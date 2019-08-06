Two billboards in Alabama slam ‘Democrat Doug Jones’ anti-Trump agenda’

As of Tuesday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has put up two new billboards in Alabama highlighting Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) commitment to oppose President Donald Trump and support the national Democratic Party.

Both billboards are in Huntsville.

One references Jones recently promising he will do “everything” he can to block future Trump Supreme Court nominees.



The second billboard quotes Jones’ pledge to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said, “Democrat Doug Jones has made it clear that he will ignore the interests of his constituents in order to oppose President Trump and back the socialist Democrats running for president.”

“Voters know Democrat Doug Jones’ anti-Trump agenda is out of touch with the priorities and principles of Alabama families,” he concluded.

Jones is up for reelection in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn