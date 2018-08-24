Subscription Preferences:

Alabama Republicans: Push the panic button over Trump at your peril

Friday night, the Alabama Republican Party will host its summer dinner at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. Some of the discussion around the room will undoubtedly include the current saga involving President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his now-felon associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.

Now that we’re beyond the primary stage of this midterm election cycle, this will be less of a factor in the 2018 go-around of Alabama politics.

However, a word of advice for any Republicans anticipating a run for election or re-election in the next six years: Stick with Trump – at least publicly. You may think he should step aside. You may think he isn’t fit for this office. Just don’t act on it.

Reps. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) did not stick with Trump in the late stages of the 2016 presidential election when the “Access Hollywood” tapes came out.

For Roby, if she had stood by Trump, she might have had a little easier time this election cycle. There would have been fewer wannabes on the Republican side thinking her knee-jerk reaction to Trump’s remarks on the “Access Hollywood” tapes would have been a vulnerability.

It remains to be seen how this may impact Byrne, who is said to be eyeing a run for Senate against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in 2020. Byrne’s potential GOP challengers may very well use his own words against him.

“It is now clear Donald Trump is not fit to be President of the United States and cannot defeat Hillary Clinton,” Byrne said in an Oct. 8, 2016 statement. “I believe he should step aside and allow Governor Pence to lead the Republican ticket.”

To many voters, calling on Trump to step aside looks like an act of cowardice. When the going got tough, you gave into the conventional wisdom of the media and Trump’s Democratic opponents. You didn’t listen to the voters in your state that voted for him overwhelmingly, first among Republicans in a GOP primary, then later in a general election.

It was the will of the voters. Most Trump voters already know he isn’t the model citizen we traditionally expect from our presidents. This is a different electorate. These are different times. In our democracy, we get the government we deserve, and in Alabama, you better respect that.

If you abandon Trump, your justifications likely won’t be sufficient for your constituents. They may be sufficient for those who write the stories for AL(dot)com, The Anniston Star and the Montgomery Advertiser. The next time you’re a candidate in a competitive Republican primary, your opponent will remind primary voters, which tend to be the more hardcore, what you did regarding Donald Trump.

Your campaign will be on defense. You may even have to go to the president for endorsement on Twitter to bail you out.

Politically, is that worth the risk? And if you should choose to do so, would you not just change your tune should Trump survive to get along (as was the case with Roby and Byrne), but would you continue to oppose the president, even if he were to win your state as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee?

Disavowing Trump may seem bold and heroic and perhaps even the right thing to do. But there will be consequences and those consequences could include your future electability as a Republican in Alabama.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Governor Ivey supports defending Alabama pro-life law before the U.S. Supreme Court

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey supports an appeal to the United States Supreme Court after a federal court on Wednesday struck down the state’s law that bans the most frequently used second-trimester abortion procedure.

The law, passed in 2016 and entitled the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act, had previously been struck down by a lower federal judge in late 2017.

Wednesday’s ruling was celebrated by the ACLU, however there may be a silver lining down the road for pro-life Americans.

In the 11th Circuit decision, Chief Judge Ed Carnes wrote that “dismemberment” is an accurate description for the procedure that the state law banned, but ruled against the state in deference to the highest court in the land.

“In our judicial system, there is only one Supreme Court, and we are not it,” he wrote.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced he was “disappointed” in the ruling but seemingly encouraged by the potential of taking the case before the Supreme Court, a scenario that his office is “carefully considering.” Governor Ivey made it clear that she would support such an appeal by Marshall’s office.

“I was supportive of the bill when it passed through the Legislature in 2016, and I signed it as president of the Senate,” Ivey said in a press release.

She continued, “I am disappointed in the court’s ruling today; however, we should not let this discourage our steadfast commitment to protect the lives of the unborn, even if that means taking this case to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Alabama’s governor also reminded Sen. Doug Jones why he should vote yes on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

“This ruling clearly demonstrates why we need conservative justices on the Supreme Court, and I look forward to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh,” Ivey concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Etowah County judge dismisses suit against House District 30 GOP nominee, Craig Lipscomb

A candidate for the Alabama House of Representatives will be on ballots in November, after a lawsuit challenging his candidacy was struck down on Wednesday.

Etowah County Circuit Judge William H. Rhea dismissed a lawsuit filed against Craig Lipscomb – the Republican nominee for Alabama House District 30 – as well as the Alabama GOP, its Chairman Terry Lathan, the state Ethics Commission and its executive director, Tom Albritton.

The suit was brought by Robert McKay, who was beaten by Lipscomb in the July 17 Republican runoff. McKay argued that Lipscomb did not file his Statement of Economic Interest form to the Ethics Commission in time, therefore disqualifying him.

In his final order, Judge Rhea stated that his court does not have jurisdiction over the case, citing Section 17-16-44 of the Alabama Code which limits judges’ jurisdiction over election-related matters.

Rhea also cited specifically Section 17-13-70 of the Alabama Code, which requires those challenging a primary election result to file their challenges within 24 hours after the result has been declared.

McKay filed suit on August 16, almost a month after the primary.

Moreover, those challenges are not to be mediated by judges but the law states, “Such contest shall be heard and tried by the county executive committee as to candidates for county offices and by the state committee as to candidates for all other offices.”

“In a Democracy, we choose our representatives at the ballot box and not in the judicial system,” Lipscomb said in a statement to Yellowhammer News, in part. “It is unfortunate that Mr. McKay chose to abuse our court system in a desperate attempt to override the will of the voters of District 30. We are pleased with today’s court decision to dismiss the frivolous lawsuit that he filed.”

McKay could not be reached for comment.

District 30 includes parts of Etowah and St. Clair Counties and is currently represented by Republican Mack Butler, who ran for the Senate and lost to Andrew Jones.

Frmr Justice Dept lawyer breaks down Manafort verdict, Cohen plea on ‘The Wake-Up Call’

Thursday, Hans Von Spakovsky stopped by “The Wake-Up Call” with Baylor Cook to discuss the legal ramifications of the Michal Cohen guilty plea and the Paul Manafort guilty verdict. Spakovsky broke down the meaning behind the charges Cohen pleaded guilty too, how it could impact the president and what the legal precedent is surrounding the charges of campaign finance fraud.

Spakovsky is from Huntsville, Alabama, and is Spakovsky is the Manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative and Senior Legal Fellow for the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies. He was also appointed to President Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in 2017.

Listen:

Alabama pastor preaches deep state coming for Trump, says ‘witchcraft is trying to take this country over’

A charismatic Alabama pastor’s analysis of what is currently plaguing American society, and especially President Trump, has gone viral.

Citing from 2 Kings 9:22, Pastor John Kilpatrick of Daphne’s Church of His Presence prophesied that “witchcraft is trying to take this country over.”

“Here’s what the Holy Spirit said to me last night and here’s what he said for me to tell you,” Kilpatrick said in part of his August 19 sermon. “He said tell the church that so far Trump has been dealing with Ahab, but Jezebel is fixing to step out from the shadows.”

“He [God] said pray for him now because he said there’s about to be a shift and the deep state is about to manifest and it’s going to be a showdown like you can’t believe,” Kilpatrick said.

Continuing, Kilpatrick said, “So I’m coming to you as a prophet, as a man of God, and I’m telling you it’s time to pray for the president.”

“I heard the Lord say, there’s going to be an attempt to take him out of power,” he said, beckoning his congregation to stand and pray with him as he began speaking in tongues.

In a lengthy statement posted to its Facebook page on Thursday, the church responded to the attention Kilpatrick’s words have garnered, stressing that Kilpatrick will not be conducting interviews about his message.

Full statement as follows:

Talking to Ivey and Maddox about the lottery is great, but they don’t have anything to do with it actually happening

Now that Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox has accepted that there will be no debate in the Alabama gubernatorial race, we can move on to some real issues, like the lottery.

With Mississippi already being the state for casino gambling and sports betting, the lottery seems like a logical next step. Now that it appears Mississippi will actually move on that issue, pressure will mount on Alabama leaders to consider it as an option.

WKRG-TV reports that both seem, at least, open to the idea.

Governor Kay Ivey said, “If people want to vote, that is fine.”

“The lottery is part of our platform since the very beginning and we believe that $300 million a year should be invested in pre-K programs and scholarships,” stated Maddox.

So now that both have acknowledged that they won’t attempt to kill the discussion, the issue has to move to the people that can actually do something about it: the Alabama Legislature.

The real question is who gets the money? Should the money go to the general fund or to the education trust fund? Should we create a new government spending program like Walt Maddox wants to do with scholarships? What about our state’s road needs? How about an expansion of Medicaid paid for with lottery dollars?

Each one of these questions has a completely different constituency that is served by different legislators.

The discussion of these matters needs to be happening in each legislative race right now because if history is a guide, the legislature will look to move on this controversial issue immediately after the legislature goes into session, which is the longest time from the next election.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

