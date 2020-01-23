Watch: AL-01 candidate Bill Hightower releases campaign’s first TV ad

Former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) released the first TV ad for his congressional campaign on Thursday. Hightower is running to replace U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) in Alabama’s first congressional district.

The 30-second spot highlights Hightower’s Christian values, including bills backed by Hightower in the state legislature that promoted adoption and stood against abortion.

Hightower’s campaign told Yellowhammer News in a press release that the ad buy “is district-wide, will total six-figures, and will continue through the March 3rd Primary Election.”



One of Hightower’s competitors in the March 3 Republican primary, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, announced his first ad on Wednesday. Hightower and Carl are joined in the Republican Primary by State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), businessman Wes Lambert and Army veteran John Castorani.

As of September 30, Hightower had $447,611 in his campaign coffers. Carl, who is investing a significant amount of his personal fortune, had $741,307 on hand and Pringle reported $215,437. The fundraising totals for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be available January 30.

Hightower, who placed fourth in the 2018 Republican primary for governor, has led all of the polls in the AL-01 congressional race that have been released to the public so far. He has also been endorsed by former U.S. Senator and presidential contender Rick Santorum (R-PA) and the conservative group Club for Growth.

There are three contenders in the AL-01 Democratic primary, but the district leans very heavily Republican.

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.