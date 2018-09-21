College football week 4: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines
With fall officially underway and college football through three weeks of action, Alabama’s favorite teams face some must-see tests in week four.
UAB is off this week, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday. Alabama has an interesting matchup against Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M, while Auburn looks to bounce back against Arkansas.
You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (now that Mississippi has legal sports betting).
All games below are on Saturday, September 22:
UWA at Limestone (Gaffney, SC) 12:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M (Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL), 2:30 p.m. CST
TV: CBS or watch online here.
Alabama A&M at Southern University (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL), 4:00 p.m. CST
Troy at University of Lousiana at Monroe (Monroe, LA), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
JSU vs. Tennessee Tech (Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
Samford at Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
ASU at Grambling State (Grambling, LA), 6:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.
UNA vs. AZUSA Pacific (Braly Stadium, Florence, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
Auburn vs. Arkansas (Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: SEC Network or watch online here.
South Alabama at Memphis (Memphis, TN), 7:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.
Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn