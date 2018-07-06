Where to find the best doughnuts in Birmingham
Happy National Doughnut Day! Have you been wondering where to find the best doughnuts in Birmingham? Today, my son and I will be taking you on a magical journey to all the best local doughnut shops in the ‘Ham. We’ve tasted doughnuts big and small to prepare you and your family for this magical day!
Note: Shops are listed in no particular order.
We Have Doughnuts
–Location: 2821 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
–Hours: Open Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (or until sold out)
–Also Available: O’Henry’s, Cahaba Cylce, and Redmont Hotel
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
–Kid Favorite: Birthday Cake
–Mom Favorite: Birthday Cake
We Have Doughnuts is the doughnut shop you didn’t know you needed. Tucked away in a corner of Pepper Place, We Have Doughnuts is the Steel City Pops of doughnut shops. The same family that brought you Savage’s Bakery has gifted Birmingham with another delicious gem, this time led by daughter Elizabeth Scott Wright. Made from scratch, these doughnuts start off with either a vanilla cake base or chocolate cake base. Brown Butter and Buttermilk are the classic “glazed” flavors, but you’d be remiss to miss out on their more seasonal flavors, such as Lemon Lavender. With coffee available (or kombucha if you’re feeling hip), you can pop over to their Instagram-worthy doughnut wall and take a break before heading over to the farmer’s market.
The Heavenly Donut Co.
–Location: 4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham, AL 35243
–Hours: Monday – Closed, Tuesday – Thursday 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday 6:00 a.m. – midnight, Saturday 7:00 a.m. – Midnight, Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
–Follow their Twitter account to see where their food truck will be!
–Kid Favorite: Classic doughnut holes and M & M
–Mom Favorite: Chocolate glazed and Long Johns
The Heavenly Donut Co. is your classic go-to local Birmingham doughnut shop. Everyone knows about Heavenly Donuts, and for good reason! Not only can you grab a doughnut at your local Birmingham events from their food truck, they have some of the most creative kid-friendly doughnut combos in town! From classic glazed, to fun combinations such as Oreo and Reese’s, there’s something for the whole family. Heavenly Donuts also offers free Wi-Fi. What better way to get some work done than to grab a doughnut with the kids, some coffee for mom (provided by O’Henry’s), and find a nice plush chair to sit in? Not to mention the books and games to keep your kids busy while you work! This shop has all the makings of the perfect family-friendly atmosphere.
Hero Doughnuts
–Location: 3027 Central Ave, Homewood, AL 35209
–Hours: Monday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
—Also Available: Big Bad Breakfast, Friday – Sunday
–Kid Favorite: Classic glazed
–Mom Favorite: Strawberry
Although Hero Doughnuts are pricey, you won’t regret saying, “Take my money!” to take a bite out of these giant doughnuts! About as big as your face, if you’re looking to be stuffed to the brim with nothing but doughnuts, look no further. Just one of these bad boys will give you an adorable food baby. Feeling guilt over your food baby? Then have no fear, because this shop is located right across the street from Homewood Park. You can go for a quick run around the park, and then return to Hero Doughnuts for a delicious sandwich and something cold to drink. If your kids enjoy the magic behind doughnuts, take a look behind the counter to see the bakers hard at work preparing fresh doughnuts before your eyes.
Crestline Bagel Co.
–Location: 4117 Crosshaven Dr, Cahaba Heights, 35243
–Hours: Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Weekends 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
–Online: Website Instagram Facebook and Twitter
—Kid Favorite: Glazed Doughnut with Sprinkles
–Mom Favorite: Pumpkin Muffin
Now I know what you’re thinking. Why am I including a bagel place in a post about doughnuts? But hear me out! We all have that one member in our family who doesn’t really care for doughnuts. Crestline Bagel Co. is a great compromise for the whole family! Not only do they offer delicious doughnuts, they also make other amazing bakery items, along with fresh breakfast meals. If you enjoy a view with your meal, look no further! Crestline Bagel Co. is located next to a flower nursery. You can sit outside and enjoy the floral aroma or stay inside and just enjoy the view.
Yo Yo Donuts, Etc.
–Location: 1919 28th Ave S, Homewood, 35209
–Hours: M-S- 6:30- 8:00, Closed Sunday
–Online: Website
–Kid Favorite: Powdered Doughnut Holes
–Mom Favorite: Cinnamon Ring
Yo Yo Donuts, Etc. is the quirky doughnut shop we all need to visit at least once in our life. Located in Homewood, this cute cafe has an eclectic menu, featuring square doughnuts and coffee, to tacos, and bubble tea. This two-story doughnut shop offers cute and creative decorations that your kids will love! From soft doughnut pillows, to a map of the city along the staircase, a Harry Potter themed mural, and paintings of Vulcan, it’s the perfect get-together location! You can easily grab a bite to eat (or two), connect to their free Wi-Fi and get some work done, or just enjoy catching up with friends. Yo Yo also offers a free doughnut when you buy a meal, so if you can’t make up your mind between sweet and savory, you can get both!
Looking For More Doughnut Fun?
Swing by your local bookstore and pick up a copy of Please, Mr. Panda. It’s the perfect companion for your doughnut exploration!
Was your favorite local shop on our list? Tell us where you like to get doughnuts in Birmingham with your family!