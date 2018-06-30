Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

“Workforce development is our goal for the state of Alabama”- Antiqua Cleggett, Executive Director of Central Six AlabamaWorks!   28 mins ago / Sponsored
Wilson still reigns atop Alabama’s Bass Anglers Information Team report 2 hours ago / outdoors
Justice Kennedy’s retirement could mean death for Alabama death row prisoner 15 hours ago / News
Why Gov. Ivey is wrong about the Supreme Court’s online sales tax ruling 15 hours ago / Opinion
Alexander Shunnarah’s “Shark of The Week” bites again! Travis McKay shares his best memories with the firm 16 hours ago / Sponsored
Family-friendly Alabama summer theater performances 16 hours ago / News
Alabama Senator Doug Jones appears to be completely off the SCOTUS battlefield 17 hours ago / Analysis
Prisoner being extradited to Alabama assaults TN officer and escapes 18 hours ago / News
Promoting dignity of work to poor: How a South American family influenced my view 18 hours ago / Opinion
Book Review: Crespino’s ‘Atticus Finch’ bio offers a great look at early-20th century small-town Alabama 19 hours ago / Analysis
GE expanding Alabama appliance plant 19 hours ago / News
Sen. Richard Shelby on appropriations process: ‘We’re trying to make this more adult behavior’ 20 hours ago / News
Sen. Doug Jones: Democrats don’t have to ‘get down in the gutter’ to fight back 21 hours ago / News
Modest Proposal: A lottery in Alabama will finally make the poor pay their ‘fair share’ 21 hours ago / Opinion
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Storms cause 1 death in Alabama 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Media fails to get the story right… again — Sen. Jones is silent on SCOTUS — more Alabama Republicans say ‘no’ to illegals — and more 24 hours ago / Analysis
Unipres announces $40 million expansion, to create 70 jobs in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Strong storms leave thousands without power in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Alabama columnist goes on a teeth-gritted rager 2 days ago / Opinion
28 mins ago

“Workforce development is our goal for the state of Alabama”- Antiqua Cleggett, Executive Director of Central Six AlabamaWorks!  

AlabamaWorks! made a visit to The Ford Faction to talk about the Central Six most recent work in the central 6 counties of Alabama.

Antiqua Cleggett explains “the industry as a whole has to work together” and how important it is for business, employers, and parents to be on the same page. Centralsix.org is the website for central Alabama businesses to log onto to find a talented, skilled workforce.

Antiqua goes onto explain, “our goal is twofold, first, to research and respond to the needs of the industry. Second, ”to find those job seekers, skilled talent, and then plug them into the workforce here in Alabama”. One of the biggest things

AlabamaWorks! wants to do is develop a skilled, strong workforce either out of college or high school to be ready for the industry Alabama is about to take on in this great state!

print

2 hours ago

Wilson still reigns atop Alabama’s Bass Anglers Information Team report

For the fourth year in a row, Wilson Lake reigns atop the rankings in the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division’s annual Bass Anglers Information Team (BAIT) Report.

In data compiled for the 2017 fishing year, Wilson totaled 77 quality indicator points to maintain the top ranking over second-place Lake Jordan, which compiled 72 points. Jordan made a big move up from 12th place in the 2016 report. Lake Mitchell and Millers Ferry tied for third with 65 points. Millers Ferry also jumped 10 spots in 2017. Wheeler Lake rounded out the top five with 64 points.

1050
Keep reading 1050 WORDS

WFF assigns quality indicator points according to average bass weight, percent success, bass per angler per day, pounds per angler per day, and hours required to catch a five-pound bass. The angler day is considered 10 hours.

“Last year was another good year of bass fishing in Alabama,” said WFF’s Kyle Bolton, who oversees the BAIT report, which marks its 32nd year with the 2017 report.

The BAIT report’s objective is to gather information on bass populations from bass club members as well as WFF Fisheries biologists, who use a variety of methods of data collection, including electrofishing.

Bolton said bass anglers have reported more than 15,000 tournament results during the report’s history. Anglers have spent 3.4 million hours collecting data for the report. BAIT’s history includes reports on 928,000 bass that weighed 1.7 million pounds.

In terms of big bass, the top lakes in Alabama were Pickwick, Wilson, Eufaula, Guntersville and Wheeler.

Guntersville had been on everybody’s big bass list earlier in the decade, but the number of large bass caught slipped for a few years. The lake seems to be on the rebound toward outstanding bass fishing.

“Guntersville bounced back last year, compared to the year before,” Bolton said. “We had really good year-classes of bass in 2007 and 2008. That produced a lot of giant fish (10 pounds plus) and those fish finally died off. In 2017, the numbers are a lot closer to the 30-year average.

“It’s cyclical, just like any other reservoir, but Guntersville is coming back up.”

Bolton said in 2017, Guntersville had about 70-percent success, which is on par with the 30-year average. The average weight was 2.74 pounds, dead on the 30-year average.

In 2016, the BAIT report added another data point with winning weight for the one-day tournaments. Guntersville’s average winning weight for 2016 was 17.86 and 17.78 for 2017.

However, Guntersville also produced the largest winning weight in the state last year when Casey Martin, fishing in the BFL Bama Division tournament in March of 2017, weighed in a five-fish stringer at 40.69 pounds.

Pickwick’s indicators were well above the long-term average. The most telling statistic that put it near the top in big bass lakes was that it only took 80 hours to catch a bass five pounds or larger. Pickwick also set a lake record for the average weight per bass at 2.81 pounds.

Eufaula had two tournaments in 2017 where 15 bass larger than five pounds were weighed.

In 2017, several other lake records were set. Lake Jordan set three records with an average weight of 2.51 pounds, bass per angler per day at 4.42 and pounds per angler per day at 11.10. Lake Mitchell set two records with 4.46 bass per angler per day and 8.69 pounds per angler per day. The Mobile-Tensaw Delta also set two marks with 4.69 bass per angler per day and 8.23 pounds per angler per day.

Bolton said some of the reservoirs in Alabama are not represented because WFF doesn’t receive enough tournament reports to validate the data.

“On some of the reservoirs, especially in west Alabama, we just don’t have enough reports,” Bolton said. “We’re not getting the reports we need from Tombigbee River and Alabama River lakes like Coffeeville and Claiborne. We’re not getting anything from the Bear Creek reservoirs. I think there are plenty of tournaments there. For whatever reason, we’re not getting a lot of reports from those reservoirs.

“The reports help us make fisheries management decisions as far as restocking or setting length and creel limits. We use these reports in tandem with our electrofishing data.”

The standard electrofishing data WFF biologists gather include growth, mortality, recruitment and abundance. They scoop up the stunned fish, weigh and measure them. Some are returned to the water as soon as possible. Others are retained to pull the otoliths (ear bones with growth rings) to check the age of the fish.

Bolton hopes the number of reports will increase significantly now that a new tool is available for tournament anglers. WFF added an online feature that will allow tournament officials to quickly report the results.

“The past few years, we’ve only had two options to turn in tournament results,” Bolton said. “Those were submitting an Excel form via email or a paper copy via regular mail.

“With this new program, we’re hoping the anglers will just hop online and submit the catch data. It won’t take them five minutes, if that. The reports can be submitted from their computer or smartphone.”

Bolton said several options are available on the above website. Tournament anglers should click on the BAIT tab and enter their Conservation ID number and birth date to verify the angler’s identity. After the angler’s Conservation ID and birth date are entered the first time, they will be saved and should not have to be entered on subsequent reports.

After filling out the form and entering the tournament results, the angler will hit submit to transmit the report to WFF.

“When I get the data from the report, I put it in my program to develop the annual report,” Bolton said. “It’s live now, and we’ve had several people already use it. They said it was easy.”

That same website provides a link to the bass tournaments scheduled on a variety of Alabama lakes and reservoirs.

“Anglers and organizers are allowed to post their tournaments on the website,” Bolton said. “This is to help reduce conflicts. It’s in no way a reservation system. It’s just a way to let people know about upcoming events. That is very easy to use too. They enter the data, hit submit and it will be posted on the website.”

Bolton said the BAIT report gives anglers an avenue to contribute information that WFF managers need to ensure Alabama continues to have great fishing.

“This is a good opportunity for anglers to get involved in actual data submission so we can take care of the fisheries,” he said. “The more data the better. Through the annual report, the anglers can compare their results to other clubs. They can look at the report and see where the big fish are being caught or the largest numbers of fish are being caught.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
15 hours ago

Justice Kennedy’s retirement could mean death for Alabama death row prisoner

Experts this week have debated the impact of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement. For one Alabama death row inmate, however, it literally could mean the difference between life and death.

Kennedy, who announced that he will step down at the end of July, was not an automatic vote for death row inmates over the years. But his vote nearly always was necessary for rulings that narrowed the scope or application of capital punishment.

That could be bad news for Vernon Madison, whose case has been set for the high court term that begins in October. By then, a new justice selected by President Donald Trump is likely to be in Kennedy’s seat, and experts believe the odds are high that the replacement will be a more reliable capital punishment defender.

“Justice Kennedy’s retirement was not good news for death row prisoners in general,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

539
Keep reading 539 WORDS

Madison is one of Alabama’s longest-serving death row inmates. A Mobile County jury convicted him of murder in the shooting death of Officer Julius Schulte, who was responding to a domestic disturbance call. Madison was on parole at the time.

His case has taken a long and winding road through the courts over the decades. State appellate courts twice overturned convictions. In 1994 — in Madison’s third trial — a jury again found him guilty, and a judge sentenced him to death.

Madison challenged the conviction in federal court, arguing that state prosecutors improperly had excluded blacks from the jury. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the execution on hold and instructed U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose in Mobile to examine the allegation. The judge ruled in 2013 that the prosecutors had legitimate, non-race reasons for striking the potential jurors.

The Supreme Court last year rejected Madison’s appeal, putting him closer to execution. But now his lawyers have raised a novel challenge. They argue that Madison suffers from dementia and cannot remember the crime. Executing him now, the lawyers maintain, would amount to a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Dunham, of the Death Penalty Information Center, said Madison likely would fail if he brought the case as a habeas action — a direct appeal to the federal courts — like the one the court rejected last year.

But the latest challenge comes as an appeal from a state court decision, which carries a different standard for the Supreme Court to consider.

“Madison’s case has unique facts,” Dunham said. “So I don’t think we’ll be able to tell what the impact (of Kennedy’s retirement) is going to be.”

Dunham said Kennedy’s impact on the death penalty has been large, however.

“Historically, the Eighth Amendment meant what Justice Kennedy thought it meant,” he said. “He was the swing vote in so many cases.”

Kennedy wrote the majority opinion, or played a significant role, in several landmark death penalty cases that constrained its use. Among them:

Atkins v. Virginia. Kennedy joined the 6-3 majority in 2002 decision banning the death penalty for mentally retarded defendants.

Roper v. Simmons. Kennedy, joined by the court’s four liberals, wrote the majority opinion in a 2005 case holding that it was unconstitutional to execute people who committed capital offenses before they were 18 years old. It overturned a 16-year-old precedent and struck down laws in 25 states.

Kennedy v. Louisiana. Kennedy led a 5-4 majority in 2008 that that ruled the death penalty unconstitutional for crimes other than murder. Patrick O’Neal Kennedy — no relation to the justice — had been sentenced to death for rape of a child.

Hall v. Florida. Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in a 5-4 case in 2014 in which he again teamed up with the court’s four liberals. The majority declared that the IQ score Florida used to determine whether defendants were too mentally retarded to be executed was too rigid. The court required states to take a less mechanical approach to determining eligibility for capital punishment.

“Florida’s law contravenes our nation’s commitment to dignity and its duty to teach human decency as the mark of a civilized world,” he wrote.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Show less
15 hours ago

Why Gov. Ivey is wrong about the Supreme Court’s online sales tax ruling

There have long been debates about what constitutes conservative economic policy – debates that continue more furiously in the days of Trump’s tariffs – but arguments almost always prioritize the best possible result for consumers.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s position on the Supreme Court’s ruling in South Dakota vs. Wayfair does not do that. It does not promote the interest of consumers, nor the support of most businesses as it pretends, but the interest of government.

Here is Ivey’s statement:

334
Keep reading 334 WORDS

“Technology and the advent of e-commerce has drastically changed the retail landscape and the states’ ability to collect sales taxes. The Supreme Court’s ruling related to online sales taxes is a common-sense approach that modernizes existing limitations on the taxation of e-commerce sales and will facilitate collections in our global, technology-driven economy. The change effected by the Court’s decision will promote parity between our state’s brick and mortar businesses and competing out-of-state sellers.”

Before addressing her “parity” claim, it’s important to note that she, in shadowed words, clearly demonstrates her support for Wayfair for government’s sake.

“Will facilitate collections” simply means “will earn Montgomery more money.”

She’s not alone on this. Nebraska’s governor has found the ruling useful, as has Indiana’s.

Governors and their legislatures may find more revenue to be helpful, but in order to get more revenue, consumers have to pay more. That’s bad for consumers, and what’s bad for consumers is bad.

As for parity among businesses, the Washington Examiner editorial board makes a compelling case that Wayfair will destroy entrepreneurship by placing extreme tax compliance burdens on internet startups and other non-Amazon businesses with an online presence.

Sure, Wayfair may help Rooms To Go and businesses of the like experience fairness, but it will hurt many, many more.

Ultimately, Gov. Ivey operates upon a flawed parity standard.

Melvyn Krauss, emeritus professor of economics at New York University, wrote a strong rebuttal to trade protectionists in his 1997 book How Nations Grow Rich, focusing specifically on their misunderstanding of equity. That rebuttal resonates on this issue as well, simply replace ‘trade’ with ‘commerce:’

“Free trade is fair trade to those whom it counts the most to be fair – the domestic consumer… A consumer-based standard is the only relevant equity standard in our free-enterprise economy. In a free market economy, the consumer is king, not the producer or the government.”

Wayfair and its supporters treat government, and try to treat brick-and-mortars, as king, rather than consumers.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less
16 hours ago

Alexander Shunnarah’s “Shark of The Week” bites again! Travis McKay shares his best memories with the firm

Travis McKay joined The Ford Faction to talk about his time with the Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm. In this week’s “Shark of The Week” Travis went into detail how he went from Vanderbilt to Cumberland and achieved his law degree and gained employment with the Shunnarah Law Firm.

16
Keep reading 16 WORDS

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
16 hours ago

Family-friendly Alabama summer theater performances

If you made a summer bucket list for your family, it might have (should have!) included a live stage performance. Below, we have listed some summer theater performances to consider seeing with your family!

Peter Pan

This performance features one of our very own BMB contributors, Ericka!

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face-to-face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook! This terrific production will feature sword fights, fairy dust, and high-flying aerial stunts provided by ZFX. (Directed by Cody Carlton.)

755
Keep reading 755 WORDS

From Ericka: This performance is in Gadsden, but it’s definitely worth the drive! CharACTers Theatrics puts on incredible productions with a truly talented cast full of local students, teachers, business professionals – and yes, even moms! You can read about my first experience with CharACTers here. In this show, I’ll be playing the role of Mrs. Darling – then transforming from 1900’s London socialite to dancing Indian – and back again! I hope you’ll bring your children to experience this magical show! Be sure to stick around in the lobby after the curtain closes for a chance to meet the characters, too!

Dates, Times, and Location (only a few left!):
June 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m.
July 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center — Gadsden, AL

Tickets are available online at www.wallacehall.org, by phone by calling 256-543-ARTS, or at the box office one hour before show time.

Beauty and the Beast

Tabitha highly recommends this performance! In her words:

What can I say about Red Mountain Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast? Well, the first thing I can say is go see it! I’m going to try not to let my bias show because Beauty and the Beast has been my most favorite thing ever since I got a VCR, the Beauty and the Beast VHS and a Beauty and the Beast sleeping bag for Christmas when I was eight years old.

Objectively, and bias aside, I could not have been more pleased with this production. I paid far more to see a Broadway musical at the BJCC when it came through town on tour and I was equally as entertained at this production of Beauty and the Beast and my seats were far better. (There are no bad seats in the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at ASFA!) The show contains all your favorite scenes, songs and lines from the Disney animated film — from the first “Bonjour!” to the last petal falling. There’s a wonderful number called “Human Again” that didn’t make the movie cut but is in the Broadway show. And, ladies and gentlemen, “Be Our Guest” does not disappoint!

I laughed, I cried, I would totally go see it again. The last petal falls and the show is gone on July 1st — so don’t miss it!

Find details here.

Belle meets in the lobby from 12:30 until 1:30 before the 2:00 p.m. matinee showings.

Annie

The classic musical Annie is going to run at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery from July 4 – August 5. This is an unforgettable venue at which to see a performance; this family-friendly musical will make for such a fun and memorable excursion this summer!

Jack and the Beanstalk & The Three Musketeers

The Birmingham Children’s Theater (BCT) has been a mainstay in the Magic City for over 70 years. Introduce your children to local theater this summer with BCT’s two sensational summer shows: Jack and the Beanstalk and The Three Musketeers.

The classic fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk comes to life from July 10 – 28 at 10:00 a.m. each day downtown at the BCT mainstage, and is recommended for children ages 2-8. Use coupon code “juliejack” at checkout to save 10% off your tickets.

The Three Musketeers, based on Alexandre Dumas’ swashbuckling narrative, is sure to engage your tweens and big kids. If you like Pirates of the Caribbean, you will love BCT’s rendition of The Three Musketeers. For the first time, BCT is renting out and renovating a storefront in Brookwood Village Mall for this production. You can’t beat the easy parking and built-in food court for snacks after the show! The show runs July 12 – 29. Use coupon code “julie3M” at checkout to save 10% off your tickets.

Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Once Upon a Mattress

Here’s another chance to get out of town for a day (or night!) Theatre Tuscaloosa is producing this show July 13 – 22, which is based upon the classic story, “The Princess and the Pea”. It’s sure to be a fun night for the entire family!

Seussical & Mary Poppins

Red Mountain Theatre Company has an awesome program called Discovery Theatre Shows, which provides an opportunity for young theatre enthusiasts to participate in productions. Check out these performances that are put on “by kids, for kids”.

Seussical runs July 13 – 15.

Mary Poppins runs July 27 – 29.

Will your family plan to attend one of these summer performances?

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)

Show less