5 hours ago

Watch: Doug Jones vows to oppose hypothetical future Trump Supreme Court nominee

In a newly released video, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) can be seen promising to do “everything” in his power to stop a hypothetical future Supreme Court pick nominated by President Donald Trump.

The video, originally tweeted out by Donald Trump, Jr. on Monday evening, captured a Democratic constituent at the senator’s University of North Alabama town hall last week posing a hypothetical situation to Jones about how he would react to Trump nominating someone to fill a Supreme Court vacancy from now through the end of the president’s current term.

Yellowhammer News has since obtained a link to the full clip of the relevant exchange, which lasts over three minutes.

Asked by the constituent what he would do “to make sure [a confirmation of that hypothetical nominee] doesn’t happen,” Jones responded, “I’ll do everything I can.”

Alabama’s junior senator from Mountain Brook continued to lament that Republicans are in charge of the Senate rather than Democrats led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), thus allowing the GOP to confirm qualified nominees.

“I can go to the floor and speak about it, I can raise hell about it, but under the rules, there is virtually nothing I can do — except try to shame him, which I’m sure that that will happen should we have that vacancy,” Jones decried.

He expressed hope that Democrats would retake the Senate in the 2020 election cycle, putting Schumer in charge of the chamber.

“[T]he majority leader has such power that there is not very much we can do [right now],” Jones advised.

“All we can do is speak up and speak out,” he added.

Jones said that Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have both expressed their intent to treat a hypothetical Trump Supreme Court nominee before the 2020 election just as Justices Neil Gorsuch’s and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation processes were handled.

“I think there’s a chance we’ll get another Supreme Court nominee before the 2020 election,” Jones advised.

He emphasized, “I wish I could do more, but I’m just one of 47 [Democratic Caucus] voices to say, ‘Stop. Hold on.'”

Jones voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation but had not yet been elected to office at the time of Gorsuch’s confirmation.

Concluding his thought on the subject, Jones went as far as to say that the Supreme Court “is not really an independent judiciary right now.”

This comes in stark contrast to the outcomes of controversial, politically charged cases considered by the highest court in the land since Kavanaugh was confirmed in the fall of 2018. Both he and Gorsuch have sided with the left-leaning members of the court against Republicans, just as left-leaning members have sided with their right-leaning counterparts on other cases targeted by Democrats — at the end of the day, legal merits of cases are being considered by the justices over partisanship, despite handwringing from Jones and others.

Watch:

This comes as Jones has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 3: Interview with Bill and Lisa Bright — founders of the Will Bright Foundation and Restoration Springs

In this episode, Matt sits down with Bill and Lisa Bright, the founders of the Will Bright Foundation and Restoration Springs. The three discuss the struggle of losing their son to addiction, and how they are helping others by trying to prevent these situations in the future. They talk about how they have turned their pain into purpose and how others can do the same with God’s help.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

7 hours ago

Russians coming to Alabama for Planned Parenthood, abortion benefit

A controversial Russian band known worldwide for their radical activism will perform in Birmingham this week to benefit Planned Parenthood and a local abortion fund.

According to French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), the band “Pussy Riot” will be featured in a sold-out concert.

The event is being held at Saturn, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m on Thursday.

ABC News reported that Saturn’s co-owner, Brian Teasley, said discussions on holding the concert began before Alabama’s new abortion debate entered into the international spotlight. However, they became extra motivated to hold the performance after the Alabama Human Life Protection Act became law.

“It just gave it a little more of a layer of importance to them to come to Alabama and play this show, as opposed to it maybe just being a concert where Pussy Riot was playing. But [for] a band that kind of revolves around protests, it just kind of made sense,” Teasley told ABC News.

The concert will reportedly benefit Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund, an Alabama-based group that provides funding to women seeking abortions at one of the state’s three operational abortion clinics.

The Yellowhammer Fund is not associated with Yellowhammer Multimedia or Yellowhammer News.

The Soviet Union in 1920 became the first state in the world to legalize abortion.

“It is ridiculous to me that it’s still a question in 2019 whether women can have an abortion,” Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova told AFP.

“We want to come to Alabama and support women who are in quite a critical and vulnerable position right now,” she added. “Many Americans, they believe that Russia is a patriarchal country — it’s true in a lot of ways, but when it comes to abortion rights, it’s not questionable.”

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act is not in effect and will almost certainly never go into effect.

Tolokonnikova’s interview with AFP further raised questions over whether she understands that Birmingham and Jefferson County are actually Democratic strongholds.

“I’m looking forward to meeting inspiring people, who are surviving in an environment that is not particularly open to progressive people,” she commented.

Tolokonnikova and two other band members were convicted in Russia in 2012 and jailed for an unwelcome political demonstration inside a church. This came after they held an orgy at a public zoological museum in their home country in 2008.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has called the law Pussy Riot will protest “extreme.” He believes abortion is “a constitutional right.”

Jones previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions and even voted against banning late-term abortions through the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”

This means Jones favors abortion rights that go well beyond Russia’s law, which allows abortion only in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, outside of certain exceptions.

This comes after Planned Parenthood spent approximately $1.5 million in dark money opposition to Amendment Two on Alabama’s general election ballot in 2018. Despite Planned Parenthood and other national pro-abortion groups railing against the pro-life referendum, Amendment Two was approved by the state’s voters by a 60%-40% margin.

RELATED: Birmingham pastors: ‘Planned Parenthood is not welcome and has no place in our city’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Auburn trustees confirm Gogue as interim president

Auburn University’s board of trustees on Monday unanimously voted to confirm Jay Gogue as interim president, effective immediately.

Gogue returns to leading the university, having previously served as Auburn’s 18th president from 2007 to 2017, after having been recommended two weeks ago for the interim slot following the sudden resignation of his successor, Dr. Steven Leath.

“Susie and I love Auburn, and we’re honored to again serve the Auburn family,” Gogue said in a statement.

According to a university spokesman, Gogue will spend the next several days connecting with student, faculty, staff and alumni leadership.

University officials will soon launch a nationwide search for its next president, per board of trustees president pro tem Wayne T. Smith.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

Marshae Jones case an example of mob rule and political cowardice

Any time a woman who just lost her baby is charged with a crime, it will elicit a negative reaction. No one wants to see anyone punished further after going through such an ordeal, but the Marshae Jones manslaughter case was one that probably warranted a jury of her peers taking a look at it.

Most know the story: Jones and another woman were fighting over a man in a Dollar General parking lot. It somehow escalated to a point where the other woman was cowering in a car with a handgun. Jones was hit in the stomach by a ricocheted warning shot and ultimately lost her baby.

A grand jury was presented the evidence and decided not only not to charge the shooter, but to take it a step further and charge the person who got shot.

This was not an overzealous politically-motivated prosecutor taking a case and trying it in the media. It wasn’t a misuse of power. This was a grand jury hearing all the evidence presented and deciding the woman who was shot and lost her baby was the aggressor and cause of that death.

Then politics, the Alabama political media and the national media got involved.

Stories about how Alabama was engaging in yet another “War on Women” were back in the news and, even though it was completely unrelated, Alabama’s recently passed abortion ban somehow became part of the story.

None of that is accurate. None of it is relevant. What happened next was pure politics and nothing more.

Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington returned from a cruise to the Dominican Republican and buckled under the pressure. She returned home and decided they would be dropping the charges.

This is not conjecture. The pressure was real and effective — she said so while publicly deliberating on whether to continue with the case and declaring that she could “do what I please.”

AL.com reported the following statement about the press coverage and pressure:

“There was a barrage of insults–desecration of my integrity, my character, my name—all the while I was in the Dominican Republic,” she said. “All the while my name was being desecrated across this…this nation.”

She announced there would be no charges while flanked by “local church leaders.”

Imagine if she had decided to continue to prosecute and brought pro-life preachers to the press conference. I think that decision would be discussed in a very different way than how this one is being discussed.

This doesn’t seem like justice. It sounds more like the modern version a mob breaking into a jail and letting a prisoner go. But it is OK in this case because the mob is made up of members of the media.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

13 hours ago

Byrne: Remembering the stories of our heroes

For Americans from coast to coast, Independence Day is a celebration of our nation’s birthday with friends and family. The day also offers an opportunity for reflection.

In Washington, President Trump held a “Salute to America” celebration on the National Mall in honor of our troops. The patriotic spectacle, featuring military bands, aircraft flyovers and fireworks, was highlighted by a speech in which President Trump praised our “truly extraordinary heritage” and recounted our unique American story.

“It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true,” he said. “It is the chronicle of great citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future and it is the saga of 13 separate colonies that united to form the most just and virtuous republic ever conceived. As long as we stay true to our course, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”

His speech was given during an important time in our nation’s history. Growing threats overseas represent significant challenges to our sovereignty and increasing danger to our military men and women and citizens at home.

In the Middle East, we have seen an escalation of Iranian provocations that began with repeated attacks on oil tankers and led to the Iranians shooting down an American drone over international air space. The United States came close to retaliatory strikes in Iran.

Iran now boasts it will continue enriching uranium in pursuit of a nuclear weapon. This longstanding threat will not go away soon.

During a time of so much geopolitical turmoil, it’s important for us to, in President Trump’s words, “remember our great heritage” of the men and women who fought and sacrificed so that this great American experiment can continue.

Like many of yours, my family has shared in this sacrifice.

On June 3, 1942, during World War II, my uncle Jack Langsdale, a merchant mariner, was stationed aboard the City of Alma as it was torpedoed by a German U-boat about 400 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The explosion ripped a 40-foot hole in the side of the vessel, and she sank within three minutes. The radio operator, who died on board, did not even get a chance to relay a message.

Of the 39 men on board the City of Alma that day, 29 lost their lives. Sadly, my uncle was among the dead. I never got the chance to know him.

I recently had the opportunity to talk about my uncle’s story to the Captain Richard Phillips Lane Kirkland Maritime Trust as we honored three World War II veterans in attendance. It was a special experience to thank these brave men for their role in securing our freedoms and to hear their stories of crossing the sea to fight for our country.

Captain Phillips himself knows the dangers our merchant mariners face on the high seas. In 2009, as the captain of the USS Maersk Alabama, Somali pirates boarded and commandeered his vessel. After several tense days of negotiations, escape attempts and dangerous confrontations, Navy SEAL snipers eliminated the pirates and rescued Captain Phillips, who had heroically presented himself as a hostage to save his crew. A 2013 film starring Tom Hanks as Captain Phillips depicts his remarkable saga.

Countless sailors, soldiers, marines and airmen have given so much so that we can continue to celebrate Independence Day. Though we can never repay them, we must do what we can to remember their stories.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

