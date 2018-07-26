Where is the best fried chicken in Alabama?

In an online voting showdown, Simply Southern TV set out to declare a winner to the long asked question, where can you find the best fried chicken in Alabama?

Over a two week period, eight restaurants were pitted against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

Luverne’s Chicken Shack was declared Bama’s Best Fried Chicken winner.

In its three matchups, the Crenshaw County restaurant chalked up nearly 12,000 votes. Throughout the contest over 31,000 votes were casts among all contestants.

Simply Southern TV, a cable television show hosted the challenge on its Facebook page. As winners, Chicken Shack owners Mike and Drew Money will receive a plaque and $300, along with being featured in the fourth season of “Simply Southern TV.”

Bama’s Best Fried Chicken contest was sponsored by the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association and the Alabama Poultry Producers. Simply Southern TV is a produced by Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative.