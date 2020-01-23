7 Things: Bidens won’t be witnesses in impeachment trial, Doug Jones continues to be good for Chuck Schumer, Alabama AG calls for impeachment dismissal and more …
7. Elizabeth Warren will never be president
- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says she is going to be highly selective of her Cabinet members if she’s elected president, but she’s promising that she’ll have half of her Cabinet be “women and nonbinary people.”
- This mainly appears to be another attempt for Warren to gain more support after she dropped from polling neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden. Now, she’s slipped to third behind Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). A new poll shows Biden up in Iowa and Sanders up in New Hampshire.
6. Senate candidates aren’t really all about weed
- While at a U.S. Senate debate held in North Alabama, the U.S. Senate candidates answered questions, one of which was if marijuana should be legalized or laws should be changed federally. They didn’t seem very keen on the idea.
- Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gave the impression that he could be open to medical marijuana as long as they “prove” it’s worth it, but stated, “If we ever put marijuana on our streets legally, it’s over.” U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said that because “we’ve taken God out of the center of our lives” there have been more issues with drug and alcohol abuse.
5. Byrne thinks Trump will speak out in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary
- President Donald Trump hasn’t yet said much publicly about the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, but in a radio interview, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said Trump is “paying very close attention.” Byrne added that Trump has some rough feelings about former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ candidacy.
- While Sessions has said that people don’t bring up his recusal to him on the campaign trail, Byrne said voters “bring it up with me all the time.” Byrne also mentioned that people are upset with Sessions for getting into the race, but Byrne also said he expects Trump will eventually speak out.
4. Bond revocation bill is announced
- A new proposed constitutional amendment will allow judges to deny bond to violent criminal offenders in Alabama after the recent murder of Aniah Blanchard by career criminal Ibraheem Yazeed. If passed, prosecutors can ask for a hearing that would present evidence that the defendant is a threat to the community and a judge will then decide.
- Blanchard’s killer now faces two capital murder charges in Blanchard’s death, but the catalyst for this amendment is the fact that he was out on bond after being charged with kidnapping and attempted murder charges. If he had been in jail, Blanchard would be alive but current law only allows for no bond in capital murder cases.
3. Marshall urging the Senate to reject impeachment
- In Washington, D.C., Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter with the U.S. Senate urging they reject the articles of impeachment on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power against President Donald Trump.
- Marshall was joined in signing the letter by 20 other attorney generals from the United States. While at a press conference to discuss the letter, Marshall said that based on everything he’s previously seen in a courtroom that “to now hear the House say that they are not prepared” only goes to show that “they have no case.”
2. Schumer’s Alabama senator is doing what Schumer wants
- On the first day of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) did the most unsurprising thing and voted six-for-six in line with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
- Despite all of Jones’ comments leading up to the trial where he insisted that he’s not going to cast partisan votes, he voted strictly along party lines. The votes were to keep Democratic amendments to the trial from being tabled.
1. Biden won’t testify and there will be no trade
- While the impeachment prattles along with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) declaring the 2020 election may be stolen, former Vice President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be testifying while Chuck Schumer has declared that any trade involving Hunter Biden is off the table.
- The “experts” who get paid to cover this trial seem to think there are some magic words that Schiff can’t utter that will lead to Republicans calling the witnesses they want with nothing in exchange but this is not going to happen.