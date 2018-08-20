Voting underway for North Alabama Class-AA baseball team name

Subscription Preferences:

The Moon Possums, Comet Jockeys and Space Chimps are among the five possible names for the minor league baseball team moving to Madison.

Team owner Ballcorps, LLC on Friday announced the proposed names.

Thunder Sharks and Trash Pandas round out the final five names.

Most of the proposed names gave a nod to the region’s deep connections to the national space exploration program.

The five names were selected from 10 possibilities during a period of online voting.

All possible team names were nominated by north Alabama residents.

A new round of voting for a team name began Friday at NorthAlabamaBaseball.com and will last through Sept. 3.

The final team name will be announced on Sept. 5.

BallCorps purchased the Mobile BayBears last year and is relocating the team to Madison.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

One of the more infuriating things about President Donald Trump and his loyal base is their failure to understand how politics work.

Yes, Trump won in 2016 by acting in a way that no one had seen before and no one expected to be successful, but the idea that abnormality is the new normal is foolish thinking. Even former Trump campaign chairman Steve Bannon seems to be realizing that fighting “the establishment” is foolish in 2018.

“The question is about President Trump and his agenda. And you’re gonna have to sometimes vote for people that you’re not totally comfortable with, OK?” Bannon said to Sean Hannity on Fox News last month. “That means some establishment figures, some RINOs. It doesn’t matter.”

One of the more frustrating storylines of 2016 was that only Trump could beat Hillary Clinton, mostly because it’s not true. But also because Trump was a drag on the GOP ticket rather than a boost.

Clinton is not in office, but her base hates Trump. And if special elections are a guide, the Democrats are going to be energized. While Trump’s base is psyched, the rest of the GOP seems to be somewhat apathetic — even if they like what Trump is doing, but can’t stand what he is saying.

Trump needs to focus on bridging that gap. He could do that by calming down on the special counsel stuff and focusing on boring policy, but continuing down the path we are on seems to be leading us to a situation where the House is most-likely lost.

The establishment never wanted, or needed, Trump. They used him to get tax cuts, judges and movement on immigration concerns. They decided to look the other way on his ridiculousness.

The trade-off may be two years of never-ending Democrat-led investigations in the U.S. House, unless the Trump ultra-supporters and the establishment can come together.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson last week became the fourth Alabama mayor to publicly support a U.S. Senate bill that would allow money market funds to elect to operate using a different method of valuation of its shares than is currently required by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On August 14, Stimpson sent a letter to Sen. Doug Jones – who sits on the Senate Banking Committee with Alabama’s other senator, Richard Shelby – urging him to support S. 1117.

Mayors John Reeves of Troy, Stewart Welch III of Mountain Brook and Todd Strange of Montgomery have similarly expressed their support for the bill, which they and other financial professionals argue will support better investment in local communities.

A coalition of 24 Alabama business, non-profit and governmental entities, as well as elected officials, have expressed their support for the bill.

Read more about S.1117 here.

See a full list of its supporters here.

In an interview with Alabama Public Television’s Don Dailey that aired Friday on APTV’s “Capitol Journal,” recently reelected Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley suggested that the group seeking to oust her as chairwoman may have been influenced by a “tiny bit of racism.”

Worley was backed by the Alabama Democratic Caucus (ADC), the state party’s black caucus led by long-time party boss Joe Reed, and re-elected in a vote held earlier this month to determine who would the party.

Worley touted the ADC for their involvement in county parties and for seeking out those willing to help Democrats get elected.

“The ADC, the Alabama Democratic Caucus is the official Democratic Party Caucus, and they are a remarkable group – very well organized in all of our counties throughout the state,” she said. “Of course, there was another caucus that met on Saturday morning at the same time that the minority caucus met. And that other caucus had its slate. So, they did exactly what the minority caucus did, and that was to create a slate of candidates, which they were pushing for greatly.”

“I think you have to give great tribute to Dr. Reed and do the ADC minority caucus for working hard, you know, getting individuals that are involved in their county parties and getting individuals involved who are helping to elect Democrats,” she continued. “And you know, I think virtually everybody is envious of the structure they have in place. And so that’s the reason we have a lot of naysayers.”

However, she also cited racism and jealousy as factors from those opposing the efforts of that group within her party.

“You know, there could be a tiny bit of racism there – but, I think the most important thing is a lot of folks are just jealous of how successful they’ve been,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

In a video posted Sunday by Auburn’s football program, head coach Gus Malzahn announced walk-on quarterback Devin Adams from Mobile has been awarded a scholarship for his senior year.

Malzahn, while addressing the team in the video, praised the scout team quarterback for his unselfishness.

“He never complained one time. He’ll just do whatever he can to help the team,” Malzahn emphasized.

He continued, “The guy that’s getting the scholarship tonight, I gave him a nickname and it’s well deserved. He doesn’t need much practice. He’ll go out there and just perform.”

“He’s ‘The Natural.’ It’s Devin Adams,” Malzahn announced, revealing the scholarship winner.

In an Instagram post of himself signing the paperwork, Adams gave the glory to God.

“God has been too real in my life … [Auburn Football] I appreciate everything!! Couldn’t thank you enough,” he said.

WATCH:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List joined pro-life Alabamians and the state’s Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan in Mobile on Wednesday to urge Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court and buck “the radical abortion lobby” that helped get Jones elected.

“We urge Senator Jones to stand against Chuck Schumer and the radical abortion lobby; stand with the President…and pledge to vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh immediately,” Jill Stanek, SBA List’s National Campaign Chair, said at the Mobile rally, per Alabama Today.

She also reminded Alabama’s junior senator that a majority of Alabamians polled support Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“Polling shows that 53 percent of Alabama voters agree President Trump has chosen well qualified judges for the Supreme Court,” Stanek added. “And 54 percent want the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh.”

The SBA List is one of several conservative groups asking Jones to confirm Trump’s nominee, even though Jones views these efforts as “silly” and “a waste of time.”

The Judicial Crisis Network’s massive ad buy has been flooding Alabama’s airwaves since July 9, and the NRA started their own ambitious television campaign recently.

Concerned Women for America, a Christian women’s organization, is also focusing grassroots efforts on the state.

Sen. Richard Shelby voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation after meeting with him a few weeks ago, but Jones still has not made up his mind and will not meet with the nominee until after his confirmation hearing.

Lathan, the Alabama Republican Party Chair, has repeatedly called on Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents, including at the Mobile rally.

“Respectfully, Senator Jones, when you go to the Senate floor there is not a moderate button to push; it is a yes, or it is a no,” Lathan said.

She continued, “Humbly, and very gratefully, we ask you, Senator Jones, to hear our voices…We are here to share with you and we are here to tell you very clearly: the people of this state want this judge seated and we’re asking you to cast that vote.”

Jones recently, talking about efforts to urge him to vote one way or the other, said, “It’s silly. It’s a waste of time.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

