Ivey, Maddox campaigns battle over what it means to ‘support the 2nd Amendment’

The two campaigns for governor have clear disagreements about what it means to support the Second Amendment, as recent statements from both indicate.

Democrat Walt Maddox’s communications director, Chip Hill, told AL.com last week that Maddox “fully supports the Second Amendment,” while citing recognition he has received from Moms Demand Action, an advocacy organization supporting “new and stronger gun laws and policies to protect our children.”

Ivey’s campaign views Maddox’s “Gun Sense Candidate” designation from Moms Demand Action a clear liability.

“Maddox can continue to try to sell himself as a conservative Democrat, but even Alabama Democrats have historically supported gun rights and received endorsements from the NRA,” the Ivey campaign said in a statement Monday.

Moms Demand Action, which endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, define themselves as such:

Moms Demand Action supports the 2nd Amendment, but we believe common-sense solutions can help decrease the escalating epidemic of gun violence that kills too many of our children and loved ones every day. Whether the gun violence happens in urban Chicago, suburban Virginia, or rural Texas, we must act now on new and stronger gun laws and policies to protect our children.

Still, in a statement to Yellowhammer News, Hill argued that both Maddox and Moms Demand Action are supportive of the Second Amendment.

“Moms Demand Action, like Walt, supports the second amendment,” Hill said. “Walt was proud to receive their gun-sense candidate designation.”

Annual survey seeks to measure corruption — by asking journalists who cover politics

A pair of researchers who study government corruption by asking the folks who should know best — journalists covering politics — are back with their latest survey.

Quantifying corruption long has been an elusive goal because there is no agreed-up criteria to measure it. Some researchers have examined public corruption convictions or indictments. But comparisons from state to state are hard to make because of differing laws and contrasting levels of aggressiveness among prosecutors pursuing such cases.

And statistics on prosecutions shed no light on a softer type of corruption — conduct that is unethical but does not cross the legal line.

Michael Johnston and Oguzhan Dincer, former fellows at Harvard Law School’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, hit on the idea several years ago of measuring corruption in a different way — surveying reporters.

Dincer, director of the Institute for Corruption Studies at Illinois State University, acknowledged that the methodology he and Johnston use has its own flaws. It is subjective and susceptible to reporters’ own bias. But he said it has the advantage of taking the pulse of men and women who see the government up close.

“You’re the watchdogs,” he said in an interview on Monday. “You watch what these guys do every day. I operate on the assumption that you know this better than anyone.”

The latests survey — the fifth prepared by Johnston and Dincer — went out Monday. It asks journalists for their assessment of how common corruption is in the executive, legislative and judicial branches in the states they cover.

The survey also asks for an assessment of both illegal corruption — conduct that actually violates the law — what Dincer and Johnston term “legal corruption,” or actions that undermine the integrity of government without violating a criminal statute.

Dincer said he and Johnston plan to publish the results of all five years’ worth of data after compiling responses to the latest survey. He said he hopes to make it available before the midterm elections in November.

Dincer said he has found a great deal of overlap between the perception of journalists and the public reputation of states considered dirty — like Illinois, Louisiana and New Jersey. And, Dincer added, the results do not change dramatically from year to year.

“It’s pretty consistent,” he said. “If there’s a major corruption scandal, it might affect perceptions of a state.”

Alabama has had plenty of corruption scandals. The arrest last week of state Rep. Randy Davis (R-Daphne) was only the latest. A federal grand jury added Davis as a defendant in a case accusing former Majority Leader Mickey Hammon and Rep. Jack Williams (R-Vestavia Hills) of using their offices to try to change the law to benefit health clinics in which they had an ownership stake.

Add to that recent convictions of former Gov. Robert Bentley and former Majority Leader Mike Hubbard in unrelated cases — and convictions of two previous governors dating to the 1980s — and it is not surprising that Alabama topped the nation on the most recent corruption index.

“Alabama is consistently corrupt,” Dincer said. “It’s always there. New Jersey is always corrupt. … It’s pretty in line with what you expect to see based on news across the country.”

Dincer said he was interested in building the index because he was curious about how states other than the obvious ones would come out. He said he believes the ratings are accurate for most states. The exception, he said, might be smaller states that have relatively few journalists covering state government.

“If you have only one or two journalists respond, and they are very skeptical, it could make the state appear more corrupt,” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

I repeat: If Roy Moore truly cares about his announced values and policies he should go away

“Embarrassing” is the best way to describe former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore’s latest public performance.

His appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who is America” consisted of Moore being wanded with an Israeli military “pedophile” detector. All said, the appearance wasn’t close to the most embarrassing the show has seen, but this still isn’t a proud moment for him.

Moore is a stain on Alabama, Alabama Republicans and Republicans in general. If he wants all the things he claims to hold dear to succeed, he needs to stand down. It doesn’t really matter what you think of the guy, the allegations against him, or even his decades of public life. Moore is a clown and a cancer within the GOP. He needs to remove himself from the battlefield so he can stop hurting his side.

All of this is predicated, of course, on Moore caring more about his values than he does about standing in front of a camera, and I am not sure that is believable at this point.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ on the rise, therapists say

Therapists have now coined the phrase ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ after hearing from an increasing number of patients who name President Donald Trump’s “volatility” as part of their issues.

In a report from Canadian news outlet, CBC, Elisabeth LaMotte detailed the anxiety stemming from her patients.

One patient reportedly asked LaMotte at her Washington practice if Trump was going to “blow us up.”

LaMotte, who is the founder of the D.C. Counseling and Psychotherapy Center, refers to those feeling on edge about the president’s decisions as “collective anxiety.”

“There is a fear of the world ending,” she said. “It’s very disorienting and constantly unsettling.”

Therapists have reported unusually high levels of politics-related stress in their practices for the past few months.

LaMotte added some patients are in pain after “feeling socially or familially isolated” for favoring the president’s agenda, “even if they don’t support his tactics.”

LaMotte also made mention that the anxiety exhibited by these patients strongly resembles those of people raised by parents with a personality disorder. She said those resembling traits are ones like “grandiosity, excessive attention-seeking and severe lack of empathy.”

“Whether it’s conscious or not, I think we look to the president of the United States as a psychological parent,” she explained.

The symptoms of ‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ vary, however, LaMotte said they often include feeling a loss of control and helplessness and fretting about what’s occurring in the country and excessive time on social media.

“They say they’re wondering what’s next,” LaMotte stated.

According to LaMotte, Trump’s appointment of conservative judges to the Supreme Court has left lesbian clients “significantly concerned about the legitimacy of their marriage in the future.”

The report also lists examples of specific patients, specifically one who supports President Trump’s agenda.

Jaime Gale from Ohio fears “getting pounced on by somebody who doesn’t like me because of Trump.”

Roy Moore walks off set after ‘Who Is America’ interview goes south

Former Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore appeared on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series “Who is America” Sunday night.

After failing to pass what Cohen’s character issued as the pedophile detector test, Moore cut the interview short and walked off the set.

Cohen played the role as Gen. Erran Morad, an anti-terror expert with a newly developed Israeli technological device that he said can detect a pedophile. Cohen, who remained in character, explained to Moore that the device recognizes a particular hormone secreted from a pedophile’s sweat.

“Sex offenders and particularly pedophiles secrete an enzyme for DDHT, which is actually detectable. In Israel, they’ve developed a machine that is used in schools to detect anyone coming in and if they detect the pedophile it alerts the law enforcement,” Cohen told Moore.

Cohen then proceeded to take out the pretend device and wave it in front of himself. There was no triggering of the device and no sound. When Cohen placed the device in front of Moore, the device triggered and beeped.

“Obviously a problem — it’s malfunctioning,” said Cohen.

He called into the frame a guy who was on set and waved the device in front of the man with no triggering of the device.

He then again waved the device in front of Moore and it beeped.

Cohen then asked Moore if he had allowed someone to borrow the jacket he was wearing.

“I’ve been married for 33 years, I’ve never had an accusation of such things,” Moore told Cohen. “If this is an instrument, then it’s certainly… I’m not a pedophile, OK? Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly.”

“This device is 99.8 percent accurate,” said Cohen. “It is not saying that you are a pedophile. Of course not.”

A disgruntled Moore then walked off the set saying he was “cutting this conversation.”

“I support Israel, I don’t support this kind of stuff,” said Moore as he was leaving.

Plans to be unveiled for completion of nuclear plant in Jackson County

Plans for completing an idled nuclear plant in northern Alabama are to be unveiled soon.

Al.com reports that the plans for the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County are to be unveiled Monday.

The facility was sold at auction by the Tennessee Valley Authority for $111 million in 2016.

The plant was acquired by Nuclear Development LLC. The sale is scheduled to close in the fall, pending regularly approvals.

The Jackson County Development Authority said completion of the plant would have an economic output of more than $12 billion and create more than 8,000 jobs.

The plant is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

