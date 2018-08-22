Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder meets with Alabama football team, emphasizes the power of teamwork

The University of Alabama football program was treated to a visit Monday by Tuscaloosa’s native-son and boxer Deontay Wilder, who stressed the importance of teamwork and brotherhood.

Nicknamed “The Bronze Bomber,” Wilder has been the reigning World Boxing Council heavyweight champion since 2015, boasting a career record of 40-0 with 39 knockouts.

“If you look to your left and to your right, that’s your teammate,” Wilder told the team as the players continue to prepare for their season opener on September 1 against Louisville in Orlando. “That’s your source. That’s your strength. That’s your backbone.”

He continued, “See that’s the thing about it – y’all got each other. And it’s a beautiful thing to have each other. Because with each other, within numbers, you’re stronger.”

“You combine yourselves, you put your minds together, you think like y’all are supposed to think on a team – nobody will stop you,” Wilder explained. “I’m rooting for y’all. Because we’re both battling. We’re both representing. When y’all are knocking people out, I’m knocking them out, too.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn