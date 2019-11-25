Club for Growth poll shows Hightower +19 over field in GOP’s AL-01 race

With U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) vacating his seat to run for the U.S. Senate, a wide-open shot at a position for U.S. Congress has been left for potential officeseekers in the Republican-leaning district.

Now that the qualifying deadline has come and gone, there are five candidates officially vying for the Republican nod: Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, U.S. Army veteran John Castorani, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), restauranteur Wes Lambert and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile).

According to a poll released on Monday conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of Club for Growth PAC released to Yellowhammer News, Hightower continues to lead the Republican primary by a 19-point margin.

Bill Hightower 35%

Chris Pringle 16%

Jerry Carl 13%

Wes Lambert 2%

John Castorani 1%

Undecided 33%

Hightower’s lead and the state of the race are similar to what the same polling outfit showed back in July. According to the WPA Intelligence poll, he also holds advantages over other contenders such as Pringle and Carl.

Earlier this year, Club for Growth gave its endorsement to Hightower.

Republican voters will go to the polls on March 3, 2020, to select their preference for who will face the Democrat in that congressional race.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.