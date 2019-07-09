Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

7 Things: Doug Jones will block Trump nominees, shooter in Marshae Jones case speaks out, Roy Moore gets nothing but bad press and more …

7. Disgusting people are licking food in grocery stores

  • After a 17-year-old woman in Texas had her boyfriend video her grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in the grocery store and then returning the canister to the freezer went viral, copycats videoing themselves doing the same thing have surfaced.
  • In one case, Lenise Martin III from Louisiana made a copycat video and was arrested since tampering with food is illegal. He was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

6. If you can’t get him on anything else, get his tax returns

  • A bill that would allow Congress to access President Donald Trump’s state tax returns has been signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Previously, state tax returns were supposed to stay private with few exceptions, and Trump’s legal team has already called this bill “Presidential harassment.”
  • The bill would mandate that the state’s commissioner of the Department of Taxation and Finance would be required to turn over tax returns when requested by the House of Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee or Joint Committee on Taxation.

5. The Russians are coming to help Planned Parenthood in Alabama

  • A Russian band called “Pussy Riot,” which is known for its social activism, is coming to Birmingham for a concert that will benefit Planned Parenthood. While the concert was being discussed before the abortion ban was passed, it wasn’t until the Alabama Human Life Protection Act was signed into law that the plans were more official.
  • The band’s co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova has said that the band wants to come to Alabama because to her it is “ridiculous” that the right to an abortion is still a question, as well as noting that her home country, Russia, is patriarchal in many ways, but at least they have access to abortion.

4. McConnell attacked over his great-great grandparents from Alabama

  • In an odd attempt to make the wildly unpopular Democrat debate over reparations seem like a legitimate issue, NBC News published an “exclusive” story about two of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) great-great-grandparents, who owned slaves in Alabama over 150 years ago.
  • The hook here is that McConnell’s opposition to reparations is unseemly given his familial connections and the fact that his former Alabama relatives “James McConnell and Richard Daley, owned a total of at least 14 slaves in Limestone County, Alabama.”

3. A lawsuit is the only thing keeping Roy Moore’s name in the news

  • As Moore’s candidacy seems to be fading, there is a reason why Roy Moore keeps appearing in headlines: the lawsuit Leigh Corfman filed against Moore, From last week’s court filings, Moore’s legal team is calling the lawsuit “the theatre of the absurd,” which was in response to Corfman’s team asking to expand the boundaries of Moore’s deposition.
  • Despite these legal proceedings dragging on and not really presenting new information, we will continue to keep hearing about the lawsuit, his fledgling candidacy and low poll numbers because they have to pretend Moore is viable and scary.

2. Shooter in Marshae Jones case says she won’t get over the shooting

  • AL.com spoke to 23-year-old Ebony Jemison who said, “I will never get over the baby but I will get over doing what I had to do to protect myself,” as she recounted the events of the day where she fired the shot that may have ricocheted and hit Jones in the stomach killing her unborn baby as Jones was menacing her.
  • Embarrassingly, the prosecutor caved to media pressure and dropped the charges against Jones. Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington cited the fact that people were mean to her online when she was on vacation for dropping the case, stating, “All the while my name was being desecrated across this…this nation.”

1. Doug Jones will oppose Trump nominees, even if he doesn’t have all the details

  • There’s a new video of Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) promising to stop a future Supreme Court pick from President Trump, even though it’s completely hypothetical, further making it clear that Jones knows his Senate career is going to be a short one.
  • The video was taken at the University of North Alabama town hall held by Jones. It also showed Jones saying that he can “raise hell” about the hypothetical nomination and acknowledging that there’s nothing he can realistically do other than “shame him” for the nomination.

 

4 hours ago

Byrne on opposing new Mobile Bay Bridge toll: ‘I’ve pretty much done as much as I can do’

With just under eight months until Alabama Republicans go to vote for who they want representing them on the general election ballot in a match-up that will likely be against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), there is one issue that could be make-or-break for campaigns in southwestern Alabama — the proposed toll for the new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge.

