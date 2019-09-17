Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Alabama Power employees provide Mobile elementary students with homework kits

Stacy Walley had a problem.

The Employee Development coordinator at Alabama Power‘s Barry Steam Plant had to figure how to get a square peg in a round hole to provide homework supplies for a Mobile elementary school.

And she did it.

Walley is the plant’s liaison with George Hall Elementary, one of Barry’s “Partners-in-Education,” which means Barry employees regularly visit to provide funds and emotional support for the pre-K-fifth grade school in the economically struggling Maysville community in southwest Mobile.

Principal Melissa Mitchell requested supplies so students can work from home without lugging pencils, pens and paper back and forth each day.

“Our teachers believed it would benefit our students to have everything they need on hand at home so obstacles in completing homework and projects would be removed,” Mitchell said.

But Walley had a quandary.

“I have a certain amount of money I’m allotted to spend with George Hall each year and I really didn’t want to take away from that amount, because we do other events throughout the year,” Walley explained.

Those events include treating honor roll students to doughnuts each quarter; keeping supply closets stocked and providing a visit from Santa Claus at Christmas.

It’s in the bag

And then Walley had an idea: Ask Barry employees to sponsor a homework book bag for each of the 335 students.

“I bought the supplies and basically divided the cost by the number of students. I felt it was much more personal than just asking people to donate money toward the cost of supplies,” she said.

The cost came to $5 per student. Less than three weeks after sending an email request to the Barry “cluster” (Barry, Washington County Co-Gen and Theodore Co-Gen), employees had contributed $1,745.

“It just amazed me to see how quickly our employees came together to support these children,” Walley said. “It wasn’t like they were sponsoring just one student or two. There were four or 10; one employee even sponsored 40 children because she was a student at Hall when she was in elementary school.”

Mitchell was equally astounded, and verified Walley’s hunch that sponsoring each child individually would be more meaningful.

“It was truly amazing to see the team deliver a bag for every student in our school,” Mitchell said. “We appreciate all Alabama Power does each year to support our school, but it is extremely heartwarming to know this gift came to us through personal donations of employees.”

‘A win-win’

“I was so happy for my sweet kids at George Hall and so proud of my Barry family,” Walley said. “It was a win-win for me to be able to do this and not take away from their quarterly honor roll celebration and Operation Santa at Christmas.”

Mitchell commended Alabama Power for what it does year-round for George Hall.

“Many of our students do not have proper uniforms or supplies,” she said. “It is a comfort to know our school will always have the materials, supplies and clothing needed to support our students thanks to the support of Alabama Power.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 mins ago

Of course the guy helped by a media smear supports media smears

Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has had a lot to say about Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh lately.

On Sunday, a day after the latest liberal smear was launched, Jones scurried to a TV camera outside of a church and said that the impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh was “inevitable.”

He added, “And it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation, an opportunity to review it back in the fall.”

Of course, there was nothing to review; the entire smear has now blown up in their faces.

So Tuesday, Jones found himself in the unenviable position of looking like a former prosecutor who condemned an innocent man based on scurrilous information so he walked back his position.

The sheepish Jones told MSNBC, “I don’t think you move forward on any allegation in which the victim can’t remember anything and is reluctant to talk about it.”

But don’t think Jones is the only liberal media darling feeling the heat. Even United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thought better of her ill-timed condemnation of Kavanaugh.

And then she put it back up.

Why? Because the facts don’t matter here. Democrats and their media have decided this is how they will proceed on these matters.

The decision to lie or mislead without any evidence in order to gain a political advantage has been an effective weapon for the media and their Democrats.

The truth is irrelevant when the stakes are so high.

If they have to pressure witnesses to lie, they will.

If they have to omit facts that change the whole story, they will.

Jones already knows this — there is no risk to this kind of behavior.

The media will not hold Democrats responsible or point out their embarrassing behavior.

This is how Doug Jones became a United States senator.

The Washington Post wrote a story about an allegation, with no evidence, and the rest of the media ran with it and they declared anyone who would dare vote for Roy Moore be forever labeled a child molestation enabler.

Without this playbook, Jones would have been the latest Democrat chump fed into the ALGOP woodchipper and spit out the other side.

Instead of being a less than a one-term footnote in history, Jones would have been just another also-ran loser. Jones would go down as the prosecutor in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and nothing more — a feat he should be proud of course, but he wouldn’t be called “senator” for the rest of his days.

It’s not Jones’ fault. He is just an unwitting observer in all of this.

He is a Red State Democrat they can point to and say, “See, we can even win in Alabama with the right message!”

Unfortunately, the real message from that 2017 election was the allegations don’t have to be true or provable, they just have to be made and the media will do the rest.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

22 mins ago

‘Will never be forgotten’: Ivey ordering flags to half-staff for Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared that flags shall fly at half-staff on the day of Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette’s interment to honor the slain hero.

Cousette, a 13-year veteran of the department and U.S. Army veteran, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday evening.

In a statement, Ivey said she was “devastated to learn of the news that Alabama lost our fourth law enforcement officer to a senseless act of violence this year.”

“Two beautiful children lost their father. A soon-to-be bride lost her fiancé. The Tuscaloosa community lost a protector and 13-year veteran to the force. Truly, Alabama has lost one of her heroes, Dornell Cousette,” the governor lamented.

“We cannot take for granted the tremendous sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make each and every day in order to keep us safe,” she emphasized.

“Because of Officer Cousette’s brave call to action, the felon he pursued now remains in custody. Officer Cousette laid down his life in service to the people of Tuscaloosa,” Ivey continued.

The governor concluded, “Our deepest prayers remain with Officer Cousette’s two children, his fiancé, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the city of Tuscaloosa and all of our brave men and women who put their lives on the line to ensure the protection of our communities. The ultimate sacrifice of Officer Dornell Cousette will never be forgotten.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Blount county sheriff to hold prayer vigil over ‘rampant evil’

The sheriff of an Alabama county dealing with several grim cases has organized a prayer vigil.

AL.com reports Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon released a statement Friday about the upset in the “normally quiet and peaceful county.”

He didn’t mention specific cases, but said the last month has been trying.

Deputies this month found the body of a missing man stuffed in a barrel behind the home of one of the four people later charged with capital murder in his death.

Last week, a woman and her boyfriend were charged in the death of her 18-month-old son.

The sheriff says the “stressful times and most recent events” have made it “evident that evil is running rampant among us.”

The vigil is set for Oct. 2 at a high school.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

3 hours ago

Sixth annual Crush Wine & Food Festival next week in Huntsville

Wine lovers rejoice! Homegrown, LLC of Huntsville, is planning an incredible weekend just for you.

If you need a mini escape from football craziness and are not quite ready to carve your pumpkin, make sure to reserve September 25-29 on your calendar for some boozy fun at the sixth annual Crush Wine & Food Festival.

Due to growing popularity with festival-goers, the organizers have added whiskey to the lineup and expanded their food offerings this year as well. With over 150 wine labels, exclusive chef dinners and whiskey/wild game pairings, this event is bound to become one of your newest annual traditions.

Boasting five different tasting, dining and entertainment opportunities, the Crush Wine Festival has something for everyone. Check out the schedule for the festival:

(Crush Wine & Food Festival/Facebook)

Wednesday, September 25: Champagne Kickoff Party

What: Presented by The Westin, Mumm’s Champagne and Tito’s Vodka, the Champagne Kickoff consists of an intimate, laid back evening of celebration toasting to the festival’s events. Mumm’s Champagne, specialty Tito’s drinks and heavy appetizers crafted by Chef Bill Stellwagen of The Westin will be served as you mingle with the industry’s best chefs, winemakers and chocolatiers who help bring the Crush Wine Festival to life each year.

Where: The Westin at Bridge Street Towne Center

Thursday, September 26: Winemaker and Whiskey Distiller Dinner

What: Presented by The Scout Guide, Keel Point and Jason Landers, a three-course winemaker and distiller dinner to remember will be handcrafted by Johnny Dolan (Hunstville native and executive chef at the Lion’s Share in San Diego, CA) and Chef Renee Boyzo, executive chef at Purveyor.

Where: Purveyor

Friday, September 27: Whiskey and Wild Game Experience

What: Presented by Progress Bank, this event will feature 20 spirits – a tent for scotch, bourbon and whiskey, each to offer wild game tastings to pair with your pour. Dolan and Boyzo are slated to host this unforgettable evening, too.

Where: Big Spring Park East, Downtown Huntsville

Saturday, September 28: Signature Crush Wine Festival

What: Presented by Progress Bank, the main event will feature 150 wines from all over the world, live music, grape stomping, wine-inspired food items and much more.

Where: Big Spring Park East, Downtown Huntsville

Sunday, September 29: Champagne Brunch

What: Presented by The Scout Guide and Tito’s Vodka, the event closes out with a classic Champagne Brunch sure to offer you many opportunities to toast to your new vino and whiskey expertise. Offerings such as a sparkling wine tasting, a Tito’s vodka bloody-mary bar and live music are sure to cap off the week’s events by providing guests the ultimate Sunday Funday.

Where: The AC Hotel

In an effort to give back, a portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Crush Parkinson’s Fund – a charity with the mission of furthering research and providing the best innovative care for those affected by the disease.

Specifically, the Crush Parkinson Fund is aiming to add a Parkinson’s nurse navigator to the clinic staff who is trained to provide educational and emotional guidance to patients and their families as well as assist in helping each patient meet their optimal results during treatment.

This popular multi-event festival has sold old for the past five years, so don’t delay in reserving your spot for the fun!

Tickets range from $50 for a general admission ticket to the signature Crush Wine Festival to $400 for the Ultimate VIP Crusher Package, which covers every event throughout the week.

All tickets can be purchased at www.CrushWineFestival.com.

4 hours ago

Lockheed Martin to base hypersonics programs in Alabama, add 272 jobs

COURTLAND, Alabama – Lockheed Martin Monday announced plans to make North Alabama its flagship location for work on hypersonics programs, with plans to open a new production facility and hire nearly 275 people, including engineers.

At a groundbreaking ceremony today, Lockheed Martin said it will add two new buildings at its Courtland facility for the assembly, integration and testing of hypersonics programs. The company said it will locate the management and engineering workforce for these programs in Huntsville.

The move means 72 new jobs in Courland and 200 new positions in Huntsville over the next three years. Additional job growth is expected.

“The decision to bring hypersonic manufacturing to this region would not have been possible without the support of the State of Alabama, our local partners including Lawrence and Madison counties, the cities of Courtland and Huntsville and Tennessee Valley Authority as well as those elected representatives in Congress,” said Scott Keller, vice president and general manager for Strategic and Missile Defense for Lockheed Martin.

“On behalf of Lockheed Martin, we are honored to expand our presence in Northern Alabama and watch as the next cohort of innovators take advanced defense technology to levels we once thought were impossible,” Keller added.

During an official ceremony today in Courtland, Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO for Lockheed Martin, was joined by Senator Richard Shelby, Governor Kay Ivey, and Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Space for Lockheed Martin, among others.

Officials representing the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy were on hand in Courtland to mark the occasion at the site of the next hypersonic production facility.

Lockheed Martin’s Ambrose will host an event later today in Huntsville to celebrate the increased workforce expansion as part of this effort.

LONGLASTING TIES

Lockheed Martin’s strong partnership with the state of Alabama dates back several decades and includes research and development on rockets and space launch vehicles, tactical missiles, space exploration, and air and missile defense targets.

The company employs more than 2,000 people in Alabama. Earlier this year, it announced an expansion at its missile production facility in Pike County.

“Lockheed Martin has a longstanding relationship with the state of Alabama, and I am proud to see that strengthen even more as they make our state the flagship location for their hypersonic programs,” Governor Ivey said.

“Both Courtland and Huntsville will gain new jobs, which is always welcome news. I am proud and confident that Alabamians will help advance Lockheed Martin’s goals as we begin working towards the advancements of the future,” she said.

Lockheed Martin is an industry leader in the development, testing and fielding of hypersonic systems. Hypersonic Strike capabilities have been identified by the U.S. government as a critical capability that must be addressed in support of the U.S. National Security Strategy.

Lockheed Martin has established partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and DARPA on key programs to meet the needs of this critical mission.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

