Latest Jones finance report shows 76% out-of-state contributions as he fundraises off impeachment

According to the latest mandatory fundraising report filed in recent days by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), Alabama’s junior senator raised over 76% of his itemized individual contributions last quarter from outside the Yellowhammer State.

Jones’ year-end 2019 report filed with the FEC on January 31 detailed that he brought in a total of $1,925,471 in Q4. He had a high burn rate of 77.4%, spending $1,490,299 during the period.

Looking specifically at itemized contributions from individuals rather than unitemized contributions or funds from PACs, Yellowhammer News found that Jones raised $816,844 (76.49%) from out-of-state compared to only $279,429 (32.51%) in-state.

A whopping $436,417 (40.87%) of Jones’ total itemized individual contributions came from donors in California, New York or the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Jones in Q4 also raised $218,968 from political committees (such as PACs) — an amount just shy of what he raised in itemized individual contributions from Alabamians.

To be clear, the above percentages do not factor in those PAC contributions. The locations of these committees would drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.

Jones also received 10 donations from Americans living overseas in the quarter, including from countries such as Serbia and Thailand. In a previous quarter, Jones actually received more in individual itemized contributions from overseas than from in Alabama.

On Wednesday, shortly after Jones announced that he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on both impeachment articles, Jones’ Senate reelection campaign sent out a fundraising tweet soliciting money based off of Jones’ impeachment decision.

This tweet tells you everything you need to know about Democrat Doug Jones… ➡️ By voting to remove President Trump from office, Jones has given up on serving the men and women of Alabama ➡️Now he is asking his left-wing New York and Cali donors for campaign cash#ALsen https://t.co/2PnSA4B1ff — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) February 5, 2020

Jones personally sent out a fundraising email based off his decision to convict the president at 10:25 a.m., 25 minutes after he publicly announced his decision and at the exact moment he took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to defend the decision.

His campaign started fundraising off of impeachment at the beginning of the Senate trial.

