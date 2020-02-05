Tuberville: ‘Career, corrupt politicians’ are ‘a disease’ in our country

In a video released by his U.S. Senate campaign on social media in recent days, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville talks about why he is running for political office for the first time in his life.

“You know, if you were born in this country, you hit the lottery,” Tuberville says. “This is the best country on the face of the planet. The good Lord blessed us in every way.”

“But why would you run for a position like this?” he continues. “Well, if you’re a career, professional, swamp politician, you’re going to run for a paycheck. You’re going to run for a career. You’re going to run to be a part of the club, and you’re going to run for the people of Washington, D.C. because that’s who you’re going to speak for.”

“But for me,” Tuberville stresses, “it’s very simple. I want to speak and be a voice for the people of Alabama. I’m going to go to Washington, D.C. and support Donald J. Trump and be a voice for the people of Alabama.”

In the video, he also reiterates his pledge to donate his salary to Alabama veterans.

“Again, I don’t need a paycheck,” Tuberville says. “This money I make is going to the veterans of Alabama. I don’t need a job — I want this job, and I’m not going to be politically correct.”

“It’s time that we stood up for the people of this country. You know, this country’s got a disease. And the disease is the career, corrupt politicians in this country have allowed socialism to creep in,” the retired coach adds. “And folks, if we don’t open our eyes and change the direction of this country, put God back in this country, it’s going to be very hard — very, very hard — to [sustain] what we have and what we grew up in.”

Watch:

Tuberville is running in the Republican primary field that includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). The primary will be held March 3. The eventual nominee will face Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

