Tuberville takes on Colin Kaepernick in latest Senate ad

In a video ad released on social media on Friday, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville takes aim at former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has become synonymous with kneeling during the national anthem.

Tuberville, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, tweaked his first ad to produce this latest 60-second version. The main difference is the inclusion of short visuals of Kaepernick at the beginning as narrators talk about his protests.

From there, the video continues much like the last one did.

“The way I was raised, before a football game, you stood to honor America. And after the game, you knelt to honor God,” Tuberville says.

“But today, those values are under attack,” he continues. “Socialism. Abortion on demand. Open borders. It’s got to end. So I’m getting off the sidelines and into the fight.”

Tuberville emphasizes, “As your senator, I’ll have President Trump’s back.”

“We can’t be bought, and we won’t back down,” he adds. “Together, we will drain the swamp and build the wall; take care of veterans and respect law enforcement; protect life and defend the values that make America great.”

“I’m Tommy Tuberville, and I approve this message,” he concludes, “because weak-kneed career politicians aren’t tough enough to stand with President Trump. But I am.”

I’m running for Senate because I believe that we need to defend our traditions & stand with President Trump! Are you kneeling with Kaepernick or standing with me? Donate to my campaign today. https://t.co/TSoXER3QSn pic.twitter.com/1ZvTHQhGWq — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 22, 2019

The video comes after Kaepernick skipped a workout the NFL scheduled for him in Atlanta this past weekend as he reportedly tries to play in the league again. Instead, he held his own workout so that the media could attend.

Before that workout, Tuberville appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” and said that Kaepernick should play again if he can but only if he stands for the anthem this time around.

“If he can play, let him come back and play,” Tuberville said. “But stand up for the national anthem. Because that national anthem and that flag give him the opportunity to do what he wants to do.”

He added that “the people who lost their lives” defending America and its values “deserve the respect” of multi-millionaire athletes playing in the comforts of the NFL.

RELATED: As Kaepernick sits during the Nat’l Anthem, this former Bama, 49ers star is serving his country

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn