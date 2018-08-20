Voting underway for North Alabama Class-AA baseball team name

The Moon Possums, Comet Jockeys and Space Chimps are among the five possible names for the minor league baseball team moving to Madison.

Team owner Ballcorps, LLC on Friday announced the proposed names.

Thunder Sharks and Trash Pandas round out the final five names.

Most of the proposed names gave a nod to the region’s deep connections to the national space exploration program.

The five names were selected from 10 possibilities during a period of online voting.

All possible team names were nominated by north Alabama residents.

A new round of voting for a team name began Friday at NorthAlabamaBaseball.com and will last through Sept. 3.

The final team name will be announced on Sept. 5.

BallCorps purchased the Mobile BayBears last year and is relocating the team to Madison.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

