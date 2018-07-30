Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates religious liberty task force
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Monday the creation of a religious liberty task force within the Department of Justice meant to aid in the implementation of a memo he signed last October guiding how the department litigates such issues.
“The Constitution’s protections don’t end at the parish parking lot, nor can our freedoms be confined to our basements,” Sessions said the department’s Religious Liberty Summit.
Sessions pointed to the cases of Little Sisters of the Poor and Masterpiece Cakeshop as examples of government failure to protect religious liberty.
“I can assure you that people in Washington have no idea the extent to which our religious community is with the American people in times of birth, death, marriage, divorce and those kinds of situations that are so impactful to human beings,” Sessions said, taking a shot at those living inside the Beltway.
“I believe we need to respect that and affirm it wherever possible,” he said.
