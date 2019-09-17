Tuscaloosa PD officer, Army veteran, shot and killed in line of duty — ‘He was a hero’

Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday evening. The suspected gunman is in custody.

According to WBRC, Cousette, 40, is a 13-year veteran of the department.

He was reportedly shot in the western part of Tuscaloosa while responding to the suspected location of a wanted individual.

After arriving at the residential location, Cousette identified that individual, who fled into the house.

Gunshots were exchanged inside the house, with Cousette and the suspect both reportedly being wounded.

The officer was in critical condition leaving the scene and subsequently passed away at a local hospital from his injuries.

Tuscaloosa assistant police chief Mitt Tubbs said, “He was a great officer, everyone loved him. You could tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital. He was well thought of throughout the department. He was a hero.”

Cousette’s passing brought words of mourning and solidarity from around the Yellowhammer State, including Attorney General Steve Marshall and other police departments.

As of press time, no details about the suspected gunman had been released, except that he was in custody and had previously been wanted on felony charges.

Cousette, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is survived by two daughters and a fiancée.

You can view a Monday night press conference featuring Tubbs and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox here.

“We often take the heroes around us for granted,” Maddox said. “We believe them to be invincible. We believe that the safety we enjoy comes without sacrifice. Tonight let us give thanks for the heroes of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Let us give thanks for Investigator Cousette.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn