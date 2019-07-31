Hightower endorsed by Club for Growth in AL-01 GOP primary

Former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) has been endorsed by the Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth’s political arm in the 2020 Alabama First Congressional District race to fill the vacancy created by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (R-AL) U.S. Senate bid.

The endorsement was announced on Wednesday.

“Bill Hightower is a strong, pro-growth conservative with business experience who will fight for Alabama jobs and families in the House of Representatives,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement.

Hightower was elected to the Alabama Senate in a 2013 special election before achieving reelection in 2014. He chose to forgo the chance at a second full term in 2018, instead running against Governor Kay Ivey in the gubernatorial primary.

“As a State Senator, Hightower consistently supported reduced spending, lower taxation, and fewer regulations, and we look forward to him bringing those principles to Washington,” McIntosh added.

The endorsement announcement came the day after Club for Growth PAC released their own polling results showing Hightower leading the race over State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Hightower stated, “I welcome the endorsement of fiscal conservatives like the Club for Growth PAC. We share the common goal of bringing fiscal responsibility to Washington so we can reduce the tax burden on hardworking families.”

“My record proves I have one of the most conservative voting records in the entire state,” he continued. “And when it comes to cutting taxes, I’m the only candidate to vote against every tax hike and fight to pass a flat tax. I am committed to going to Washington to support President Trump’s efforts to lower the tax burden on hardworking families.”

“The people of South Alabama work too hard to see their tax dollars wasted, and I will be their watchdog in Congress,” Hightower concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn