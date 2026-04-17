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Tuberville takes Senate floor to warn Alabama cotton farmers are ‘in the fourth quarter’

Sawyer Knowles

(U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville/Screenshot)

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) took to the Senate floor this week to warn that Alabama’s cotton farmers are facing a crisis, urging Congress to act before the industry’s struggles become irreversible.

Alabama is one of the top cotton producers in the country, generating more than $400 million in annual revenue for the state. Tuberville said farmers have gone four to five years without turning a profit, with the cost of planting exceeding what they receive when they sell their crop.

“Our farmers are in the fourth quarter,” Tuberville said. “And if we don’t have a good year this year, we’re going to have a serious, serious problem with our farmers going out of business.”

Tuberville pointed to foreign competition as a primary driver of the crisis, arguing that imports from countries including Brazil have undercut American cotton farmers who produce a higher quality product.

In the speech, Tuberville highlighted his co-sponsorship of the Buying American Cotton Act, S.1919, introduced by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and co-sponsored by Sen. Katie Britt (R-Montgomery), as a path forward.

The bill would provide tax credits to entities that purchase American cotton, while buyers of foreign cotton would not qualify. Tuberville framed it as an alternative to federal subsidies.

“Instead of arguing about bailouts when our cotton farmers go under, we can give them an opportunity to give tax credits when people buy American cotton,” Tuberville said. “If we give tax credits for farmers or to entities that buy American cotton, we will not have to pay subsidies anymore.”

Tuberville also tied cotton to national security, noting its role in military materials and medical supplies beyond consumer goods.

“A nation that cannot supply its own basic materials is a nation that has surrendered its independence,” Tuberville said.

The senator also raised concerns about China owning an estimated 300,000 acres of American farmland, including parcels near military installations, calling it an urgent national security threat.

Sawyer Knowles is a capitol reporter for Yellowhammer News. You may contact him at [email protected].

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