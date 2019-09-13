Auburn Board of Trustees move forward with football performance center
The Auburn Board of Trustees approved the initiation of a football performance center during its September meetings on Friday at the Auburn University Hotel & Conference Center.
According to a press release, the board’s decision will allow the university to begin to “scale and scope” the project, and begin the architect selection.
“We are very appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval of a football performance center,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “This facility will be a tremendous asset for Auburn and the Auburn football program for many years to come.”
“Our facility portfolio is among the best in the country, highlighted by the recently constructed Harbert Family Recruiting Center which complements the indoor practice facility, Lowder Student-Athlete Development Center (academics), and best-in-class dining facility and dormitory. The proximity of all these amenities to the hub of Auburn Athletics is a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene in a statement. “The addition of a football performance center is important to the long-term success of our football program and clears a path for us to make additional facility enhancements which will have a department-wide impact.”
The process to construct a football performance center began earlier this year when a group of 10 people began looking for a solution and the benefits associated with repurposing existing football space to better serve the entire student-athlete population.
The facility will be paid for by funds from the athletic department and donors. Fundraising for the project through Tigers Unlimited is well underway and off to an unprecedented start.
“We are grateful for those who have stepped up in support of our vision of a state-of-the-art football performance center,” Greene added. “Moving forward, we are confident the Auburn Family will continue to respond to make this project a reality.”
