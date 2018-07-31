Subscription Preferences:

Putin didn’t influence my vote, Hillary did 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama public schools ranked nation’s 44th best, according to new study 3 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox won’t try to end the Second Amendment — unless he has a good reason 4 hours ago / Opinion
Athens mans commits double murder and suicide 5 hours ago / News
University of Alabama receives largest donation in school history 6 hours ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Report from the world’s largest naval exercise 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Republicans lead by double digits in statewide races, new poll finds 7 hours ago / News
Report: City of Birmingham could face $8.7 million in fines for concealing Linn Park Confederate monument 8 hours ago / News
Kendra Scott and Yellowhammer team up to support the Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch 8 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Two from Georgia accused in north Alabama jury duty scam 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Giuliani confuses everyone, socialism is really expensive, gun control debate takes place of the debate in the Alabama governor’s race, and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
US Attorney General Sessions: US culture ‘less hospitable to people of faith’ 11 hours ago / News
Attorneys seek to remove judge, move trial of Montgomery police officer 12 hours ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 12 hours ago / Sponsored
Annual survey seeks to measure corruption — by asking journalists who cover politics 1 day ago / News
Ivey, Maddox campaigns battle over what it means to ‘support the 2nd Amendment’ 1 day ago / News
I repeat: If Roy Moore truly cares about his announced values and policies he should go away 1 day ago / Opinion
‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ on the rise, therapists say 1 day ago / News
Roy Moore walks off set after ‘Who Is America’ interview goes south 1 day ago / News
Plans to be unveiled for completion of nuclear plant in Jackson County 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Walt Maddox won’t try to end the Second Amendment — unless he has a good reason

For Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox to have a realistic shot at becoming Alabama’s next governor, two improbable events will have to occur. First, his Republican opponent incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey will have to face a scandal proportionate to the scandals Roy Moore encountered during his years in the political arena, including the allegations of having inappropriate relationships with minors, which plagued his 2017 U.S. Senate special election.

Second, Maddox will have to portray himself as a moderate Democrat with conservative leanings.

Maddox describes himself as pro-life, which helps. However, he won’t take a position on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, which hurts.

Another misfire by Maddox to brand himself as a moderate Democrat to Alabamians was to court the endorsement of Mom’s Demand Action, a Michael Bloomberg led anti-gun rights organization, and then pretend it is a pro-Second Amendment organization:

“Moms Demand Action, like Walt, supports the second amendment,” Maddox spokesman Chip Hill said, according to a report. “Walt was proud to receive their gun-sense candidate designation.”

In reality, Maddox’s view on Second Amendment issues is quite different. The Tuscaloosa mayor has extreme views on gun rights, which he laid out in his response to a National Rifle Association questionnaire earlier this year:

“[L]et me make my position clear. I will never favor taking any existing constitutional right away from any American unless we, as a people, come to the conclusion that restraint of some rights helps ensure the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by all.”

That response was deception on steroids. He says he will never take away your Second Amendment right unless we come to the conclusion it is for a good reason. That means in his judgment it is not a right.

If Maddox had any sense, he would think twice before taking the endorsement of an organization that is best known for smearing Republican legislators and claiming it exists to fight the National Rifle Association.

This contradiction by Maddox accentuates Democrats’ problems for the 2018 elections. They can’t be honest or the vast majority of the Alabama electorate won’t consider them as a viable option.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Putin didn’t influence my vote, Hillary did

Over and over again, we hear that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. With nothing more than wishful thinking, and a baseless theory of collusion, Democrats continue to cry foul and ardently support Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the matter. The political circus, often called a witch hunt (among other things) by the president, has cost taxpayers millions and dominates focus in Washington, D.C., distracting from the real issues that can benefit all Americans.

Regardless of political differences, all can agree that elections need to be conducted fairly and free of foreign influence. Allegations of election interference are serious and should be impartially addressed before the wild political accusations we continue to witness are leveled.

However, the ongoing structural conflict in our government stemming from the overblown narrative of Russian meddling in US elections is failing to get to the root of the problem, or much less fix it, if we even had a problem in the first place.

It seems the only purpose those who bring up election meddling have is an attempt to undermine President Trump and to use the US government resources to continue a political campaign which was over in 2016.

There are many reasons to be skeptical of the accusations that have been raised against Donald Trump and his presidential campaign when it comes to election interference. Conclusions have been offered without substance or proof even after questionable campaign surveillance. The fact that minds are made up without evidence or even a hint of open mindedness is tearing apart any chances of political unity in the USA.

Based on the facts we know now, if the Muller investigation proceeds fairly and logically it has no hope to implicate Trump or his campaign in any wrongdoing – and in fact may even backfire on the Democrats who continue to advocate for its legitimacy.

The facts and evidence available today tell a very different story than what we see and read in the media today. These facts have been assembled into a formal complaint the Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to conduct a real investigation into how money from the Clinton campaign funded the famed dossier that has led to warrants that allowed eavesdropping on the Trump campaign and the overall false narrative we constantly hear fueling the Mueller investigation.

As the complaint states,

“…For over a year, Democratic officials have accused the Trump Administration of collaborating with foreign interlopers to influence the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election. In reality, it was the Clinton-backed Democratic machine that conspired with foreigners in violation of both federal campaign finance law and basic decency to manipulate the election…

…The Clinton campaign weaponized American intelligence and law enforcement communities — led by Democratic appointees of President Barack Obama —through false, malicious, wholly manufactured lies about the Republican nominee, now President, Donald J. Trump,”

It is time to look at the facts. Political opposition research, obtained from Russia, and paid for by the Clinton campaign is the source of the allegations of collusion. The incessant chatter and manufactured outrage on the matter is an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the election and getting in the way of real progress.

If Hillary Clinton had won, we would hear nothing of the Russia narrative – and the Democrats’ role in the scandal would be covered up. Instead, the more that comes out, the more obvious it becomes that the Russia collusion theory is based on a false premise – and not a real problem at all.

Despite the absolute certainty expressed by so many journalists, analysts, and deep state government officials, the only evidence of collusion with the Kremlin that can be proven is the coordination conducted by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Even as the facts continue to come to light, the “resistance” refuses to give up. No matter how many times a lie is repeated, it does not make it true.

Despite what the left wants us to believe, Vladimir Putin had no influence over my vote for president of the United States, but Hillary Clinton and the Democrats sure did – and the paper trail proves it. Hopefully the FEC will follow the money and do what the Department of Justice and Congress are unable to accomplish.

Shaun McCutcheon, of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation is an Alabama based electrical engineer and successful plaintiff in the 2014 Supreme Court case McCutcheon v. FEC.

3 hours ago

Alabama public schools ranked nation’s 44th best, according to new study

Alabama’s public schools have been ranked 44th best in the country by the personal finance WalletHub, which is slightly lower than two other recent rankings by U.S. News and World Report and Education Week.

Researchers at WalletHub examined various criteria across two categories – quality and safety – to make their determinations.

Those criteria included high school graduation rates among low-income students, reading and math test scores, median ACT scores, pupil-teacher ratio, along with share of threatened/injured high school students, share of high school students participating in violence, bullying incidence rate, and disciplinary incidence rate, among others.

The state was ranked 43rd on the quality scale and 45th on the safety scale.

“The WalletHub ranking, like many other rankings that are published about schools, companies, and various organizations, are based on the criteria they used for this particular study,” Dr. Michael Sibley, the Alabama Department of Education’s director of communication, told Yellowhammer News.

“Alabama’s ranking, like any other state, will fluctuate depending on the methodology used and data point considered,” Sibley said.

Earlier this year, Education Week ranked Alabama’s public school system 43rd in the nation, and U.S. News and World Report ranked it 39th.

“Our goal is to create the best possible learning atmosphere for all Alabama students and to prepare them for life after high school, whether that is 2-4 year college, military service, skilled trade, or any other career option sought,” Sibley said.

“We look forward to developing an assessment system that aligns state standards, increasing graduation rates, keeping our students safe and building the future leaders – among many other things,” he said.

The state did have an 87.1 percent graduation rate, according to this year’s Education Week ranking, which is 16th highest in the country.

Show less
5 hours ago

Athens mans commits double murder and suicide

Police say a man killed his 10-year-old son and his sleeping 84-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life in northern Alabama.

Athens police said in a statement that William “Billy” Christopher shot 10-year-old Chevy Christopher and 84-year-old Betty Sue Christopher on Saturday in Athens.

Athens police Capt. Trevor Harris said in a statement that investigators were working to find a motive for the crimes.

Harris said the child had spent the night with his father and grandmother on Friday.

The next morning, the boy’s mother couldn’t reach them by phone or get an answer at the door, so she contacted a relative with a key who found the three bodies.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

University of Alabama receives largest donation in school history

The University of Alabama announced its biggest donation in school history Monday.

Marillyn A. Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp., and her husband, James Hewson, pledged $15 million to the university to go towards the Culverhouse College of Business.

“I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the University of Alabama,” Marillyn Hewson said. “That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO.”

The Hewsons both graduated from the university, with Marillyn having received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in economics, while James received a bachelor’s in communication.

“This is a remarkable gift from a truly incredible, successful and compassionate couple,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said of the donation. “Their commitment to and ongoing support of our Culverhouse College of Business reflects a confidence in the important teaching, research and service we do every day.”

In 2017, the couple gave the school $5 million in support of the Marillyn Hewson Faculty Fellows Program in Data Analytics and Cyber Security, a high-tech Data Analytics and Cyber Security lab, and an endowed undergraduate scholarship and graduate assistantship.

Marillyn was honored in New York City Monday as the 2018 Chief Executive of the Year by Chief Executive magazine.

7 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Report from the world’s largest naval exercise

Imagine the scenario: a massive earthquake strikes an impoverished island country. It is followed up by multiple aftershocks and a tsunami. Countless lives are lost and thousands more are injured. The United States and partner nations are called in to respond and help get the nation back on its feet.

In this instance, this was a scenario as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise, also known as RIMPAC, military training exercise in the Pacific Ocean. While this time the scenario was just an exercise, it most certainly could become a reality. The question becomes would our country, as well as partner nations, be prepared to respond.

That’s where RIMPAC comes into play.  As the world’s largest naval exercise, RIMPAC allows the United States and partner nations to train together and learn more about each nation’s capabilities. Since it was started in 1971 by the United States, Australia, and Canada, RIMPAC has allowed for critical training and relationship-building across the Pacific region.

I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to attend RIMPAC this year to talk with our military leadership, observe some of the exercise, and interact with our servicemen and women. As Vice-Chairman of the House Seapower and Project Forces Subcommittee, the trip continued my understanding of the challenges facing our naval fleet, as well as provided a general overview of the overall capabilities of the world’s navies.

The theme for this year’s exercise was “Capable, Adaptive, Partners.” The formal objective was to “enhance the operability of the combined RIMPAC forces across the full spectrum of military operations in the maritime environment.”

Admiral John Alexander, the Commander of U.S. Third Fleet and the person in charge of the RIMPAC exercise, put it best when he said “it’s hard to say no to a friend.” That is why RIMPAC is so important.

This year, RIMPAC runs from June 27th to August 2nd. 25 nations participated this year, bringing 46 ships, five submarines, 17 national land forces, over 200 aircraft, and over 25,000 total personnel. Those numbers demonstrate just how large and impressive this exercise is.

During my trip, we had the opportunity to go aboard both a U.S. and an Australian Navy ship. That speaks to the nature of RIMPAC. It is all about partnerships and gaining a better understanding for each other. The Australians were incredibly welcoming and took great pride in showing off their ship and their ability to successfully operate with U.S. military personnel.

One of the highlights of my RIMPAC trip was being able to meet with some sailors from Mobile, Brewton, Spanish Fort, and Tuscaloosa. In the small time I spent with them, I could tell these were high quality individuals who love serving their country. I made sure to convey our deep appreciation for service and sacrifice.

You see, the U.S. Navy is always impressive, but leading 25 nations in a joint naval exercise underscores just how impressive it is. No other navy in the history of the world has ever done that, but the reasons for doing it are even more important.

We are using our hard power to achieve a soft power goal – attaching each of these countries closer to the United States and creating relationships across our militaries which not only serves us all well in times of peace, as when there is a natural disaster, but just as importantly also lowers the chance of war.

Hopefully the lessons learned at RIMPAC never have to be used, but I have greater confidence in our Navy and our partners following another successful exercise in the Pacific.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

