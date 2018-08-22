Investigators probe cause of fire at Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab

Fire crews are investigating after a church in northern Alabama caught fire.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bradley Williams tells WIAT-TV the fire broke out at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab Tuesday evening.

He says crews were on scene late that night working to control the flames.

The extent of damage to the church is unclear.

Williams tells AL.com that investigators currently don’t suspect the fire was intentional.

He says the sheriff’s office has requested the state fire marshal also inspect the scene.

WBMA-LD reports officials confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Williams says fire departments from Cullman and Blount counties responded to the scene.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

