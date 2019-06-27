Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities

By Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, commissioner
Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

“What do you do for a living?”

We’ve all asked or been asked that question.

It’s a great conversation starter that helps us learn more about a person. It also underscores our society’s emphasis on the value of having an occupation.

The question is no less important to a person with a disability.

For people with disabilities, employment is about much more than having a job. It is the great equalizer. Working empowers people with disabilities by giving them the means to live independently and to contribute to and participate in their communities.

And yet, employment for people with disabilities lags far behind employment for people who do not have disabilities. In Alabama, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities is a meager 27.5% representing a 45.5 percentage point gap when compared to individuals without disabilities (source: Respect Ability).

Working in tandem with our community partners, other state agencies, and the Alabama Workforce Council, Alabama’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service is striving to narrow that gap through specialized employment- and education-related services that assist people with disabilities in finding and maintaining employment. VRS’ customized services and expertise make employment a reality even for individuals with significant disabilities.

In fiscal year 2018, VRS assisted almost 3,500 Alabamians with disabilities in finding employment, including 482 with the most-significant disabilities.

Of course, that accomplishment would not be possible without willing employers.

Oftentimes, business owners are reluctant to hire people with disabilities because of misconceptions related to job performance, reliability, and cost as well as a lack of familiarity with the resources that are available to ensure a worker’s success on the job.

In reality, though, hiring people with disabilities makes good business sense. The proof is in the results, and it has been my experience that one successful placement with an employer “kicks open” the door to future job opportunities for other workers with disabilities. It’s a win-win scenario: The employer gains a loyal worker and benefits from a more-diverse and inclusive workplace, while the employee gains and benefits from the satisfaction that comes from having a job.

Through the VRS Business Relations Program, employers have access to disability experts who provide no-cost services such as job analysis; recruiting; pre-hire screening; job-site training; post-hire follow-up; disability management; and employer training on such topics as the Americans with Disabilities Act, the medical aspects of disability, the reasonable accommodations process, and disability awareness and etiquette. VRS business relations consultants also offer employers information on financial incentives, pre-hire work experiences, and on-the-job training reimbursements.

VRS is proud to be contributing to Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus program through the various services and supports we provide to job-seekers, workers and employers. Specifically, we see VRS as critical to improving work opportunities for a population that faces significant barriers to employment.

As we strive to achieve the goals of the Success Plus initiative, we are working diligently to assure that people with disabilities are included and prepared to join other Alabamians in experiencing the gratification and fulfillment of gainful employment.

For more information about VRS and its services and programs, call 1-800-441-7607. To learn more about AlabamaWorks, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

7 Things: Another border funding battle, Roy Moore polling low early, 2020 debates start and more …

7. Appeals judges skeptical about minimum wage lawsuit

  • Federal appeals court judges reviewed a lawsuit brought by minimum wage workers and civil rights groups against Alabama lawmakers for blocking wage hikes to target Birmingham, a mostly African-American city, in a way that disproportionately harms black workers.
  • Judges didn’t focus on the claims of racism and discrimination, but instead questioned if the lawsuit was properly filed, as well as asking how a court order against the attorney general would make employers pay higher wages, but the appeals court has already been asked by state officials to reconsider the case in front of a larger panel.

6. Trump fires back at soccer star for saying she won’t come to the White House

  • Soccer star Megan Rapinoe told a website, “I’m not going to the f*****g White House” and the president suggested she focus on her sport’s biggest moment, saying,  she “should WIN first before she talks!” adding, “We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear!”
  • Rapinoe, who is relevant for about three weeks every four years, is the same person who took a knee during the National Anthem (she is standing now) and considers herself a “walking protest” of a president who, until today, probably didn’t know she existed.

5. Chuck Schumer attempting to mislead the public

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stood on the floor of the United States Senate and slandered Americans who believe in strong immigration policy, saying, “President Trump, I want you to look at this photo. These are not drug dealers, or vagrants, or criminals. They are people simply fleeing a horrible situation in their home country for a better life.”
  • But the reality of this photo is very different and pretty obvious. The dead parent and child never once interacted with our legal system or touched our border. The only part of America that is to blame for these deaths is the part that calls for open borders and tells people that if they sneak in that they can stay.‬

4. Terri Sewell accuses Trump of lying

  • U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) released a statement claiming that the Trump administration is lying about the importing of automobiles and parts as a national security threat, and is now calling on the Trump administration to publicly release the Auto 232 report from the Department of Commerce. She went on to say that she believes the reason why the report hasn’t been released is that the products aren’t an actual national security threat.
  • Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is also raising the alarm on tariffs, advising, “The administration’s efforts to pursue fair trade are timely but we are concerned about an extended tariff war because trade negotiations through tariffs is not in the long term in anybody’s interest, particularly if it produces no results.”

3. Democratic debate winners and losers on night one

  • The two big winners of last night’s debate were Joe Biden, who didn’t come up even with a double-digit lead, and President Donald Trump. Democrats took turns coming out in favor of all sorts of extreme policies, including higher tax rates, destroying private health insurance, abortion on demand, gun-grabbing, open borders and leaving the Taliban alone.
  • There were many losers in this disaster, including Americans who are clearly not a concern for these candidates, MSNBC for hosting a debate that didn’t give us one moment that we can all point at to say was the best moment, and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for being the biggest dog on the stage and fading into the blob of blandness. Wait, was she on stage?

2. Roy Moore may not actually be a threat

  • A new poll, which was taken from 612 likely 2020 GOP primary voters, shows that Roy Moore is trailing at third place in the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate race with only 13%, leading to speculation that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions may not enter the race.
  • The poll also showed that Secretary of State John Merrill was close behind Moore with 11.8%, former football coach Tommy Tuberville in first with 29.3%, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) with 21.4% and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indiana Springs) with 2.2%. Also, 22.3% of participants responded as undecided.

1. Senate passes funding for crisis at the border; conflict is coming

  • A bill that U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) negotiated that would provide $4.59 billion to address the border crisis was passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday with an overwhelming majority of 84-8 but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants to discuss the matter further and its passage in the House seems uncertain.
  • Before the bill passed, Shelby spoke in favor of the bill, saying that it has “no poison pills” and has bipartisan support. He turned his address to focus on those in the House, asking that they “not derail the one bipartisan vehicle with a real chance of becoming law.”

 

Heroic Tuscaloosa tow truck driver receives Carnegie medal after rescuing baby from burning car

A Tuscaloosa tow truck operator who bravely rescued a baby from a burning car last July has been awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, André Harris was one of 18 recipients of the prestigious honor, which is given to civilians who risk their lives while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

While Harris gave God all of the credit when he made the rescue, he was the one recognized on the national stage late last year — and now again — for his incredible act of heroism.

Yellowhammer News previously highlighted Harris’ bravery, and his inspiring testimony, after his now-famous act of courage.

Harris, who also works as a meter reader for the city of Tuscaloosa’s water department, has consistently said God put him in the position to save the baby that night.

He explained that Northport firefighters had closed off a road while fighting a house fire, causing Harris to take a different route and drive up to the crash site. He has emphasized that he is not a hero.

“Heroes are the ones who make it possible for us to do this interview here safely. The soldiers who go off to fight,” he told the Tuscaloosa News. “I just did what any other American would have done, especially somebody who has kids themselves.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama State Port Authority names new deputy director

The Alabama State Port Authority has named Richard T. Clark to the position of deputy director. According to a release from the agency, Clark’s appointment will take effect July 16.

“We conducted a nationwide search with one of the country’s premier maritime and port industry recruiting firms and the Port Authority received resumes from quite a few qualified candidates,” said James K. Lyons, director and chief executive officer of the Alabama State Port Authority. “Mr. Clark stood out amongst all the applicants and was selected for this position. We look forward to Rick joining the Port Authority team.”

Clark, with over 30 years of maritime industry experience, began his career at Cooper T. Smith in New Orleans before joining Puerto Rico Marine Management, Inc. to direct the company’s terminal, cargo and warehouse operations. Clark additionally held a number of senior management positions with both ocean carriage and terminal stevedoring companies. He most recently served as interim chief operating officer of GT USA Wilmington and U.S. manager of operations at GT USA, LLC, a subsidiary of Gulftainer, an independent port management and 3PL (third-party logistics) company based in the United Arab Emirates with operations in six countries.

“I have been privileged to work a career surrounded by some brilliant leaders and look forward to bringing the knowledge and experienced gained through those many years to serve the Alabama State Port Authority team,” remarked Clark.

The Alabama State Port Authority owns and operates the State of Alabama’s deep-water port facilities at the Port of Mobile and its public facilities handled over 25 million tons of cargo.

Shelby-negotiated bill passes Senate that would give Trump additional $4.59 billion to combat border crisis

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill chiefly negotiated by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) that will provide much-needed funding for the security and humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border.

The emergency supplemental appropriations legislation, which passed the Senate Appropriations Committee last week by a vote of 30-1, provides an additional $4.59 billion to address the border crisis and contains no poison pills from either party.

The full Senate on Wednesday passed the legislation by an overwhelming vote of 84–8 after listening to remarks delivered by Shelby on the floor.

During that speech before the vote, Shelby stated, “This is a solid bill. It provides the resources needed to address the crisis we face.”

“It contains no poison pills, and it is poised to pass the Senate with strong bipartisan support, unlike the version that came out of the House last night,” he continued. “So I say to our colleagues in the House, now that there is bipartisan acknowledgment that the crisis on our southern border is real, do not derail the one bipartisan vehicle with a real chance of becoming law.”

“Those who want to alleviate the suffering on our southern border will soon have a bipartisan path forward in the Senate bill,” Shelby commented. “Those who choose to obstruct over partisan demands will soon have a lot of questions to answer when this crisis escalates further. There is no excuse for Congress leaving town at the end of the week without getting this done. Let’s come together and do our job.”

