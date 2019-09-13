Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Auburn Board of Trustees move forward with football performance center 26 mins ago / News
North Alabama native brings touch of Huntsville history to Mazda Toyota plant 1 hour ago / News
Former Alabama resident pleads guilty to charge related to terrorism financing, al Qaeda 4 hours ago / News
Tuberville slams ‘the politically correct crowd’ after Opelika City Schools bans pregame prayers 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
On this day in Alabama history: Talladega Superspeedway held first race 5 hours ago / Sports
Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Faith Church in Florence recognized as one of America’s 100 fastest-growing churches 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Democrats debate again, impeachment confusion, Sen. Shelby ushers through appropriations bill and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Montgomery talker Baron Coleman out at News Talk 93.1 WACV for possible new radio gig; Political consultant Jack Campbell to assume WACV timeslot 9 hours ago / News
Univ. of Alabama, Auburn have two of America’s ‘most valuable’ college football teams 11 hours ago / News
‘They are all crazy’: Alabama Republicans react to latest Democratic presidential debate 18 hours ago / Politics
Alabama Farmers Federation, Shelby, Byrne praise final repeal of job-killing WOTUS proposal 23 hours ago / News
Rogers: ‘Growing threat’ of domestic terrorists radicalized by ‘right-wing or left-wing groups’ 1 day ago / News
UAH sets enrollment record for fifth straight year 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama receives one of its most talented classes, in-state freshmen increase 1 day ago / News
Shelby leads defense appropriations bill through committee — ‘Excellent news not only for the nation, but specifically for Alabama’ 1 day ago / News
Real-world solutions to expand coverage, lower costs in health care 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Chris Elliott hits statewide talk radio circuit after Gov. Ivey replaces him on ATRIP-II Committee 1 day ago / News
Cost efficiency, unique location top Mayor Tommy Battle’s case for Huntsville as U.S. Space Command HQ 1 day ago / News
McCutcheon appoints State Rep. Chip Brown to House Rules Committee 1 day ago / News
26 mins ago

Auburn Board of Trustees move forward with football performance center

The Auburn Board of Trustees approved the initiation of a football performance center during its September meetings on Friday at the Auburn University Hotel & Conference Center.

According to a press release, the board’s decision will allow the university to begin to “scale and scope” the project, and begin the architect selection.

“We are very appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval of a football performance center,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “This facility will be a tremendous asset for Auburn and the Auburn football program for many years to come.”

“Our facility portfolio is among the best in the country, highlighted by the recently constructed Harbert Family Recruiting Center which complements the indoor practice facility, Lowder Student-Athlete Development Center (academics), and best-in-class dining facility and dormitory. The proximity of all these amenities to the hub of Auburn Athletics is a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene in a statement. “The addition of a football performance center is important to the long-term success of our football program and clears a path for us to make additional facility enhancements which will have a department-wide impact.”

The process to construct a football performance center began earlier this year when a group of 10 people began looking for a solution and the benefits associated with repurposing existing football space to better serve the entire student-athlete population.

The facility will be paid for by funds from the athletic department and donors. Fundraising for the project through Tigers Unlimited is well underway and off to an unprecedented start.

“We are grateful for those who have stepped up in support of our vision of a state-of-the-art football performance center,” Greene added. “Moving forward, we are confident the Auburn Family will continue to respond to make this project a reality.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

1 hour ago

North Alabama native brings touch of Huntsville history to Mazda Toyota plant

When it came to naming the two assembly lines at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant (MTMUS) under construction in Huntsville, the job fell to a lifelong North Alabama resident and University of Alabama in Huntsville grad who had been hired this year as the plant’s general manager, assembly.

Lance Fulks faces many challenges getting the $1.6 billion factory, the latest major addition to Alabama’s growing auto sector, through start-up mode and ready to start auto production in 2021. He was prepared for the job by 20 years of experience in manufacturing and a degree in industrial and systems engineering. Still, as busy as he was with other duties, he took the seemingly simple task of naming the assembly lines seriously.

He just wasn’t sure MTMUS management would take the idea he came up with seriously, he said with a chuckle. But his solution helps define the company’s place in Huntsville’s future by honoring the most important part of the city’s history.

“When MTMUS’ management asked me to help come up with names for our two lines, I didn’t know how to start,” Fulks said. “I froze! This task was something I ordinarily wouldn’t do; however, it provided me with an opportunity to get creative, especially being from North Alabama.”

After contemplating the colors of the Alabama state flag and countless other ideas, Fulks thought about the Rocket City’s rich heritage as the birthplace of our nation’s space program.

“Growing up near Huntsville as a child, we took regular school field trips to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to learn about the city’s significance in the space program. If you’re from the region, everyone has a connection or story about the space program, whether it’s a relative, neighbor or a friend, so the solution was an obvious one.”

Fulks added, “when I presented the idea of naming our two lines Apollo and Discovery, in a nod to Rocket City, our team loved it. As we ramp up hiring and begin preparations to assemble world-class vehicles in Huntsville in 2021, I believe naming these lines after two iconic space programs serves as added motivation for all MTMUS team members.”

Construction of MTMUS remains on schedule. Up to 4,000 jobs will be created and hiring is under way. In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTMUS, a joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually. This summer, more than 2,500 workers are on-site during peak construction, the majority from Alabama.

Those interested may search and apply for jobs online at MazdaToyota.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Former Alabama resident pleads guilty to charge related to terrorism financing, al Qaeda

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced that Alaa Mohd Abusaad, the former Alabama resident charged last year in Birmingham with attempting to provide material support and resources to al Qaeda, has pled guilty to a related charge.

A piece of new criminal information was filed on Wednesday — the 18th anniversary of 9/11 — against Abusaad, charging her with concealment of terrorism financing, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2339C and 2.

She pleaded guilty to this charge on Friday, as announced by assistant attorney general for national security John C. Demers, United States Attorney Jay E. Town of the Northern District of Alabama and FBI special agent in charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. of the Birmingham division.

Investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI, including the FBI office in Birmingham.

As outlined in the previously filed complaint, Abusaad instructed an FBI undercover employee (UCE) about how to send money to the mujahedeen — fighters engaged in jihad.

She told the UCE, “[Money] is always needed.  You can’t have a war without weapons.  You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment.”

Abusaad also advised the UCE on how to send money in a manner that would avoid detection by law enforcement, including by using fake names and addresses when conducting electronic money transfers.

Subsequently, she introduced the UCE to a financial facilitator who could route the UCE’s money to “brothers that work with aq (al Qaeda).”

Al Qaeda is a designated foreign terrorist organization in the United States.

The maximum penalty for concealment of terrorism financing is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as up to a life term of supervised release.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Tuberville slams ‘the politically correct crowd’ after Opelika City Schools bans pregame prayers

Opelika High School is scrapping student-led prayer before its football games.

Per The Associated Press, Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors announced this week that the high school will instead hold a moment of silence.

As reported by WTVM, members of the local community are not pleased with the decision.

“First of all, I don’t like it,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller told the TV station.

The mayor is certainly not alone. In a Facebook post and follow-up statement to Yellowhammer News, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville expressed his dismay that the local school district in Lee County backed down to “the politically correct crowd.”

“Bureaucrats are ruining our country,” Tuberville, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, emphasized. “Rather than stand up for the people they are appointed to represent, they give in to the politically correct crowd.”

“Left in control, the career politicians will ruin this country. Prayer is an important part of sports!” he concluded.

Locals seem to agree with students being able to voluntarily lead prayer at games — even non-Christians.

Brian Hawkins, the rabbi at an Opelika synagogue, told WTVM that having a Christian prayer before football games does not bother him.

“I’m a Messianic Jew, and I don’t oppose Christian praying at all,” Hawkins remarked. “I think everyone has a freedom in this country to be able to pray.”

However, the infamous out-of-state Freedom From Religion Foundation has gotten involved, which led to Neighbors’ decision.

The foundation claimed a parent complained about a pregame prayer delivered over a loudspeaker before Opelika’s game on August 22.

“I understand that Dr. Neighbors and the Opelika City School Board have no choice in the matter because of how the Supreme Court has ruled,” Fuller added.

A social media movement is reportedly underway encouraging fans to recite the Lord’s Prayer during Friday’s moment of silence when Opelika High School hosts Wetumpka at 7:00 p.m.

‘God and prayer are the cornerstone of our nation’

This is certainly not the first time recently that Tuberville has bashed political correctness or what he perceives as bias against Christians in modern America.

“One thing I will not be is be politically correct,” Tuberville has said. “I’m tired of that. They’ve lost their mind, folks.”

One humorous way he has been emphasizing this point on the campaign trail lately is mocking the newfound federal policy of miniature horses being allowed on commercial airline flights as service animals.

Tuberville has decried taking prayer out of schools, saying he will immediately introduce a constitutional amendment to allow prayer in public schools if elected to the U.S. Senate.

“God and prayer are the cornerstone of our nation,” Tuberville has stressed.

As someone who has been involved with education for 40 years, Tuberville previously advised that he has witnessed America’s public education system “slowly disintegrate.”

“We took prayer out of the schools in the mid-60s. [Since] we did that, it’s really gone down hill,” he lamented.

He has pointed to what he views as unfair treatment of Christians in public schools.

“Let me give y’all a little stat. There’s 10 states, Texas being one of them, that there’s another religion that can have five prayers a day in the school. If we say the Lord’s Prayer, our kids get sent home. Wrong,” Tuberville has said. “There’s a double standard in this country, and if we don’t stand up and start speaking out for God, prayer and the values that we need to get back, we’re not going to be a country anymore.”

On Friday, Tuberville also commended a newly enacted Alabama law passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Kay Ivey during this year’s regular session.

The law allows public schools to voluntarily offer history classes on the Bible as an elective to students in grades 6-12.

“I believe in the inerrancy and infallibility of Scripture,” Tuberville concluded. “I commend the legislature for putting the Bible back in schools. We’ve got to continue to fight back against the politically correct crowd!”

5 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Talladega Superspeedway held first race

Sept. 13, 1969

Bill France Sr., founder of NASCAR, helped created the Talladega Superspeedway in the late 1960s at a time most major tracks were located along the Atlantic Coast. France wanted a track more centrally located in the Southeast and chose a 2,000-acre site off Interstate 20 near the town of Talladega. Track construction began in May 1968, and the facility opened the next year as the Alabama International Motor Speedway. The first race, the Bama 400, was held on this day in 1969. Talladega is NASCAR’s largest race track and typically produces the fastest race speeds in the circuit. The Superspeedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a $50 million “Transformation” project that includes a new infield fan zone and garages.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students

Ten years ago, a unique partnership began between Southwire, a participant in the Alabama Workforce Council, and the Florence City School System. Since that time the impact this initiative has had on our students and our school system has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2009, Southwire saw a need in our community. Students were dropping out of school. Some were leaving school because they had no direction or guidance, while others were leaving just to get a paycheck for themselves and/or their families. To combat this negative trend, the team at Southwire approached school officials with an idea to implement a program that originated at its facility in Carroll County Georgia.

12 for Life was founded on the principle that if students completed high school and learned productive qualities such as work ethic, teamwork, and effective decision-making skills, then their opportunities for achieving success – whether entering college or going into a career placement – would be maximized.

During school, students participate in a soft-skills program, Ready-to-Work, and coursework from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Curriculum. At Southwire, students are paired with a mentor, given job coaching and work an actual four-hour-a-day job. These attributes of the program will enable the participants to gain credentials to be part of the extra 500,000+ highly-skilled workers that Alabama needs by 2025, as identified in the AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The students selected for 12 for Life must be at least 16 years old and be identified as having a need, whether that be monetarily, socially, emotionally or behaviorally. All students in the program are required to attend summer school in order to complete core classes where they can qualify for work shifts during the day.

School counselors gather data related to factors such as free/reduced lunch status, discipline, credit deficiency or declining attendance. Next, the students participate in an interview process to determine interest and four-hour shift eligibility.

Many participants also refer their friends. During any given time, as many as 200 students are placed on the waiting list for the program, which accepts 100 students per year. This creates a solid pipeline that may lead to permanent employment at the company.

While at Southwire, students earn a competitive hourly wage, along with significant monetary bonus opportunities. These reinforcement incentives are extremely effective tools for changing negative behavior patterns and conditioning students to consistently display positive actions. Bonuses can be earned for maintaining an A or a B grade-point average and for achieving perfect attendance during the nine-week grading period.

These incentives have served as catalysts for modifying negative attendance patterns and significantly elevating student performance in all areas.

Of course, the validation of any initiative’s success will always be determined by the results. The 12 for Life participant group averages a reduction of 134 days of absenteeism compared to the previous year prior to entering the program. This means that the group is present in school for 134 more days compared to when they were not in the program.

We have also achieved a tremendous increase in our graduation rate since the start of the program. In 2009, the graduation rate for the Florence City School System was 68%. In 2018, it had risen to 97%. For the seventh consecutive year, participants in 12 for Life have achieved a 100% graduation rate.

These outcomes have also garnered interest from other companies, like Elite Medical and Toyota, to launch similar programs with Florence schools.

By investing in our young people, we all reap the benefits of what they can and will do as productive members of our society. With programs such as 12 for Life, our future and that of our state, will grow and prosper for many years to come.

Dr. Corey J. Behel is the director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools and Marcus Johnson is the Plant Manager of 12 for Life Southwire in the Florence City location.  

To learn more about this program, contact Dr. Behel at cjbehel@florencek12.org. You can also visit www.alabamaworks.com to find training and workforce development initiatives for people of all ages.

