the Princeton Review interviewed 138,000 students and examined the relevant data on the nation’s colleges.

The list also features sub-rankings for the top 20 schools in various categories from academics and extracurriculars to quality of life and social scene.

The University of Alabama ranked ninth best for “Most Conservative Students” and number 15 for “Most Religious Students.”

On the other side of the state, Auburn ranked eighth best for “Most Conservative Students” and number 13 for “Most Religious Students.”

UA also ranked number 14 in the “Most Politically Active Students” subcategory.

See what else the two schools ranked in here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Listen to the craziest case Jonathan Cooner has ever worked in Alabama

Jonathan Cooner was Alexander Shunnarah’s “Shark of The Week” Monday, and he came with some great stories.

Jonathan started it off by talking about his time with the law firm and the number of phone calls they get and how he started off. He told the guys a story about “a toddler and a mechanical bull.” Jonathan went into depth about what it means to be a member of the Shunnarah Law Firm and even gave his wife and daughter a shoutout.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Alabama leaders optimistic about Trump’s NAFTA renegotiation

Alabama lawmakers praised Donald Trump after the president announced Monday that he has reached a preliminary new trade deal with Mexico called the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement – getting rid of the name NAFTA – with hopes that Canada will “negotiate fairly” and join the new agreement in the near future or enter into a separate deal.

In a phone call with the Mexican president, Trump said, “[W]e’ll get rid of the name NAFTA. It has a bad connotation because the United States was hurt very badly by NAFTA for many years. And now it’s a really good deal for both countries, and we look very much forward to it.”

Trump’s announcement was a first step, and any finalized trade deal would first have to be approved by Congress. Negotiations with Canada were expected to begin Monday afternoon. Both the U.S. and Mexico reportedly want Canada to join the agreement, but the deal is set to be presented to Congress either way.

The preliminary agreement with Mexico requires 75 percent of an automobile’s value to be manufactured in North America, up from the current NAFTA level of 62.5 percent. It would also require 40 percent to 45 percent of the vehicle to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

The agreement also sets new standards for modernizing digital trade, financial services, and intellectual property that are far better and more enforceable than anything in NAFTA or the now-abandoned Trans-Pacific Partnership, per Axios.

Alabama is one of the states with the most at stake in these trade negotiations – Canada was Alabama’s top export market last year and Mexico was its fourth largest. The state’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors are especially in the crosshairs.

Alabama’s congressional leaders praised the president’s efforts to ensure fair trade and protect American jobs.

“The United States government must actively pursue measures that would ensure an equal and fair relationship with our trading partners,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) said in a statement. “I will continue to support measures that protect American jobs from unfair foreign competition and look forward to reviewing the details of President Trump’s plan.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4), who is Chairman of the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies for the powerful House Appropriations Committee, hailed the Trump Administration’s negotiating prowess.

“All throughout the 2016 campaign, Democrats laughed at the idea we could renegotiate our trade deals,” said Aderholt in a release. “With this important step towards a new NAFTA deal, President Trump has once again proven these critics wrong.”

He added, “The strength of the American economy, and the American consumer, comes with a lot of negotiating power. Power that has too often not been used, to the detriment of American workers. Those days are over.”

“I applaud President Trump and his administration for their work toward a strong trade agreement with Mexico that benefits American workers,” Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) outlined in a statement. “Today’s announcement is good news, and I look forward to reviewing the details of the agreement.”

Read more about the preliminary agreement here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama pastor shares experiences on mental illness, suicide and spirituality

WHNT in Huntsville on Saturday ran a story about an Alabama pastor’s personal experiences with mental illness, suicide and spirituality.

The report opened by noting that many “Christians would say you don’t question God ever,” even when it comes to the important topic of mental illnesses like depression and anxiety.

Steve Lacy, a teaching pastor at the Madison campus of Willowbrook Baptist Church, argues that it should not be that way, as “the Bible is filled with examples of people who struggled through periods of darkness and despair.”

WHNT’s Clarissa McClain quoted the following scripture in her report:

The prophet Elijah cried out to God saying, “I have had enough, Lord, take my life!” – 1 Kings 19:4

Job said, “I loathe my very life!” – Job 10:1

King David asked, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me?” – Psalm 22:1

“Do you know the feeling? Loving God and not loving yourself,” McClain posited. “Being filled with the Holy Spirit and thoughts of suicide. If you’re enduring that internal tug of war, it’s isolating, exhausting and defeating.”

Lacy knows about the perceived battle between faith and illness all too well.

“When you go through something like this, you really feel like God is distant,” Lacy outlined. “You feel like he’s either not there or doesn’t care.”

He added to McClain, “Depression is always a tough thing. Many people equate that with if you’re depressed, you can’t be connected to God.”

Lacy then shared his moving experience with depression and overcoming the loss of his first wife, Felicia, to suicide.

“I have a son who has Down syndrome and I went through one of the lowest lows of my life when he was born and I saw he had Down syndrome,” he explained.

His wife suffered from depression, too.

“I remember it was April first,” Lacy detailed. “She was just having a very, very low day.”

Felicia was diagnosed with depression and borderline personality disorder, McClain noted.

He continued, “In between the worship time and my time to speak, I went to check on her and the person in the nursery said she was really having a terrible time. She was just crying so she went on home. And so I thought she’s really going through a low point again.”

After finishing the worship service, Lacy left the church to go home.

“When I came to the house, it was dark,” Lacy recalled. “I called for her and didn’t see her. And I thought, ‘I ought to check in the garage and see if the car is there or not.’ Maybe she’s taken a walk.”

However, his worst fear was realized.

“I opened the garage door and she had taken her life,” Lacy stated.

Felicia was under professional care at the time of her death. While it did not ease Lacy’s sorrow and guilt at the time, he knew he had done the right thing in getting his wife help.

“I can look back and say I didn’t try to handle it on my own,” Lacy said. “I realized it was beyond me.”

For others facing the struggles of mental illness, Lacy explained that treatment is the best course of action.

“The biggest danger that you fall into is thinking you’re a mental health professional,” he advised.

Lacey added, “Understand this is so much more pervasive than you realize. There are kids, maybe your kids, who have actually thought about it. In their mind, they have imagined what it would be like and, for a moment, thought, ‘I’d be better dead.’ You don’t need to minimize that.”

Lacy emphasized the importance of professional help.

“Unfortunately, I’ve heard pastors say that if you really love and trust God you wouldn’t need medication and, to me, that’s so untrue.”

Lacy also emphasizes that God’s love, while complex, is very real.

“God is good; life isn’t – don’t confuse the two,” Lacy said.

“At one point, I hit a key point where I realized, I could have all God’s grace and all God’s peace without all God’s answers. I think that is the point in which you can say, ‘I’ll never be able to make sense out of this and I’ll never totally understand this.’ That doesn’t mean God can’t give me hope and peace and grace. Because sometimes what you become is a hope to somebody else,” he concluded.

Pastor Lacy encouraged believers and nonbelievers alike “to be the hope and light that could guide someone out of a dark place and from making a tragic and permanent mistake.”

Resources to call, per WHNT:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Crisis Text Line
Text ‘home’ to 741741

Watch the full report:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

