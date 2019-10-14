Tuberville: ‘No doubt’ Alabama is college football’s top team, Finebaum ‘flat wrong’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville is apparently a big fan of Nick Saban’s current Alabama team, especially on offense.

Tuberville on Monday interviewed on WNSP-FM 105.5’s “The Opening Kickoff” with Lee Shirvanian and Mark Heim, who then wrote about the conversation for Alabama Media Group.

With LSU coming off a big win against Florida, the Tigers leaped to second in Sunday’s AP Top 25 poll, garnering 12 first-place votes compared to top-ranked Alabama’s 30 first-place votes.

There has been significant debate across the country in the past two days as to whether LSU — or even Ohio State — deserve to be ranked ahead of the Tide; however, Tuberville believes the AP has it right.

The LSU-Alabama dynamic is especially relevant considering their upcoming battle at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 9.

The former Auburn coach gave his analysis on what to expect when the two teams meet.

“LSU’s got a good team, but they are not Alabama,” Tuberville said. “They’re [LSU] not very good on the defensive line. They give up way too many plays on defense. Alabama will have their way with them.”

He did note one difference from when the teams played last year in Baton Rouge. Alabama won that contest 29-0.

“On the flip side of that, Joe Burrow is a lot better,” the coach advised. “How much better we’ll have to wait to see.”

Ultimately, though, Tuberville emphasized that the determining factor in comparing the two teams is the Tide’s offensive firepower.

Asked who the top team in college football is, Tuberville responded, “There’s no doubt about it (that Alabama is).”

“Those receivers and quarterback, you can’t stop them,” he continued. “No one has an answer for whether it is a back-shoulder throw on a fade route from Tua [Tagovailoa] to the receivers, or if they play outside and take that away, nobody has an answer for the quick slant.”

Heim also reached Paul Finebaum for his input on which team should be number one.

Finebaum, a graduate of the University of Tennessee and native of the Volunteer State, is apparently not as high on Alabama as Tuberville.

“I have Ohio State No. 1, but it could easily be Bama or LSU,” Finebaum remarked. “The Tigers have better wins and Alabama is more explosive, but the Buckeyes right now look like a more complete team.”

This led to a response from Tuberville on Twitter.

“I’ve been dealing with Paul Finebaum for years,” he quipped. “Heck, the darts I’ve endured from him have prepared me for all the false attacks that are about to be unleashed by my (political) opponents.”

“Paul, you’re great for College Football but flat wrong on this. There is no doubt that Alabama is #1,” Tuberville concluded.

Alabama plays Tennessee Saturday at 8:00 p.m. CST in Tuscaloosa.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn