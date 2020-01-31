Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Tuberville outraises Sessions, Byrne combined in final quarter of 2019 10 mins ago / News
Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed honored as pro-jobs ‘champion’ 48 mins ago / News
Dale Jackson: Alabama needs a post-Super Bowl holiday and here is how you do it… 1 hour ago / Opinion
Watch: Matt Fridy releases first ad in Court of Civil Appeals campaign — ‘Please vote for my husband… so we can get him out of the house, please’ 2 hours ago / News
Jones on impeachment: ‘President’s team making this such a partisan issue’ 4 hours ago / News
More Alabama schools take time off because of flu outbreak 5 hours ago / News
Non-partisan watchdog accuses Doug Jones of misusing government resources, calls for investigation 6 hours ago / News
When people hear Yellowhammer, they stop and listen 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Junior League of Birmingham joins forces with airport authority to fight human trafficking 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones blames Trump for all this division, time to wrap up this impeachment, Byrne calls for a travel ban with China and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Officials break ground on $250M manufacturing expansion in Ragland — ‘Can have sixth, seventh, eighth generations working here’ 10 hours ago / News
Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy yields positive recommendations 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville says Sessions, Bolton ‘two peas in a pod’; Sessions stresses he didn’t write a book 23 hours ago / News
Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces Nate Schmidt as managing director 24 hours ago / News
Rogers: Dems ‘more concerned with scoring political points against President Trump than protecting American lives’ 1 day ago / Politics
Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy delivers recommendations to Ivey — ‘Urgent need to act’ 1 day ago / News
Byrne calls for suspension of all travel from China due to coronavirus 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks says photo of feces ‘describes the Whistleblower report’ 1 day ago / News
Episode 43: Mike Leach — National Treasure? 1 day ago / Podcasts
Doug Jones: Trump ‘mostly’ the one responsible for stoking divided country 1 day ago / News
The leading Republican candidates in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race have released their latest fundraising numbers.

Friday was the deadline to submit reports covering the fourth quarter of 2019 to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Just over four weeks remain until the March 3 primary.

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville raised by far the most in Q4: $533,937.

Tuberville’s campaign advised Yellowhammer News that nearly 85% of that total amount derived from donations under $200.

As of December 31, Tuberville’s campaign had $1,523,738 cash-on-hand.

“The people of our state are sick and tired of career politicians,” Tuberville said in a statement. “Our fundraising quarter shows that people are ready for a change in Washington. It is time to send Doug Jones home and elect someone who will have our President’s back through thick and thin.”

Next, the campaign of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he raised $312,060 in the quarter. Of that total, $126,734 was raised from political action committees.

It should be noted that Sessions was only a candidate 54 days during the period, as he declared his candidacy right before the qualifying deadline.

Sessions’ latest filing stated that he had $2,542,974 cash-on-hand as of December 31.

John Rogers, spokesman for the Sessions campaign, said in a statement, “Today’s campaign fundraising announcement is terrible news for Doug Jones and his pals in Washington. They know they cannot beat Jeff Sessions in the general election. Jeff Sessions has strong support throughout the state because Alabamians want a fighter in the U.S. Senate.”

“The people of Alabama want a pro-Trump conservative who will never bow to the swamp in Washington,” he continued. “That’s who Jeff Sessions is. He is a fighter for everything Alabamians believe in — less government, fewer taxes, securing our borders, and protecting our religious freedoms. We are in a strong position heading into the final four weeks of the primary.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) raised $217,251 during the final quarter of 2019 and will report over $2.1 million cash-on-hand as of year-end. Byrne’s campaign stressed that led the field in fundraising for all of 2019, raising over $2.5 million in total throughout the year.

Byrne last year announced his candidacy February 20, compared to Tuberville declaring his candidacy on April 6 and Sessions on November 7.

Referring to a recent Sessions internal poll, Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow said in a statement, “Bradley has already moved into second place, and we have the resources in the bank necessary to keep the momentum going.”

“Our campaign is entirely focused on earning votes one person at a time, winning this primary, and defeating Doug Jones come November,” he added.

Additionally, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), who has consistently polled a distant fifth in the current field due to lower name identification, raised $246,036 during Q4. As of December 31, his campaign had $321,629 cash-on-hand.

Finally, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who has also trailed the field in fundraising in previous quarters, raised $46,807 during Q4. His campaign reported $44,115 cash-on-hand as of December 31.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) this week received the 2019 Legislator of the Year award from the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) at their annual winter meeting in the state’s capital city.

Reed, who has long been recognized as a stalwart advocate of economic development in the Yellowhammer State, sponsored the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act in the upper chamber during last year’s regular session of the state legislature. That legislation has been hailed by job creators in Alabama, as well as national figures such as former U.S. Secretary of State and Birmingham native Condoleezza Rice.

Yet, that is not the only landmark piece of economic development Reed has helped spearhead in recent years. He was also the Senate sponsor of the Alabama Jobs Act in 2015. The state has been breaking economic records month after month lately.

“It would not be an overstatement to say that these two pieces of legislation have been paramount to the economic success we are enjoying in Alabama today especially in Senate District 5,” Reed said in a statement on Friday.

Reed further mentioned that the Republican-led Alabama Legislature has ensured that any economic development legislation has been passed in a fiscally responsible way that maximized the benefits to the state and her people.

“The Alabama Jobs Act and Alabama Incentives Modernization were passed with sunset provisions so the legislature could ensure that Alabama was receiving the best deal possible when new businesses came into the state,” he advised. “It is now time we looked at the results and I think everyone can agree that we are indeed getting a good deal, so much so that I do not see a problem with them being renewed.”

The statesman pointed to organizations like the EDAA for helping create a robust pro-jobs climate in the state.

“I would like to thank the EDAA for all of the hard work they do to recruit businesses to Alabama. They ensure that quality jobs are coming to Alabama for Alabamians. But our work is not done, we must continue to build on our success and work with Department of Commerce to increase development and job opportunities in rural Alabama,” Reed commented.

Jim Searcy, EDAA executive director, profusely thanked Reed for all of his support in the name of economic development.

“There is no greater champion of economic development in the Legislature than Senator Reed,” Searcy stated. “I, along with everyone at the EDAA, thank him for his many contributions and I look forward continuing to work with him as we bring high quality jobs to Alabama.”

Reed humbly expressed appreciation to the EDAA for the honor.

“I would like to thank the EDAA for presenting me with their Legislator of the Year award, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to make Alabama the best place to in live in the United States,” he concluded.

The 2020 regular session of the Alabama Legislature commences Tuesday at noon.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama is not a huge professional football state; we are more about “Roll Tide!” and “War Eagle!” than kneeling during the National Anthem.

However, this changes once a year — and it’s obviously not just Alabama. From the Amazon to Russia to the International Space Station, the Super Bowl is a worldwide phenomenon.

The good people of the great state of Alabama will still park themselves on couches, folding chairs and barstools to partake in the largest TV, social and sports event of the year this weekend. The event will take them into the late hours of Sunday evening, and the remnants of this will affect workplaces across the state.

Studies have found that 72% of human resource managers believe there should be a holiday following the Super Bowl.

They are right.

I personally have burned a vacation day for the last 20 years — Dale Jackson does not work on the day after the Super Bowl (so don’t expect a “7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today” e-mail from me this coming Monday).

Here’s my take…

President Donald Trump should issue an executive order declaring the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday and frame it as a way to stimulate the economy by freeing federal workers from the dread of the next day at work they start to feel around the third quarter of the big game. Think about the additional money for bars, restaurants and other Super Bowl party related supplies.

It’s an economic stimulus issue!

Alabama should lead the way, and there is a way to address another one of the Yellowhammer State’s issues at the same time.

Here’s how:

Take Robert E. Lee Day, which Alabama has connected to Martin Luther King Jr. Day — bringing predictable negative attention, and disconnect them.

Make Robert E. Lee Day a floating holiday that takes place on the day after the Super Bowl, give state employees the day off and ask employers around the state to follow suit.

Think of the positive PR that will come from this.

“Alabama honors MLK correctly.”

“Alabama becomes first state to give employees the day off after the Super Bowl.”

“Alabama is awesome.”

I implore Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to declare Robert E. Lee Day moved to “Super Monday.” She will solve two major problems with one political brilliant move.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

State Representative Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) on Friday released the first ad for his campaign for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Fridy is competing against Shelby County attorney and former local judge Phillip Bahakel for the Republican nomination to Place 2 on the civil appeals court. The Alabama Democratic Party did not field a candidate for the position so the Republican nominee is virtually assured the seat on the bench.

The ad lightheartedly depicts Fridy as obsessed with Alabama’s laws. In the ad, he is shown discussing the law while grilling, fishing and being around the house. As part of the advertisement’s humorous nature, he describes the law to his dog and reads it to his kids as a bedtime story.

“Matt really, and I mean really, loves the law,” Fridy’s wife intones during one of the spot’s funny moments.

The ad is heavily reminiscent of Gerald Daugherty’s ad for reelection to the Travis County Commission in Texas that went viral in 2016, accumulating almost 4 million views.

Friday is widely considered by most observers the favorite for the Republican nomination. Bahakel has not raised any money for his campaign. According to the most recent campaign finance reports Fridy has over $100,000 cash on hand.

His campaign says the spot will go up on TV close to election day. The primary is March 3.

The ad concludes with Fridy’s wife saying, “Please vote for my husband, Matt Fridy, so we can get him out of the house, please.”

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Ahead of the U.S. Senate’s expected vote on whether to subpoena witnesses or additional documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) released another video on Twitter featuring his latest thoughts on the proceedings.

Jones once again talked about wanting to hear from witnesses that were not previously heard from by the House of Representatives.

Subsequently, Alabama’s junior senator then transitioned into lamenting about partisanship. This came the day after Jones blamed Trump for “mostly” being the individual responsible for stoking what Jones called a “divided country” in recent years.

Jones in his Friday video said, “The one thing that I would like to say that I’m probably the most disappointed about in this entire process — and for those of you that follow me, you know that when this really first started back in October, I took to the Senate floor to try to tell my colleagues both in the House and the Senate to get out of partisan corners, ‘Don’t go to partisan corners, let’s look at this and give this the constitutional weight that it deserves.’ You know, everybody says that. Democrats say it, Republicans say it. But it’s hard to see the nonpartisanship in this. You know?”

“And I know the president’s team has been accusing Democrats of being the partisans and that this is nothing but a partisan process,” he continued. “But you know, partisanship is a two-way street, just like bipartisanship is. And if you’re going to want someone to be bipartisan, you gotta act that way yourself. And that’s not what we’ve seen.”

“We didn’t see it with House Republicans, we’ve not seen it — I don’t think too much — we’ve seen it some with the Senate,” Jones added. “But certainly with the way that it’s been controlled… and the way that the president’s team is making this such a partisan issue — they’re criticizing the [Democrat-controlled] House for doing the same thing they’re doing. And that’s really unfortunate. And so I wish we could get away from that.”

Watch:

RELATED: Watchdog accuses Doug Jones of misusing government resources, calls for investigation

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

More Alabama schools are calling off classes because of a flu outbreak.

Two Pickens County schools will reopen on Monday following a two-day shutdown because of the illness.

WIAT-TV reports that teachers and staff members spent Thursday wiping down locks, desks and mopping floors to help disinfect the high school.

The principal at Pickens County High School says 70 students went home sick with flu symptoms Wednesday.

Pickens County is located along the Mississippi line in west Alabama.

Schools are closed in the south Alabama town of Opp because of the flu.

Lamar County schools also shut down because of the illness.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

