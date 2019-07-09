7 Things: Doug Jones will block Trump nominees, shooter in Marshae Jones case speaks out, Roy Moore gets nothing but bad press and more …
7. Disgusting people are licking food in grocery stores
- After a 17-year-old woman in Texas had her boyfriend video her grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in the grocery store and then returning the canister to the freezer went viral, copycats videoing themselves doing the same thing have surfaced.
- In one case, Lenise Martin III from Louisiana made a copycat video and was arrested since tampering with food is illegal. He was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.
6. If you can’t get him on anything else, get his tax returns
- A bill that would allow Congress to access President Donald Trump’s state tax returns has been signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Previously, state tax returns were supposed to stay private with few exceptions, and Trump’s legal team has already called this bill “Presidential harassment.”
- The bill would mandate that the state’s commissioner of the Department of Taxation and Finance would be required to turn over tax returns when requested by the House of Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee or Joint Committee on Taxation.
5. The Russians are coming to help Planned Parenthood in Alabama
- A Russian band called “Pussy Riot,” which is known for its social activism, is coming to Birmingham for a concert that will benefit Planned Parenthood. While the concert was being discussed before the abortion ban was passed, it wasn’t until the Alabama Human Life Protection Act was signed into law that the plans were more official.
- The band’s co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova has said that the band wants to come to Alabama because to her it is “ridiculous” that the right to an abortion is still a question, as well as noting that her home country, Russia, is patriarchal in many ways, but at least they have access to abortion.
4. McConnell attacked over his great-great grandparents from Alabama
- In an odd attempt to make the wildly unpopular Democrat debate over reparations seem like a legitimate issue, NBC News published an “exclusive” story about two of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) great-great-grandparents, who owned slaves in Alabama over 150 years ago.
- The hook here is that McConnell’s opposition to reparations is unseemly given his familial connections and the fact that his former Alabama relatives “James McConnell and Richard Daley, owned a total of at least 14 slaves in Limestone County, Alabama.”
3. A lawsuit is the only thing keeping Roy Moore’s name in the news
- As Moore’s candidacy seems to be fading, there is a reason why Roy Moore keeps appearing in headlines: the lawsuit Leigh Corfman filed against Moore, From last week’s court filings, Moore’s legal team is calling the lawsuit “the theatre of the absurd,” which was in response to Corfman’s team asking to expand the boundaries of Moore’s deposition.
- Despite these legal proceedings dragging on and not really presenting new information, we will continue to keep hearing about the lawsuit, his fledgling candidacy and low poll numbers because they have to pretend Moore is viable and scary.
2. Shooter in Marshae Jones case says she won’t get over the shooting
- AL.com spoke to 23-year-old Ebony Jemison who said, “I will never get over the baby but I will get over doing what I had to do to protect myself,” as she recounted the events of the day where she fired the shot that may have ricocheted and hit Jones in the stomach killing her unborn baby as Jones was menacing her.
- Embarrassingly, the prosecutor caved to media pressure and dropped the charges against Jones. Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington cited the fact that people were mean to her online when she was on vacation for dropping the case, stating, “All the while my name was being desecrated across this…this nation.”
1. Doug Jones will oppose Trump nominees, even if he doesn’t have all the details
- There’s a new video of Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) promising to stop a future Supreme Court pick from President Trump, even though it’s completely hypothetical, further making it clear that Jones knows his Senate career is going to be a short one.
- The video was taken at the University of North Alabama town hall held by Jones. It also showed Jones saying that he can “raise hell” about the hypothetical nomination and acknowledging that there’s nothing he can realistically do other than “shame him” for the nomination.