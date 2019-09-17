‘Will never be forgotten’: Ivey ordering flags to half-staff for Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette

Of course, there was nothing to review; the entire smear has now blown up in their faces.

He added, “And it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation, an opportunity to review it back in the fall.”

On Sunday, a day after the latest liberal smear was launched, Jones scurried to a TV camera outside of a church and said that the impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh was “inevitable.”

Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has had a lot to say about Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh lately.

So Tuesday, Jones found himself in the unenviable position of looking like a former prosecutor who condemned an innocent man based on scurrilous information so he walked back his position.

The sheepish Jones told MSNBC, “I don’t think you move forward on any allegation in which the victim can’t remember anything and is reluctant to talk about it.”

But don’t think Jones is the only liberal media darling feeling the heat. Even United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thought better of her ill-timed condemnation of Kavanaugh.

And then she put it back up.

This was almost a year ago. It is unsurprising that Kavanaugh, credibly accused of sexual assault, would lie under oath to secure a Supreme Court seat. Because sexual assault isn’t a crime of passion – it’s about the abuse of power. He must be impeached.pic.twitter.com/9PhrgeYuHv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2019

Why? Because the facts don’t matter here. Democrats and their media have decided this is how they will proceed on these matters.

The decision to lie or mislead without any evidence in order to gain a political advantage has been an effective weapon for the media and their Democrats.

The truth is irrelevant when the stakes are so high.

If they have to pressure witnesses to lie, they will.

The real hero of the Kavanaugh story has always been Leland Kaiser. She faced tremendous pressure from Ford’s minions and the progressive movement to change her story. But she was faithful to the truth. https://t.co/S5Jh0Qwu3n — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) September 16, 2019

If they have to omit facts that change the whole story, they will.

Reporters blame their editors for leaving the single most important detail out of their story. They don’t explain why they signed off on inaccurately edited version or why they didn’t say anything all day yesterday. https://t.co/2jqtDE4dOM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 17, 2019

Jones already knows this — there is no risk to this kind of behavior.

The media will not hold Democrats responsible or point out their embarrassing behavior.

This is how Doug Jones became a United States senator.

The Washington Post wrote a story about an allegation, with no evidence, and the rest of the media ran with it and they declared anyone who would dare vote for Roy Moore be forever labeled a child molestation enabler.

Without this playbook, Jones would have been the latest Democrat chump fed into the ALGOP woodchipper and spit out the other side.

Instead of being a less than a one-term footnote in history, Jones would have been just another also-ran loser. Jones would go down as the prosecutor in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and nothing more — a feat he should be proud of course, but he wouldn’t be called “senator” for the rest of his days.

It’s not Jones’ fault. He is just an unwitting observer in all of this.

He is a Red State Democrat they can point to and say, “See, we can even win in Alabama with the right message!”

Unfortunately, the real message from that 2017 election was the allegations don’t have to be true or provable, they just have to be made and the media will do the rest.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.