The Senate on Wednesday also defeated the partisan version of the appropriations legislation passed by House Democrats the day previous.

Reports say that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) currently does not plan to hold a vote on the bipartisan compromise version that just passed the Senate, leaving the funding in limbo.

Shelby’s full floor remarks from Wednesday, as follows:

There is no longer any question that the situation along our southern border is a full-blown humanitarian and security crisis.

Leader McConnell has firmly established this fact here on the Senate floor, and charges from the other side of a manufactured crisis have fallen silent.

At this juncture there is little need to recapitulate the case for action.

We know what our professionals on the front lines need to get a handle on the situation.

The only question is, will Congress come together and act or fall prey to partisanship while the crisis escalates further?

I am pleased to say that last week the Appropriations Committee charted a course for strong, bipartisan action.

By a vote of 30-1, the committee approved an emergency appropriations bill to address the crisis at the border. 30-1.

Such an overwhelming bipartisan vote would not have been possible without the cooperation of my good friend and Vice Chairman, Senator Leahy.

I want to thank Vice Chairman Leahy for working with me to find a path forward.

This bipartisan committee product, which I will soon offer as a substitute amendment to the House bill, provides $4.59 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations to address the humanitarian and security crisis at the border.

It does not contain everything Vice Chairman Leahy wanted. It does not contain everything I wanted.

More importantly, it does not contain any poison pills from either side.

That is why it passed the Appropriations Committee by a vote of 30-1.

And that is what gives us the best chance of passing a bill without further delay.

I want to briefly outline for my colleagues the particulars of the package reported by the Appropriations Committee.

Of the total funding provided, the lion’s share – $2.88 billion – will help the Department of Health and Human Services provide safe and appropriate shelter and care for children in its custody.

An additional $1.1 billion is included for Customs and Border Protection, to establish migrant care and processing facilities; provide medical care and consumables; and pay travel and overtime costs for personnel.

$209 million is provided for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to fund transportation costs and medical care for detainees; conduct human trafficking operations; and again, to pay travel and overtime costs for personnel.

$30 million is for FEMA, to reimburse states and localities for expenses they have incurred related to the massive influx of migrants in their communities.

$220 million is included for the Department of Justice, to help process immigration cases and provide badly needed resources to the U.S. Marshals Service for the care and detention of Federal prisoners.

Finally, $145 million is provided for the various branches of the U.S. military who have incurred operating expenses in support of multiple missions along the border.

This is a solid bill. It provides the resources needed to address the crisis we face. It contains no poison pills.

And it is poised to pass the Senate with strong bipartisan support, unlike the version that came out of the House last night.

So I say to our colleagues in the House: now that there is bipartisan acknowledgment that the crisis on our southern border is real, do not derail the one bipartisan vehicle with a real chance of becoming law.

Those who want to alleviate the suffering on our southern border will soon have a bipartisan path forward in the Senate bill.

Those who choose to obstruct over partisan demands will soon have a lot of questions to answer when this crisis escalates further.

There is no excuse for Congress leaving town at the end of the week without getting this done.

Let’s come together and do our job. And with that I yield the floor.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Sewell: Trump administration lying about justification for auto tariffs

Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) on Tuesday released a statement saying the Trump administration is not being truthful about automotive industry imports posing a threat to America’s national security.

Last month, President Donald Trump concurred with a U.S. Department of Commerce Section 232 report that deemed imports of automobiles and automobile parts as a “national security threat.” The president, at that same time, ordered U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to open a negotiation process with affected countries like Japan and, if agreements are not reached within 180 days, tariffs could be instituted on auto and auto parts imports from those countries.

This led to global industry leaders and companies with a presence in Alabama to express grave concern about the ramifications Trump’s threatened auto tariffs could have.

On Tuesday, Sewell announced the House passage of an amendment to the Commerce, Justice and Science funding bill calling on the Trump administration to publicly release that Section 232 report.

“It has been over four months since the Department of Commerce submitted their Auto 232 Report to the White House, and neither Congress nor the public has seen the report,” Sewell lamented.

“Unfortunately, I think I know why this Administration will not share this report,” she continued. “It’s because the products hard-working Americans in the auto sector design, build, sell and service are not a threat to our national security. The auto workers in my district are terrified that any day President Trump could announce tariffs that would threaten their jobs.”

Sewell has been an outspoken opponent of potential Trump administration auto tariffs.

She led a bipartisan group of 159 lawmakers in a letter urging Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and Trump against imposing costly new tariffs. Sewell and others have also filed legislation to delay possible auto tariffs by requiring the International Trade Commission to conduct a comprehensive study on the economic importance of automotive manufacturing in America before tariffs on automobiles and auto parts could be applied.

Additionally, Sewell is the lead sponsor of the Trade Security Act, which would reform Section 232 to increase congressional oversight of the process and reassign national security threat assessments to the Department of Defense.

According to the Peterson Institute, if Section 232 auto tariffs were implemented and foreign countries retaliated, 624,000 jobs could be lost in the American auto sector.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

