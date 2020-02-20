Club for Growth poll: Tuberville takes lead in U.S. Senate race

Thursday, Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, released a poll conducted on its behalf by WPA Intelligence of likely Republican primary voters that found former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has taken the lead in the U.S. Senate Republican primary in Alabama.

The poll showed Tuberville at 32%, gaining three points over a poll conducted by Club for Growth a week earlier, and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions losing five points going from 34% to 29%.

A memo from Club for Growth concludes Sessions and Tuberville would still go head to head in a runoff, as U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) continues to hold at 17%, same as a week ago.

Club for Growth Action/WPAi Methodology:

WPAi conducted a poll of n = 607 likely Republican primary voters in Alabama. Interviews were conducted using live telephone interviews to cell phones (43% of interviews) and interactive voice response (IVR) calls to landlines from February 18-19, 2020. The survey has a margin of error of +4.0%. Sample was selected from the Alabama voter file with the probability of selection being equal to the probability of voting in the March Republican primary election in WPAi’s turnout model. Sample was stratified by age, gender and geography to ensure accurate representation of the electorate.

