6 hours ago

Watch live: Senate debates Rebuild Alabama Act

The Alabama Senate will start debate on HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama Act, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, with a final vote on the infrastructure bill expected to come during the day.

Watch live:

This comes after the bill unanimously passed a Senate committee Monday on a roll call vote.

The House of Representatives is expected to debate and vote on SB 1 and SB 2 Tuesday, with their meeting also beginning at 10:00 a.m. The House proceedings of the day are not expected to last long. You can listen live here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

35 mins ago

‘Indexing’ polls terribly because politicians can’t or won’t explain why it’s needed

This Rebuild Alabama Act is a gas tax increase that is filled with landmines for politicians.

Any tax increase is going to be unpopular. I would vote no on this particular increase, but politicians make it worse by not explaining the reasoning for some of the more unpopular measures.

One of those landmines is the “indexing” of the gas tax to construction costs via the National Highway Construction Cost Index. This means as construction costs go up, so does the gas tax. This means that the cost of this particular tax could go up to one penny every two years.

Almost every other tax you pay is indexed in a similar way.

As your income goes up, the income tax and payroll taxes you and your employer pay also go up, as does the tax collected.

As the price of goods and services go up with inflation, the sales tax you pay goes up, as does the tax collected.

As the value of the property you own goes up, the property tax you pay goes up, as does the tax collected.

This particular measure is wildly unpopular with the anti-tax group Alabama First, which conducted a poll that found 83.06 percent of respondents are opposed to that particular measure.

But why? If we had indexed the 1992 gas tax increase, we would not be having this conversation and, more importantly, the roads would be in better shape.

The road repair and building monies collected by the state would have increased slowly with the cost of inflation and, more importantly, the roads would be in better shape.

The argument that we haven’t raised a tax in 20-plus years would be non-existent and, more importantly, the roads would be in better shape.

Sometimes things that are unpopular are good, and this is one of those times. Roads need to be maintained, which is something that never ends. The price to do that is not going to go down.

Our laws need to reflect that and our politicians need to better job explaining it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama Act passes Senate, heads to Ivey’s desk

MONTGOMERY — HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed the Senate with no amendments by a 28-6 roll call vote Tuesday shortly after 1:00 p.m. and is expected to be signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey the same afternoon.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the House 84-20 on Friday.

HB 3, giving the Port Authority the necessary bonding authority pursuant to the Port of Mobile revenue in HB 2, passed the Senate 33-1 and also heads to Ivey’s desk.

The House will decide to concur with or go into a conference committee on HB 1 – which was made an exact companion bill to SB 2 and passed by the Senate earlier in the day – shortly after gaveling back in at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. This is the legislation increasing ALDOT accountability, oversight and transparency by overhauling the Joint Transportation Committee.

If the chambers are able to resolve and give final passage to HB 1 in time, Ivey will hold a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon in the Old House Chamber for all three bills.

The regular session of the Alabama legislature will reconvene on Tuesday, March 19.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Update 1:50 p.m.:

Ivey will hold a signing ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the Old House Chamber inside the State Capitol for the Rebuild Alabama Act. This is the same place she delivered her State of the State address when she declared, “Now is the time to Rebuild Alabama.”

Update 2:25 p.m.:

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) released the following statement:

Over the last ten years we have seen unprecedented growth in Alabama. Median income is up 20%, unemployment is at an all-time low. We have dramatically reduced the size of state government, we have over 6,000 fewer state employees today than we did eight years ago which equates to a 15% reduction. However, in this time, our infrastructure has lagged behind and every one agreed that something needed to be done.

This bill was passed the correct way. Over the past year my office alone has held over 30 open meetings with legislators, and all interested stakeholders. All voices were heard and nothing was rushed.

I want to thank the body for adopting strict oversight and accountability measures. Because of this, there is no doubt that going forward the money which is supposed to be used for infrastructure will be used for road, bridge and port improvements. As a fiscal conservative, it would have been impossible to support any type of revenue measure in the infrastructure package without the oversight and accountability laid out in this bill.

I thank the Senate for their support, Sen. Chambliss and Rep. Poole for their leadership on this issue and Governor Ivey for taking this issue head on. This infrastructure package will drive industry in Alabama for years to come and ensure that we continue the strong economic growth that we have enjoyed over the past few years by making sure that we are competitive on the world stage when it comes to recruiting jobs.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) released the following statement:

This plan will dramatically improve the safety of Alabama’s roads and bridges. In 2016, Alabama had the second highest rate of traffic fatalities in the nation. One in six Alabamians cross a structurally-deficient bride on their daily commute — and that’s unacceptable, especially when 375,000 school kids are on a bus every day. Governor Ivey’s proposal will help us rebuild Alabama’s infrastructure and make travel safer for school buses, truck drivers, and families.

This is about improving quality of life for every single community in Alabama — every town and county in the state will benefit with additional resources for roads and bridges. As a fiscal conservative, I could only vote for Governor Ivey’s plan because there were provisions in the bill that not a single dime from this fund could be spent on benefits or salaries for DOT employees — this money is for infrastructure, and infrastructure alone.

Last year, the Port of Mobile was the export point for $2 billion worth of Alabama coal to the world’s markets, and coal accounts for 40% of the Port’s total exports. Cotton farmers, timber landowners, poultry farmers, and coal producers across the state will all benefit from improvements to the Port of Mobile.

The Senate sponsor of the Rebuild Alabama package, Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), stated, “Among our neighboring states, Alabama is dead last in funding for infrastructure, and that has started to affect our ability to compete for high-paying jobs with Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. There are 16,000 bridges in Alabama, and over 7,000 of those are 50 years and older. That endangers our citizens and impairs our economic competitiveness. Every county in Alabama will see road projects go up within the next year or so with the funding from this plan — and that improved road system will make it easier to recruit new industries to Alabama.”

Update 2:50 p.m.

The House concurred with HB 1 and adjourned sine die. This means HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 are all set to be signed by Ivey. The Senate will adjourn sine die shortly after 3:00 p.m., ending the special session.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

House Minority Leader Daniels: Ivey and House, Senate leadership ‘committed’ to work with Dems on Medicaid expansion, lottery

HUNTSVILLE – Monday night, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville) hosted a town hall listening session at the St. Mark Baptist Church.

During his opening remarks, Daniels, who voted for the Rebuild Alabama Act, which addresses the state’s infrastructure needs, in addition to raising fuel taxes, explained his “yes” vote and said it was part of a give-and-take necessary to legislate from the minority.

Daniels said in exchange for working with Gov. Kay Ivey and the House and Senate leadership on the infrastructure bill, he got a commitment from them to look at Democratic Party priorities, which included Medicaid expansion, a lottery and the elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax.

“Some of the things you may not see is that you’ll probably see some news reports about is the governor committed to, and the House and Senate leadership agreed to work with us on priorities that we have as Democrats,” Daniels said in his opening remarks. “And some of those priorities include Medicaid expansion, criminal justice reform, a lottery, remove the tax off of groceries. Those are the things that they committed to working with us on.”

Daniels explained the difficulties of legislating from a minority, when Republicans had a supermajority, and that compromise was a necessity to get a seat at the table. He also pointed to recent public comments made by Ivey, noting that she did not rule out the possibility of Medicaid expansion.

“In politics, you only have your word,” Daniels explained to the audience gathered in the sanctuary of the St. Mark Baptist Church. “If you look at the press conference that she did, she did not rule out expanding Medicaid, or looking at some source of supporting a form of expansion in the state of Alabama.”

“There are other pieces of legislation the governor will need help with, so the only thing you can do is go off a person’s word,” he added. “You know, and oftentimes I’ve told members of the caucus this: I don’t care what happened in the past. It doesn’t matter to me. I wasn’t around at the time. But if someone gives you their word, I’ve always been taught to take them at their word until they prove otherwise.”

Following the event, Daniels told Yellowhammer News in an interview how it was necessary for Democrats to cooperate to some degree with Republicans in Montgomery for the good of the caucus and the entire state.

“Here’s what I would say on the Medicaid expansion piece – it would have to come to the legislative council,” Daniels explained. “So, it is not something that necessarily has to come through the full body. And so, I’m on the legislative council. We talked about a number of issues that are priorities to us, and the issues are not just priorities to the Democratic caucus. These are Alabama priorities. So, it’s beyond just Democratic priorities.”

“But you have the conversation – you think about voting ‘no,’” he added. “You get in there for four years, and you can’t deliver anything. But at least you’re getting a commitment to be able to have some discussion about the priorities and the issues that are a priority for your community.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Alabama Forestry Commission: March 3 tornadoes resulted in nearly $5.9 million damage to timberland

The Alabama Forestry Commission estimates timber losses caused by deadly tornadoes on March 3 at nearly $5.9 million.

That is almost $1,000 per acre of timberland damaged by two or three tornadoes in Macon, Lee and Barbour counties.

A report posted Monday on the commission’s website says the twisters destroyed more than 149,000 tons of timber worth nearly $3.4 million on 5,888 acres, adding that clearing and replanting will cost another $2.5 million.

A news release says it is important to salvage damaged timber as soon as possible, removing dead wood that could contribute to destructive wildfires or be infested by bark beetles.

The commission recommends landowners check with U.S. Department of Agriculture service centers about possible cost-share assistance.

The Lee County tornado devastated the town of Beauregard, killing 23 people.
4 hours ago

$12M award after funeral home lost woman’s cremated remains

The daughter of an Alabama woman whose cremated remains were lost by a funeral home has been awarded $12 million.

AL.com reports the jury verdict was announced Monday after Pine Crest Funeral Home in Mobile lost the remains of Shelley Hood’s mother, Cecille Howard Taylor Gardner.

Although Hood’s mother died in 2011, court documents show, Hood first inquired about the remains in 2015 and was repeatedly told by management that they would be found.

In 2016, the company’s general manager told Hood that the remains had not been located and no record existed of their whereabouts.

Hood filed a lawsuit in 2017.

The funeral home is owned by Service Corporation International, a leading provider of death care services and products in North America.
