6 hours ago

Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities

By Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, commissioner
Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

“What do you do for a living?”

We’ve all asked or been asked that question.

It’s a great conversation starter that helps us learn more about a person. It also underscores our society’s emphasis on the value of having an occupation.

The question is no less important to a person with a disability.

For people with disabilities, employment is about much more than having a job. It is the great equalizer. Working empowers people with disabilities by giving them the means to live independently and to contribute to and participate in their communities.

And yet, employment for people with disabilities lags far behind employment for people who do not have disabilities. In Alabama, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities is a meager 27.5% representing a 45.5 percentage point gap when compared to individuals without disabilities (source: Respect Ability).

Working in tandem with our community partners, other state agencies, and the Alabama Workforce Council, Alabama’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service is striving to narrow that gap through specialized employment- and education-related services that assist people with disabilities in finding and maintaining employment. VRS’ customized services and expertise make employment a reality even for individuals with significant disabilities.

In fiscal year 2018, VRS assisted almost 3,500 Alabamians with disabilities in finding employment, including 482 with the most-significant disabilities.

Of course, that accomplishment would not be possible without willing employers.

Oftentimes, business owners are reluctant to hire people with disabilities because of misconceptions related to job performance, reliability, and cost as well as a lack of familiarity with the resources that are available to ensure a worker’s success on the job.

In reality, though, hiring people with disabilities makes good business sense. The proof is in the results, and it has been my experience that one successful placement with an employer “kicks open” the door to future job opportunities for other workers with disabilities. It’s a win-win scenario: The employer gains a loyal worker and benefits from a more-diverse and inclusive workplace, while the employee gains and benefits from the satisfaction that comes from having a job.

Through the VRS Business Relations Program, employers have access to disability experts who provide no-cost services such as job analysis; recruiting; pre-hire screening; job-site training; post-hire follow-up; disability management; and employer training on such topics as the Americans with Disabilities Act, the medical aspects of disability, the reasonable accommodations process, and disability awareness and etiquette. VRS business relations consultants also offer employers information on financial incentives, pre-hire work experiences, and on-the-job training reimbursements.

VRS is proud to be contributing to Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus program through the various services and supports we provide to job-seekers, workers and employers. Specifically, we see VRS as critical to improving work opportunities for a population that faces significant barriers to employment.

As we strive to achieve the goals of the Success Plus initiative, we are working diligently to assure that people with disabilities are included and prepared to join other Alabamians in experiencing the gratification and fulfillment of gainful employment.

For more information about VRS and its services and programs, call 1-800-441-7607. To learn more about AlabamaWorks, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

3 hours ago

What James Spann says Alabamians should know in advance of a hurricane

While August and September are usually the most active months for tropical systems and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, a forecasted tropical depression later this week is evidence a storm can pop up any time during hurricane season (June 1-Nov. 30).

Meteorologist James Spann said planning for landfall should never be last-minute for those living on the Alabama coast or places directly inland. Here are some of the things Spann said to consider now as you develop a plan.

James Spann shares thoughts on planning for hurricane season in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It’s always a good idea to keep a storm kit, whether it’s for a potential hurricane or any type of storm system or tornado that could pop up in Alabama.

Meteorologists James Spann and Meaghan Thomas show you what to include in your storm safety kit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

7 Things: Doug Jones will block Trump nominees, shooter in Marshae Jones case speaks out, Roy Moore gets nothing but bad press and more …

7. Disgusting people are licking food in grocery stores

  • After a 17-year-old woman in Texas had her boyfriend video her grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in the grocery store and then returning the canister to the freezer went viral, copycats videoing themselves doing the same thing have surfaced.
  • In one case, Lenise Martin III from Louisiana made a copycat video and was arrested since tampering with food is illegal. He was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

6. If you can’t get him on anything else, get his tax returns

  • A bill that would allow Congress to access President Donald Trump’s state tax returns has been signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Previously, state tax returns were supposed to stay private with few exceptions, and Trump’s legal team has already called this bill “Presidential harassment.”
  • The bill would mandate that the state’s commissioner of the Department of Taxation and Finance would be required to turn over tax returns when requested by the House of Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee or Joint Committee on Taxation.

5. The Russians are coming to help Planned Parenthood in Alabama

  • A Russian band called “Pussy Riot,” which is known for its social activism, is coming to Birmingham for a concert that will benefit Planned Parenthood. While the concert was being discussed before the abortion ban was passed, it wasn’t until the Alabama Human Life Protection Act was signed into law that the plans were more official.
  • The band’s co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova has said that the band wants to come to Alabama because to her it is “ridiculous” that the right to an abortion is still a question, as well as noting that her home country, Russia, is patriarchal in many ways, but at least they have access to abortion.

4. McConnell attacked over his great-great grandparents from Alabama

  • In an odd attempt to make the wildly unpopular Democrat debate over reparations seem like a legitimate issue, NBC News published an “exclusive” story about two of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) great-great-grandparents, who owned slaves in Alabama over 150 years ago.
  • The hook here is that McConnell’s opposition to reparations is unseemly given his familial connections and the fact that his former Alabama relatives “James McConnell and Richard Daley, owned a total of at least 14 slaves in Limestone County, Alabama.”

3. A lawsuit is the only thing keeping Roy Moore’s name in the news

  • As Moore’s candidacy seems to be fading, there is a reason why Roy Moore keeps appearing in headlines: the lawsuit Leigh Corfman filed against Moore, From last week’s court filings, Moore’s legal team is calling the lawsuit “the theatre of the absurd,” which was in response to Corfman’s team asking to expand the boundaries of Moore’s deposition.
  • Despite these legal proceedings dragging on and not really presenting new information, we will continue to keep hearing about the lawsuit, his fledgling candidacy and low poll numbers because they have to pretend Moore is viable and scary.

2. Shooter in Marshae Jones case says she won’t get over the shooting

  • AL.com spoke to 23-year-old Ebony Jemison who said, “I will never get over the baby but I will get over doing what I had to do to protect myself,” as she recounted the events of the day where she fired the shot that may have ricocheted and hit Jones in the stomach killing her unborn baby as Jones was menacing her.
  • Embarrassingly, the prosecutor caved to media pressure and dropped the charges against Jones. Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington cited the fact that people were mean to her online when she was on vacation for dropping the case, stating, “All the while my name was being desecrated across this…this nation.”

1. Doug Jones will oppose Trump nominees, even if he doesn’t have all the details

  • There’s a new video of Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) promising to stop a future Supreme Court pick from President Trump, even though it’s completely hypothetical, further making it clear that Jones knows his Senate career is going to be a short one.
  • The video was taken at the University of North Alabama town hall held by Jones. It also showed Jones saying that he can “raise hell” about the hypothetical nomination and acknowledging that there’s nothing he can realistically do other than “shame him” for the nomination.

 

10 hours ago

Byrne on opposing new Mobile Bay Bridge toll: ‘I’ve pretty much done as much as I can do’

With just under eight months until Alabama Republicans go to vote for who they want representing them on the general election ballot in a match-up that will likely be against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), there is one issue that could be make-or-break for campaigns in southwestern Alabama — the proposed toll for the new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge.

During the summer months, which is usually a slow time for local politics, the estimated $3-6 toll is dominating politics on social media, talk radio and the local broadcast news.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for the GOP nod in that U.S. Senate race, hosted a town hall in Magnolia Springs and the toll bridge was a significant concern for attendees.

Byrne has been outspoken against a toll, arguing there were alternative ways for bridge financing. However, he told Mobile television FOX 10 WALA’s Hal Scheurich there was little he could do at this point.

“I can advocate against a toll,” Byrne said. “I can advocate for buying down the tolls for the people of the state of Alabama which I’ve done. But at the end of the day state officials don’t have any obligation to listen to me and quite frankly, they haven’t been very receptive to what I’ve been trying to tell them so it’s up to the state officials to what they’re going to do. I’ve pretty much done as much as I can do.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

11 hours ago

National media attacks Mitch McConnell over great-great-grandfathers owning slaves in Alabama

NBC News on Monday raised eyebrows with a bizarre report seemingly intended to damage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a native of the Yellowhammer State.

The report stated that McConnell’s “two great-great-grandfathers, James McConnell and Richard Daley, owned a total of at least 14 slaves in Limestone County, Alabama.”

The outlet further decried that “all but two of [the slaves were] female.”

According to its own reporting, NBC News “discovered” this information when searching through ancestry and census records on McConnell after the Senate Republican leader recently came out against reparations, a policy proposal that has been and still is widely unpopular among the general American populace.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea,” McConnell said in June, a day before a House subcommittee held a hearing on reparations. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

Now, NBC News is apparently suggesting McConnell exemplifies why there should be reparations.

“McConnell has opposed paying reparations to descendants of slaves, though census records show his family, like many others, benefited from their labor,” the subtitle stated.

Additionally, the outlet seems to be implying McConnell has engaged in some sort of coverup regarding the contrived controversy.

“No news articles were found in which McConnell has previously spoken of his ancestors being slave owners,” NBC News emphasized, also pointing to multiple supposed examples in McConnell’s memoir when he did not mention slavery.

McConnell was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Sheffield, Alabama. Before his immediate family moved from Athens, Alabama to Georgia when he was eight-years-old, generations of his family had lived in and around Limestone County. His paternal grandparents are buried in the Athens City Cemetery, for example.

The NBC News article drew immediate criticism from moderates and conservatives on social media for its clearly activist bent.

However, in stark contrast, other national legacy media outlets have hailed the article on McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers.

RELATED: Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson pushes for Mitch McConnell statue in Senate leader’s Alabama birthplace

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 3: Interview with Bill and Lisa Bright — founders of the Will Bright Foundation and Restoration Springs

In this episode, Matt sits down with Bill and Lisa Bright, the founders of the Will Bright Foundation and Restoration Springs. The three discuss the struggle of losing their son to addiction, and how they are helping others by trying to prevent these situations in the future. They talk about how they have turned their pain into purpose and how others can do the same with God’s help.

