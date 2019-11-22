Mo Brooks on impeachment: ‘Propaganda simply because they dislike Donald Trump’

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime” Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

To Brooks’ mind, the Democrats’ impeachment effort is “about using taxpayer dollars to help fund an opposition research effort that in turn the Democrats believe will help them in the 2020 elections.”



Brooks cited comments made in recent weeks by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that he argued reveal the impeachment effort to be part of a campaign maneuver to defeat Trump in 2020.

The Duke graduate asserted, “The plain fact of the matter is, President Trump has not committed a high crime, misdemeanor, bribery or treason if you look at those words as they were intended by the people who actually wrote them at the Constitutional Convention.”

He slammed MSNBC, CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times for being, in his mind, “major accomplices of the Democrats.”

The North Alabama congressman said he thinks those media outlets are “making it very, very difficult for American voters to figure out what the true facts are and what the law really is as we wade through this impeachment mess that the Democrats have foisted upon the American people.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.