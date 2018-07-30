WATCH: Legacy Pastor Lee Domingue talks focusing on the big picture instead of dwelling on poor circumstances

In this episode of Executive Lion’s “Living Life On Purpose,” Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with Lee Domingue, a successful entrepreneur turned legacy pastor, to discuss overcoming challenges and focusing on the big picture instead of dwelling in circumstances.

Lee Domingue is a successful businessman who answered the call to ministry and has chosen to use his gifts and talents to advance the Kingdom of God. Lee is an entrepreneur, international speaker, best-selling author, a family man, husband, and most importantly, a visionary man of God. Lee was very successful at an early age and lost everything. Then he started another business and became even more successful. This time, he followed God’s call and sold the business. Now, he helps lead a team of business leaders at Church of the Highlands to accelerate the vision of the church and allow it to accomplish all that God has in store.

Watch:

3 Takeaways:

1) We must be very careful in determining our motives. If we are trying to build our own Kingdom, it will be short lived and meaningless in the end. If we try to build God’s Kingdom, we can have success for His glory, and we will have purpose.

2) Sometimes God asks us to do things that do not make sense to those around us. If God calls us to it, it makes sense to Him and that is all we need to know. If we are obedient, God honors that and He can make it make sense in the long run for eternity.

3) The things of this world are nice to own, but we can’t let them own us. Lee had exotic cars, planes, and all the wealth he could want in his 20’s. It was hollow. Success is fleeting and if that is what we measure ourselves by, we will never be fulfilled. We must live a life of significance, which comes from serving others, to find true joy and the ultimate gratification.