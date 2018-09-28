This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) confirmed his intention to stick with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, liberal activists from San Fransisco to New York came out of the woodworks in support of Jones, including porn-star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, former head speechwriter for President Barack Obama, Jon Favreau, and political advisor to Secretary Hillary Clinton, Adam Parkhomenko.
“Respect,” Avenatti tweeted. The California attorney, who is representing a woman who alleges Kavanaugh is a gang rapist, is admittedly considering a run as a Democrat for president against Donald Trump in 2020.
“Hey Democrats: this is how it’s done. Thank you, @DougJones,” Favreau said in a tweet.
Thank you @DougJones https://t.co/iqzN4ErsoF
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 28, 2018
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
After a deal between Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Senate Democrats led to swing-vote Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) to join the calls for renewed FBI investigation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to delay a final floor vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court for up to a week.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to recommend Kavanaugh’s approval Friday on a party-line 11-10 vote, however, Republicans lacked the votes in the full Senate with Murkowski and Flake not being ready to vote “yes” on final approval. The delay will allow for a “supplemental” FBI background check and will be limited to the “credible” allegations that have already surfaced against the nominee, according to Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX).
Statement from President @realDonaldTrump:
“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2018
This new delay drew the ire of Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4).
“Ridiculous,” Aderholt said in a tweet. “The Senate should not delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh another day.”
This shows just how much of a delay tactic all this is. They demand an FBI investigation and then acknowledge nothing will change their minds. Enough is enough. It is time to hold the vote and #ConfirmKavanaugh. https://t.co/BAcCxXIpdf
— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) September 28, 2018
Earlier in the day, Byrne took to the House floor and delivered a strong speech in support of Kavanaugh and his immediate confirmation.
Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) delivered a strong speech on the floor of the United States House of Representatives Friday in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, saying, “This circus must end.”
This comes in stark contrast to Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) voting “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Byrne is seriously considering running against Jones in 2020.
“Judge Kavanaugh has a clear record as a thoughtful jurist who respects and will defend our Constitution. Those who have worked with him over the years and know him best strongly defend his record as a good man who loves his family and our country,” Byrne said, at the beginning of his speech.
Byrne continued, “I’m ashamed we find ourselves where we are today. It is shameful the way Judge Kavanaugh has had his name smeared, just as it is shameful that Dr. Ford has been used as a pawn in a political game. Frankly, my heart hurts for both of them.”
Byrne is concerned about possible negative longterm effects from the historically contentious confirmation process.
“Our government is only as good as the people who serve in it, and I am deeply concerned that this whole series of events will encourage fewer good men and women to take up the call of government service,” Byrne explained.
“This circus must end. The Senate should vote on Judge Kavanaugh, approve him to serve on the Supreme Court, and allow our great country to move forward,” Byrne concluded.
Watch:
After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) confirmed he will vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s conformation to the United States Supreme Court, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan released a statement criticizing Jones for “his disingenuous promise to represent the majority of Alabamians.”
Lathan also thanked Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for his support of President Donald Trump’s nominee.
“The Alabama Republican Party thanks Senator Richard Shelby for representing our state and committing to cast a YES vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Lathan said.
She continued, “Senator Doug Jones has now said he will vote NO on the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. His NO vote betrays our state and his actions highlight his disingenuous promise to represent the majority of Alabamians.”
For Lathan, Jones’ “no” vote is a clear indicator of where his political loyalties lie.
“After siding against Alabamians and President Trump, Senator Jones is now firmly in the Schumer/Feinstein/Warren/Sanders column. With his experience as an attorney, it is shocking that he is willing to betray the right of due process. This ‘seek and destroy’ hijacking of one of the most qualified court nominees in our lifetime is an abomination to our nation’s most fundamental principles of fairness,” Lathan emphasized.
“After his repeated NO votes, Senator Jones is now a full-fledged member of the ‘Never Trump’ resistance,” she added. “Alabama will not forget his betrayal. Senator Doug Jones’ days in the United States Senate are numbered.”
Lathan addressed the Thursday hearing featuring Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
“Anyone who experiences an assault should be taken seriously. All avenues should be exhausted to help a victim and to find the truth pertinent to each individual situation. It is clear Dr. Ford suffered from a traumatic event in her youth, and like Judge Kavanaugh’s daughter, we should pray for her to receive strength, peace and healing. Nevertheless, there was no case made that Brett Kavanaugh was involved in her incident. Actually, the opposite happened as witnesses she named refuted her story and Kavanaugh convincingly denies it,” Lathan outlined.
The ALGOP will be rallying people across the state to ensure Jones is a one-term Senator.
“The one thing we are confident of is this: Senator Doug Jones’ nameplate on his office door in the halls of the United States Senate will be replaced by Alabamians in 2020,” Lathan concluded.
A new Air Force training jet will not be built in eastern Alabama.
Developers proposed Tuskegee’s Moton Field as a site for an Italian manufacturer to assemble the T-100 trainer, but the Pentagon chose Boeing for the project.
The news is a disappointment for officials who hoped an aircraft plant would be a badly needed boost for the region.
But Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says it is good that the area united to pursue the aerospace factory.
The T-100 project would have brought more than 750 jobs to the region.
Instead, Boeing will receive a $9.2 billion contract to produce 351 T-X trainer jets, plus simulators and other equipment.
The proposed site for the Alabama project was once the training home of the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.