During the summer months, which is usually a slow time for local politics, the estimated $3-6 toll is dominating politics on social media, talk radio and the local broadcast news.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for the GOP nod in that U.S. Senate race, hosted a town hall in Magnolia Springs and the toll bridge was a significant concern for attendees.

Byrne has been outspoken against a toll, arguing there were alternative ways for bridge financing. However, he told Mobile television FOX 10 WALA’s Hal Scheurich there was little he could do at this point.

“I can advocate against a toll,” Byrne said. “I can advocate for buying down the tolls for the people of the state of Alabama which I’ve done. But at the end of the day state officials don’t have any obligation to listen to me and quite frankly, they haven’t been very receptive to what I’ve been trying to tell them so it’s up to the state officials to what they’re going to do. I’ve pretty much done as much as I can do.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

National media attacks Mitch McConnell over great-great-grandfathers owning slaves in Alabama

NBC News on Monday raised eyebrows with a bizarre report seemingly intended to damage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a native of the Yellowhammer State.

The report stated that McConnell’s “two great-great-grandfathers, James McConnell and Richard Daley, owned a total of at least 14 slaves in Limestone County, Alabama.”

The outlet further decried that “all but two of [the slaves were] female.”

According to its own reporting, NBC News “discovered” this information when searching through ancestry and census records on McConnell after the Senate Republican leader recently came out against reparations, a policy proposal that has been and still is widely unpopular among the general American populace.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea,” McConnell said in June, a day before a House subcommittee held a hearing on reparations. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

Now, NBC News is apparently suggesting McConnell exemplifies why there should be reparations.

“McConnell has opposed paying reparations to descendants of slaves, though census records show his family, like many others, benefited from their labor,” the subtitle stated.

Additionally, the outlet seems to be implying McConnell has engaged in some sort of coverup regarding the contrived controversy.

“No news articles were found in which McConnell has previously spoken of his ancestors being slave owners,” NBC News emphasized, also pointing to multiple supposed examples in McConnell’s memoir when he did not mention slavery.

McConnell was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Sheffield, Alabama. Before his immediate family moved from Athens, Alabama to Georgia when he was eight-years-old, generations of his family had lived in and around Limestone County. His paternal grandparents are buried in the Athens City Cemetery, for example.

The NBC News article drew immediate criticism from moderates and conservatives on social media for its clearly activist bent.

However, in stark contrast, other national legacy media outlets have hailed the article on McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers.

RELATED: Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson pushes for Mitch McConnell statue in Senate leader’s Alabama birthplace

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 3: Interview with Bill and Lisa Bright — founders of the Will Bright Foundation and Restoration Springs

In this episode, Matt sits down with Bill and Lisa Bright, the founders of the Will Bright Foundation and Restoration Springs. The three discuss the struggle of losing their son to addiction, and how they are helping others by trying to prevent these situations in the future. They talk about how they have turned their pain into purpose and how others can do the same with God’s help.

17 hours ago

Watch: Doug Jones vows to oppose hypothetical future Trump Supreme Court nominee

In a newly released video, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) can be seen promising to do “everything” in his power to stop a hypothetical future Supreme Court pick nominated by President Donald Trump.

The video, originally tweeted out by Donald Trump, Jr. on Monday evening, captured a Democratic constituent at the senator’s University of North Alabama town hall last week posing a hypothetical situation to Jones about how he would react to Trump nominating someone to fill a Supreme Court vacancy from now through the end of the president’s current term.

Yellowhammer News has since obtained a link to the full clip of the relevant exchange, which lasts over three minutes.

Asked by the constituent what he would do “to make sure [a confirmation of that hypothetical nominee] doesn’t happen,” Jones responded, “I’ll do everything I can.”

Alabama’s junior senator from Mountain Brook continued to lament that Republicans are in charge of the Senate rather than Democrats led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), thus allowing the GOP to confirm qualified nominees.

“I can go to the floor and speak about it, I can raise hell about it, but under the rules, there is virtually nothing I can do — except try to shame him, which I’m sure that that will happen should we have that vacancy,” Jones decried.

He expressed hope that Democrats would retake the Senate in the 2020 election cycle, putting Schumer in charge of the chamber.

“[T]he majority leader has such power that there is not very much we can do [right now],” Jones advised.

“All we can do is speak up and speak out,” he added.

Jones said that Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have both expressed their intent to treat a hypothetical Trump Supreme Court nominee before the 2020 election just as Justices Neil Gorsuch’s and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation processes were handled.

“I think there’s a chance we’ll get another Supreme Court nominee before the 2020 election,” Jones advised.

He emphasized, “I wish I could do more, but I’m just one of 47 [Democratic Caucus] voices to say, ‘Stop. Hold on.'”

Jones voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation but had not yet been elected to office at the time of Gorsuch’s confirmation.

Concluding his thought on the subject, Jones went as far as to say that the Supreme Court “is not really an independent judiciary right now.”

This comes in stark contrast to the outcomes of controversial, politically charged cases considered by the highest court in the land since Kavanaugh was confirmed in the fall of 2018. Both he and Gorsuch have sided with the left-leaning members of the court against Republicans, just as left-leaning members have sided with their right-leaning counterparts on other cases targeted by Democrats — at the end of the day, legal merits of cases are being considered by the justices over partisanship, despite handwringing from Jones and others.

Watch:

This comes as Jones has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Russians coming to Alabama for Planned Parenthood, abortion benefit

A controversial Russian band known worldwide for their radical activism will perform in Birmingham this week to benefit Planned Parenthood and a local abortion fund.

According to French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), the band “Pussy Riot” will be featured in a sold-out concert.

The event is being held at Saturn, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m on Thursday.

ABC News reported that Saturn’s co-owner, Brian Teasley, said discussions on holding the concert began before Alabama’s new abortion debate entered into the international spotlight. However, they became extra motivated to hold the performance after the Alabama Human Life Protection Act became law.

“It just gave it a little more of a layer of importance to them to come to Alabama and play this show, as opposed to it maybe just being a concert where Pussy Riot was playing. But [for] a band that kind of revolves around protests, it just kind of made sense,” Teasley told ABC News.

The concert will reportedly benefit Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund, an Alabama-based group that provides funding to women seeking abortions at one of the state’s three operational abortion clinics.

The Yellowhammer Fund is not associated with Yellowhammer Multimedia or Yellowhammer News.

The Soviet Union in 1920 became the first state in the world to legalize abortion.

“It is ridiculous to me that it’s still a question in 2019 whether women can have an abortion,” Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova told AFP.

“We want to come to Alabama and support women who are in quite a critical and vulnerable position right now,” she added. “Many Americans, they believe that Russia is a patriarchal country — it’s true in a lot of ways, but when it comes to abortion rights, it’s not questionable.”

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act is not in effect and will almost certainly never go into effect.

Tolokonnikova’s interview with AFP further raised questions over whether she understands that Birmingham and Jefferson County are actually Democratic strongholds.

“I’m looking forward to meeting inspiring people, who are surviving in an environment that is not particularly open to progressive people,” she commented.

Tolokonnikova and two other band members were convicted in Russia in 2012 and jailed for an unwelcome political demonstration inside a church. This came after they held an orgy at a public zoological museum in their home country in 2008.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has called the law Pussy Riot will protest “extreme.” He believes abortion is “a constitutional right.”

Jones previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions through the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”

This means Jones favors abortion rights that go well beyond Russia’s law, which allows abortion only in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, outside of certain exceptions.

This comes after Planned Parenthood spent approximately $1.5 million in dark money opposition to Amendment Two on Alabama’s general election ballot in 2018. Despite Planned Parenthood and other national pro-abortion groups railing against the pro-life referendum, Amendment Two was approved by the state’s voters by a 60%-40% margin.

RELATED: Birmingham pastors: ‘Planned Parenthood is not welcome and has no place in our city’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

