Watch: Tim Tebow rips ‘entitled’ UA students over football attendance issues

In an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” Friday, former Florida Gator and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow tore into University of Alabama students for their poor attendance at recent home football games.

This came after coach Nick Saban, along with some of his current players and UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne, earlier this week criticized the student section over the same issue.

“I think the fans are getting so entitled there at Alabama, specifically the students,” Tebow said.

He continued, “As a student, you’ve done nothing to win all these titles. You’ve spent a little bit of your daddy’s money to show up at a game and go to school there.”

Tebow thinks the student section in Tuscaloosa needs to do its part moving forward.

“[Y]ou need to, you say you’re the best fans in college football, well you need to show up,” Tebow outlined. “I don’t care if you’re playing ‘Louisiana Whoever,’ if you’re playing Hoover High School, you show up to the game and you support your team. Because if you want to say you’re the best fans in the country, you show up every game no matter what.”

“Coach Saban is right – Alabama students, you need to show up for your team,” Tebow concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn