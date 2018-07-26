Subscription Preferences:

Where is the best fried chicken in Alabama?

In an online voting showdown, Simply Southern TV set out to declare a winner to the long asked question, where can you find the best fried chicken in Alabama?  

Over a two week period, eight restaurants were pitted against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

Luverne’s Chicken Shack was declared Bama’s Best Fried Chicken winner.

In its three matchups, the Crenshaw County restaurant chalked up nearly 12,000 votes.  Throughout the contest over 31,000 votes were casts among all contestants.

Simply Southern TV, a cable television show hosted the challenge on its Facebook page.  As winners, Chicken Shack owners Mike and Drew Money will receive a plaque and $300, along with being featured in the fourth season of “Simply Southern TV.”

Bama’s Best Fried Chicken contest was sponsored by the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association and the Alabama Poultry Producers.  Simply Southern TV is a produced by Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative.

 

 

Coming Attractions: Talladega Superspeedway to invest $50 million in infield renovations

TALLADEGA — On Thursday, dignitaries from NASCAR along with Gov. Kay Ivey and State Senate President Del Marsh (R-Anniston) were on hand for the announcement of a $50 million renovation project slated to begin after this year’s October race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The improvements will be made in the track’s infield and include a 35,000-square-foot area for fans that will offer them a view of the garage area while race activities are underway. Also included will be a bar, restrooms, and concessions in the new layout.

Additionally, a new tunnel for vehicles will be added to Turn 3 and an RV area along the “Alabama Gang Superstretch” backstretch and front-stretch at the start-finish line with 300 spots are among the improvements. There are plans to renovate existing structures, including the current media center.

The $50 million project is part of International Speedway Corporation’s $500 million capital expenditure plan that began last year and will continue through 2021.

“Thanks again to the folks at Talladega Superspeedway and the [International Speedway] Corporation for your announcement today and for your continued commitment to a vital tourism industry in Alabama,” Ivey said. “Because of the continued positive economic impact of the Talladega Superspeedway, I think it is only fitting next year when we celebrate our bicentennial, we also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the speedway.”

Track president Grant Lynch insisted that despite these improvements, the “party” atmosphere in the Talladega Superspeedway infield won’t change.

“The parties stay the same,” he said to Yellowhammer News. “We’re just having more parties. Race fans will be race fans at Talladega, and we try to keep them under control the best we can.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s approval third-highest in the country at 67 percent, new poll shows

A new series of rankings shows that Gov. Kay Ivey is the country’s third-most popular governor, at 67 percent approval.

According to Morning Consult, only three percentage points separate Ivey from being number one. The “most popular” title is currently held by Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of Massachusetts.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland currently polls at 68 percent approval, making him the second-most popular.

All governors ranking in the top ten of Morning Consult’s findings are Republicans. Four of those governors lead states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, including Govs. Baker and Hogan.

Ivey has demonstrated her popularity among Alabama voters time and time again. In the June Republican primary, she beat her three competitors with 56 percent of the vote.

In Morning Consult’s first quarter approval poll, Ivey ranked at 64 percent approval.

Walt Maddox should apologize for his campaign spokesman’s rumor mongering or name names

Make no mistake about it, Walt Maddox is getting crushed in the race for Governor. Polls place him in the upper 20s while Ivey is over 50 percent. She is also the 3rd most popular Governor in the country.

He and his campaign are constantly repeating that they want a debate, knowing they are never getting one. The campaign has already made it clear that they will try their best to hammer Ivey for being old, which is just silly.

But the desperation is getting out of control, an example of this is a tweet by Maddox campaign spokesman Chip Hill:

Why this matters:

I am not calling Chip Hill a liar, but Hill is definitely probably lying. I can’t believe that a Republican office holder walked up to the Walt Maddox’s campaign spokesman and said this.

If a Republican office holder did say this, he should name names for two reasons.

1. It would absolutely be newsworthy if a Republican office holder actually said this.

2. If true, the Maddox campaign should run ads all over the state saying even Republicans are scared that the Governor is too frail and old to debate.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Is Alabama’s school sales tax holiday good policy?

Last weekend was Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday. If you have a child in school, I hope you were able to take advantage. Tax holidays provide an example of using tax policy to shape peoples’ decisions and raise questions about the role and even size of our government.

Alabama was the first of sixteen states with school sales tax holidays in 2018. Alabamians could avoid sales tax on over $900 in school-related purchases, including clothes, books, and computers. A family could save over $80 in taxes.

Tax exemptions encourage spending which we judge worthwhile. School supplies certainly qualify as worthy. Millions of children nationwide may not have the supplies they need for school, a gap that our teachers generously help fill. A recent survey found that 94 percent of teachers spend their own money on supplies for students, averaging almost $500 over two years. Letting a lack of supplies compromise a $12,000 annual per pupil expenditure on public schools would be a tremendous waste.

Still, targeted tax exemptions and deductions are controversial. Some critics label these exemptions “tax expenditures” to highlight an equivalence to government spending. Consider our sales tax holiday. Alabama alternatively could have collected the sales tax as normal and purchased supplies for children. Tax expenditures are not identical to spending tax dollars, as no family is required to buy school supplies. But a resemblance exists.

The individual and corporate income taxes contain America’s most significant tax expenditures. The ones most familiar are the mortgage interest and charitable contributions deductions. Deductions lower the cost of the designated activity, resulting in more people owning homes and more dollars going to charities.

The Tax Foundation estimates that Federal tax expenditures in 2015 totaled $1.2 trillion and $130 billion for individual and corporate taxes. That amounted to almost 80 cents in tax expenditures for every dollar of individual income tax revenue, and over 50 cents per dollar of corporate tax revenue.

Viewing taxes not collected as spending increases the size of the Federal government. Washington spent $4 trillion in 2017, or 21 percent of GDP. Adding tax expenditures brings this to almost 28 percent of GDP. Tax expenditures probably shouldn’t count equally to spending, because people would have bought school supplies and homes without tax breaks. But spending alone understates the impact of government.

How one views reducing Americans’ taxes via deductions likely depends on how one views the relationship between government and citizens. Believers in limited government probably view citizens as entitled to keep the money they earn. And if government answers to the people as the Declaration of Independence proclaims, government shouldn’t tell us how to spend our money. People who believe that government should address pressing societal needs might view the loss of tax revenue as limiting the good government can do.

Economists raise two points about tax expenditures. The first involves the impact on economic growth. A tax code with many deductions requires higher tax rates to collect the same amount of revenue. High tax rates reduce growth. Taxing all income at lower rates should increase economic growth without reducing government spending.

The second point involves the consequences of government dispensing tax breaks as it chooses. A healthy, growing economy requires investment in promising businesses which provide new and better products and services and earn profits, not merely avoid paying taxes. Lobbying Congress for tax exemptions can become more profitable than expanding a successful business. The House of Representatives recently passed a Health Savings Accounts reform including tax breaks for gym memberships. Passage of this tax break increased the value of Planet Fitness’ stock by four percent.

Nobody likes paying taxes, so giving people a break for good deeds seems reasonable. Yet exempting good causes, like school supplies, induces others to pursue tax breaks for themselves. When the dust clears, keeping tax rates low and making everyone pay for school supplies might look like a better plan.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Montgomery officer argues self defense in black man’s death

A white Alabama police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is asking a judge to rule that he’s immune from prosecution.

Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has scheduled a hearing Thursday to consider the request by Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith.  He’s set for trial next month in the 2016 killing of 58-year-old Greg Gunn.

Authorities said Smith killed Gunn after confronting the man as he walked through his neighborhood.  An investigation determined the shooting wasn’t justified, and grand jurors charged Smith with murder.

But Smith argues in court documents that he was acting in self-defense and shouldn’t be prosecuted.

The judge could throw out the case if he agrees.  Court records show the defense has subpoenaed dozens of potential witnesses.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

